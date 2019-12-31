finanzen.net
COPT Adds COVID-19 Update Presentation to Website

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) has added a presentation to its website that provides a status update on the Companys operations and development projects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic (the "COVID-19 Presentation). The COVID-19 Presentation is posted in the Latest Updates section of COPTs Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/, and can be linked to here: https://investors.copt.com/Cache/IRCache/8c00bba3-a277-1618-8cf4-66aea4e56a9b.PDF?O=PDF&T=&Y=&D=&FID=8c00bba3-a277-1618-8cf4-66aea4e56a9b&iid=103010

The COVID-19 Presentation provides information as of April 14, 2020, and answers many questions COPTs management has received from analysts and investors. The Company intends to update this new presentation if and when circumstances merit.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2019, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 168 office and data center shell properties encompassed 19.0 million square feet and was 94.6% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 76.9% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as risks associated with uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys business and national, regional and local economic conditions.

