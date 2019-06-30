Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31, 2019.

For the three months ended July 31, 2019, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $542.6 million, $242.6 million, and $153.5 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $93.4 million, or 20.8%; an increase in gross profit of $54.2 million, or 28.8%; and an increase in net income of $43.7 million, or 39.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.64 compared to $0.45 last year, an increase of 42.2%.

For the year ended July 31, 2019, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $2.0 billion, $898.3 million, and $591.7 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $236.3 million, or 13.1%; an increase in gross profit of $136.0 million, or 17.8%; and an increase in net income of $173.8 million, or 41.6%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the year ended July 31, 2019 were $2.46 compared to $1.73 last year, an increase of 42.2%.

The operating results for the year ended July 31, 2018 were adversely affected by abnormal costs of $79.7 million incurred as a result of Hurricane Harvey. These costs included temporary storage facilities; abnormally high costs for subhaulers; increased labor costs due to overtime; travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region; and equipment lease expenses to handle the increased volume, as well as cost of vehicle sales. These costs, net of the associated revenues of $66.9 million generated a pre-tax loss of $12.8 million for the year ended July 31, 2018.

Excluding the impact of income taxes on the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes, discrete income tax items, disposals of non-operating assets, impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition related fees and integration charges, reserve for legacy sales tax liabilities; foreign currency-related gains and losses, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2019 and 2018, were $0.60 and $0.42, respectively. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the year ended July 31, 2019 and 2018, were $2.25 and $1.73, respectively. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found in the tables attached to this press release.

About Copart

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Coparts innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (avk.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Included in this release are certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which exclude the impact of income taxes on the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes, discrete income tax items, disposals of non-operating assets, impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition related fees and integration charges, reserve for legacy sales tax liabilities; foreign currency-related gains and losses, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent alternative financial measures under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive view of Coparts operations in accordance with GAAP and should only be read in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. This information constitutes non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, Copart has presented herein, and will present in other information it publishes that contains these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Copart believes the presentation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share included in this release in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures provides meaningful information for investors, analysts and management in assessing Coparts business trends and financial performance. From a financial planning and analysis perspective, Copart management analyzes its operating results with and without the impact of income taxes on the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes, discrete income tax items, disposals of non-operating assets, impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition related fees and integration charges, reserve for legacy sales tax liabilities; foreign currency-related gains and losses, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, and these forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by our statements and comments. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could affect our business, please review the "Managements Discussion and Analysis and the other risks identified in Coparts latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage investors to review these disclosures carefully. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time on our behalf.

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Twelve Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Service revenues and vehicle sales: Service revenues $ 470,399 $ 391,661 $ 1,755,694 $ 1,578,502 Vehicle sales 72,176 57,562 286,263 227,193 Total service revenues and vehicle sales 542,575 449,223 2,041,957 1,805,695 Operating expenses: Yard operations 217,089 185,914 819,753 785,768 Cost of vehicle sales 65,552 50,313 255,504 196,461 Yard depreciation and amortization 15,745 23,613 63,167 57,230 Yard stock-based compensation 1,570 958 5,191 3,870 Gross profit 242,619 188,425 898,342 762,366 General and administrative 39,772 42,794 141,885 136,171 General and administrative depreciation and amortization 5,770 4,639 21,728 21,368 General and administrative stock-based compensation 4,275 5,024 18,254 19,351 Impairment of long-lived assets  1,131  1,131 Total operating expenses 349,773 314,386 1,325,482 1,221,350 Operating income 192,802 134,837 716,475 584,345 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (4,255 ) (3,982 ) (17,585 ) (19,075 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,477 ) 1,874 6,061 (2,759 ) Total other expense (5,732 ) (2,108 ) (11,524 ) (21,834 ) Income before income taxes 187,070 132,729 704,951 562,511 Income tax expense 33,574 22,988 113,258 144,504 Net income 153,496 109,741 591,693 418,007 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest  (7 )  140 Net income attributable to Copart, Inc. $ 153,496 $ 109,748 $ 591,693 $ 417,867 Basic net income per common share $ 0.67 $ 0.47 $ 2.57 $ 1.80 Weighted average common shares outstanding 229,204 232,995 230,489 231,793 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.45 $ 2.46 $ 1.73 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 238,354 244,406 240,453 241,877

