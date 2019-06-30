Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended July 31, 2019.
For the three months ended July 31, 2019, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $542.6 million, $242.6 million, and $153.5 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $93.4 million, or 20.8%; an increase in gross profit of $54.2 million, or 28.8%; and an increase in net income of $43.7 million, or 39.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.64 compared to $0.45 last year, an increase of 42.2%.
For the year ended July 31, 2019, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $2.0 billion, $898.3 million, and $591.7 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $236.3 million, or 13.1%; an increase in gross profit of $136.0 million, or 17.8%; and an increase in net income of $173.8 million, or 41.6%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the year ended July 31, 2019 were $2.46 compared to $1.73 last year, an increase of 42.2%.
The operating results for the year ended July 31, 2018 were adversely affected by abnormal costs of $79.7 million incurred as a result of Hurricane Harvey. These costs included temporary storage facilities; abnormally high costs for subhaulers; increased labor costs due to overtime; travel and lodging due to the reassignment of employees to the affected region; and equipment lease expenses to handle the increased volume, as well as cost of vehicle sales. These costs, net of the associated revenues of $66.9 million generated a pre-tax loss of $12.8 million for the year ended July 31, 2018.
Excluding the impact of income taxes on the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes, discrete income tax items, disposals of non-operating assets, impairment of long-lived assets, acquisition related fees and integration charges, reserve for legacy sales tax liabilities; foreign currency-related gains and losses, certain income tax benefits and payroll taxes related to accounting for stock option exercises, and the effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09, non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2019 and 2018, were $0.60 and $0.42, respectively. Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the year ended July 31, 2019 and 2018, were $2.25 and $1.73, respectively. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found in the tables attached to this press release.
About Copart
Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Coparts innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. Copart offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters, and in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers and also sells vehicles sourced from individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 125,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), Brazil (Copart.com.br), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Germany (Copart.de), Finland (avk.fi), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), and Spain (Copart.es). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register.
|
Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
July 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Service revenues and vehicle sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service revenues
|
|
$
|
470,399
|
|
|
$
|
391,661
|
|
|
$
|
1,755,694
|
|
|
$
|
1,578,502
|
|
Vehicle sales
|
|
72,176
|
|
|
57,562
|
|
|
286,263
|
|
|
227,193
|
|
Total service revenues and vehicle sales
|
|
542,575
|
|
|
449,223
|
|
|
2,041,957
|
|
|
1,805,695
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yard operations
|
|
217,089
|
|
|
185,914
|
|
|
819,753
|
|
|
785,768
|
|
Cost of vehicle sales
|
|
65,552
|
|
|
50,313
|
|
|
255,504
|
|
|
196,461
|
|
Yard depreciation and amortization
|
|
15,745
|
|
|
23,613
|
|
|
63,167
|
|
|
57,230
|
|
Yard stock-based compensation
|
|
1,570
|
|
|
958
|
|
|
5,191
|
|
|
3,870
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
242,619
|
|
|
188,425
|
|
|
898,342
|
|
|
762,366
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
39,772
|
|
|
42,794
|
|
|
141,885
|
|
|
136,171
|
|
General and administrative depreciation and amortization
|
|
5,770
|
|
|
4,639
|
|
|
21,728
|
|
|
21,368
|
|
General and administrative stock-based compensation
|
|
4,275
|
|
|
5,024
|
|
|
18,254
|
|
|
19,351
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
349,773
|
|
|
314,386
|
|
|
1,325,482
|
|
|
1,221,350
|
|
Operating income
|
|
192,802
|
|
|
134,837
|
|
|
716,475
|
|
|
584,345
|
|
Other (expense) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
(4,255
|
)
|
|
(3,982
|
)
|
|
(17,585
|
)
|
|
(19,075
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
(1,477
|
)
|
|
1,874
|
|
|
6,061
|
|
|
(2,759
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
(5,732
|
)
|
|
(2,108
|
)
|
|
(11,524
|
)
|
|
(21,834
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
187,070
|
|
|
132,729
|
|
|
704,951
|
|
|
562,511
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
33,574
|
|
|
22,988
|
|
|
113,258
|
|
|
144,504
|
|
Net income
|
|
153,496
|
|
|
109,741
|
|
|
591,693
|
|
|
418,007
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
Net income attributable to Copart, Inc.
