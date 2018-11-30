COPT Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Information

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announces its first quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call will take place as follows:

First Quarter 2019: Earnings Release Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after the market closes Conference Call Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2019 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Telephone Number: (within the U.S.) 855-463-9057 Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.) 661-378-9894 Passcode: 3888259

The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the Latest Updates section of COPTs Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available immediately via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 1 through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 3888259.

Company Information

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPTs core portfolio of 161 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.9 million square feet and was 94.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