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2019 July 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,319 $ 274,520 Accounts receivable, net 367,265 351,601 Vehicle pooling costs 76,548 34,284 Inventories 20,941 16,734 Income taxes receivable 19,526 15,312 Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,568 16,665 Total current assets 687,167 709,116 Property and equipment, net 1,427,726 1,163,425 Intangibles, net 55,156 64,892 Goodwill 333,321 337,235 Deferred income taxes 411 470 Other assets 43,836 32,560 Total assets $ 2,547,617 $ 2,307,698 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 270,918 $ 270,944 Deferred revenue 6,466 4,488 Income taxes payable 3,482 673 Current portion of revolving loan facility and capital lease obligations 1,138 1,151 Total current liabilities 282,004 277,256 Deferred income taxes 48,683 19,733 Income taxes payable 35,116 27,277 Long-term debt, revolving loan facility, and capital lease obligations, net of discount 400,091 398,747 Other liabilities 3,342 3,586 Total liabilities 769,236 726,599 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders equity: Preferred stock   Common stock 23 23 Additional paid-in capital 572,559 526,858 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (132,529 ) (107,928 ) Retained earnings 1,338,328 1,162,146 Total stockholders equity 1,778,381 1,581,099 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 2,547,617 $ 2,307,698

Copart, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended July 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 591,693 $ 418,007 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including debt cost 85,334 79,040 Allowance for doubtful accounts (429 ) 1,142 Impairment of long-lived assets  1,157 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 419 750 Stock-based compensation 23,445 23,221 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (3,073 ) 3,240 Deferred income taxes 23,167 16,717 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (60,808 ) (40,335 ) Vehicle pooling costs (16,418 ) (3,353 ) Inventories (4,719 ) (3,959 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (204 ) (776 ) Other assets (12,061 ) 70 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,126 53,320 Deferred revenue 2,056 (520 ) Income taxes receivable (4,215 ) (8,916 ) Income taxes payable 10,669 (3,149 ) Other liabilities 664 (587 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 646,646 535,069 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, including acquisitions (374,628 ) (296,697 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 18,361 6,425 Proceeds from sale of majority-owned subsidiary  1,796 Net cash used in investing activities (356,267 ) (288,476 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 34,398 44,459 Proceeds from the issuance of Employee Stock Purchase Plan shares 7,183 5,853 Repurchases of common stock (364,997 )  Payments for employee stock-based tax withholdings (46,888 ) (1,115 ) Net repayments on revolving loan facility  (231,000 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest  (235 ) Net cash used in financing activities (370,304 ) (182,038 ) Effect of foreign currency translation (8,276 ) (135 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (88,201 ) 64,420 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 274,520 210,100 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 186,319 $ 274,520 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 19,289 $ 20,343 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 82,448 $ 142,161

Copart, Inc. Additional Financial Information Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Twelve Months Ended

July 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income attributable to Copart, Inc. $ 153,496 $ 109,748 $ 591,693 $ 417,867 Effect of deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes  (2,870 )  8,131 Effect of discrete income tax items   (10,170 )  Effect of disposal of non-operating assets, net of tax    2,994 Effect of impairment of long-lived assets, net of tax  916 (1,598 ) 916 Effect of acquisition related fees and integration charges, net of tax  1,521  1,521 Effect of reserve for legacy sales tax liabilities, net of tax 978 1,017 978 1,017 Effect of foreign currency-related losses (gains), net of tax 48 (415 ) (256 ) 452 Effect of recognizing tax benefit on exercise of employee stock options (12,007 ) (11,821 ) (46,103 ) (21,269 ) Effect of payroll taxes on certain executive stock compensation, net of tax  4,514 1,295 4,514 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Copart, Inc. $ 142,515 $ 102,610 $ 535,839 $ 416,143 GAAP net income per diluted common share $ 0.64 $ 0.45 $ 2.46 $ 1.73 Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share $ 0.60 $ 0.42 $ 2.25 $ 1.73 GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 238,354 244,406 240,453 241,877 Effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09 (1,633 ) (2,586 ) (1,870 ) (646 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 236,721 241,820 238,583 241,231