|
|
$
|
153,496
|
|
|
$
|
109,748
|
|
|
$
|
591,693
|
|
|
$
|
417,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per common share
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
2.57
|
|
|
$
|
1.80
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
229,204
|
|
|
232,995
|
|
|
230,489
|
|
|
231,793
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net income per common share
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
238,354
|
|
|
244,406
|
|
|
240,453
|
|
|
241,877
|
|
Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 31, 2019
|
|
July 31, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
186,319
|
|
|
$
|
274,520
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
367,265
|
|
|
351,601
|
|
Vehicle pooling costs
|
|
76,548
|
|
|
34,284
|
|
Inventories
|
|
20,941
|
|
|
16,734
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
19,526
|
|
|
15,312
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
16,568
|
|
|
16,665
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
687,167
|
|
|
709,116
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
1,427,726
|
|
|
1,163,425
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
55,156
|
|
|
64,892
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
333,321
|
|
|
337,235
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
411
|
|
|
470
|
|
Other assets
|
|
43,836
|
|
|
32,560
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,547,617
|
|
|
$
|
2,307,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
270,918
|
|
|
$
|
270,944
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
6,466
|
|
|
4,488
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
3,482
|
|
|
673
|
|
Current portion of revolving loan facility and capital lease obligations
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
282,004
|
|
|
277,256
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
48,683
|
|
|
19,733
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
35,116
|
|
|
27,277
|
|
Long-term debt, revolving loan facility, and capital lease obligations, net of discount
|
|
400,091
|
|
|
398,747
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
3,342
|
|
|
3,586
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
769,236
|
|
|
726,599
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
23
|
|
|
23
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
572,559
|
|
|
526,858
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(132,529
|
)
|
|
(107,928
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,338,328
|
|
|
1,162,146
|
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
1,778,381
|
|
|
1,581,099
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
|
|
$
|
2,547,617
|
|
|
$
|
2,307,698
|
|
Copart, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended July 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
591,693
|
|
|
$
|
418,007
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization, including debt cost
|
|
85,334
|
|
|
79,040
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
(429
|
)
|
|
1,142
|
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
|
|
|
1,157
|
|
Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
419
|
|
|
750
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
23,445
|
|
|
23,221
|
|
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment
|
|
(3,073
|
)
|
|
3,240
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
23,167
|
|
|
16,717
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(60,808
|
)
|
|
(40,335
|
)
|
Vehicle pooling costs
|
|
(16,418
|
)
|
|
(3,353
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(4,719
|
)
|
|
(3,959
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
(776
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
(12,061
|
)
|
|
70
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
11,126
|
|
|
53,320
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
2,056
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
(4,215
|
)
|
|
(8,916
|
)
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
10,669
|
|
|
(3,149
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
664
|
|
|
(587
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
646,646
|
|
|
535,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, including acquisitions
|
|
(374,628
|
)
|
|
(296,697
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
18,361
|
|
|
6,425
|
|
Proceeds from sale of majority-owned subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
1,796
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(356,267
|
)
|
|
(288,476
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
|
34,398
|
|
|
44,459
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of Employee Stock Purchase Plan shares
|
|
7,183
|
|
|
5,853
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(364,997
|
)
|
|
|
|
Payments for employee stock-based tax withholdings
|
|
(46,888
|
)
|
|
(1,115
|
)
|
Net repayments on revolving loan facility
|
|
|
|
|
(231,000
|
)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
|
(235
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(370,304
|
)
|
|
(182,038
|
)
|
Effect of foreign currency translation
|
|
(8,276
|
)
|
|
(135
|
)
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(88,201
|
)
|
|
64,420
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
274,520
|
|
|
210,100
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
186,319
|
|
|
$
|
274,520
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
$
|
19,289
|
|
|
$
|
20,343
|
|
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|
|
$
|
82,448
|
|
|
$
|
142,161
|
|
Copart, Inc.
Additional Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
July 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
July 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
GAAP net income attributable to Copart, Inc.
|
|
$
|
153,496
|
|
|
$
|
109,748
|
|
|
$
|
591,693
|
|
|
$
|
417,867
|
|
Effect of deemed repatriation of foreign earnings, net of deferred tax changes
|
|
|
|
|
(2,870
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
8,131
|
|
Effect of discrete income tax items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10,170
|
)
|
|
|
|
Effect of disposal of non-operating assets, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,994
|
|
Effect of impairment of long-lived assets, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
(1,598
|
)
|
|
916
|
|
Effect of acquisition related fees and integration charges, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
1,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,521
|
|
Effect of reserve for legacy sales tax liabilities, net of tax
|
|
978
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
|
978
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
Effect of foreign currency-related losses (gains), net of tax
|
|
48
|
|
|
(415
|
)
|
|
(256
|
)
|
|
452
|
|
Effect of recognizing tax benefit on exercise of employee stock options
|
|
(12,007
|
)
|
|
(11,821
|
)
|
|
(46,103
|
)
|
|
(21,269
|
)
|
Effect of payroll taxes on certain executive stock compensation, net of tax
|
|
|
|
|
4,514
|
|
|
1,295
|
|
|
4,514
|
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Copart, Inc.
|
|
$
|
142,515
|
|
|
$
|
102,610
|
|
|
$
|
535,839
|
|
|
$
|
416,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income per diluted common share
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
|
|
$
|
1.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
238,354
|
|
|
244,406
|
|
|
240,453
|
|
|
241,877
|
|
Effect on common equivalent shares from ASU 2016-09
|
|
(1,633
|
)
|
|
(2,586
|
)
|
|
(1,870
|
)
|
|
(646
|
)
|
Non-GAAP diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
236,721
|
|
|
241,820
|
|
|
238,583
|
|
|
241,231
|
