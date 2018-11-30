finanzen.net
08.04.2019 22:16
Bewerten
(0)

COPT Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Information

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announces its first quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call will take place as follows:

     

First Quarter 2019:

Earnings Release Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after the market closes
 
Conference Call Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2019
 
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
 
Telephone Number: (within the U.S.) 855-463-9057
 
Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.) 661-378-9894
 
Passcode: 3888259
 

The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the Latest Updates section of COPTs Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available immediately via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 1 through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 15. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 3888259.

Company Information

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPTs core portfolio of 161 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.9 million square feet and was 94.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and projections include, but are not limited to:

  • general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, affect office property and data center demand and rents, tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and property values;
  • adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other things, increased competition with other companies;
  • governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues, non-renewal of leases, and/or a curtailment of demand for additional space by the Company's strategic customers;
  • the Companys ability to borrow on favorable terms;
  • risks of real estate acquisition and development activities, including, among other things, risks that development projects may not be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than anticipated;
  • risks of investing through joint venture structures, including risks that the Companys joint venture partners may not fulfill their financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are inconsistent with the Companys objectives;
  • changes in the Companys plans for properties or views of market economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;
  • the Companys ability to satisfy and operate effectively under Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and partnerships;
  • possible adverse changes in tax laws;
  • the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares;
  • the Company's ability to achieve projected results;
  • security breaches relating to cyber attacks, cyber intrusions or other factors; and
  • environmental requirements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Corporate Office Properties Trus News
RSS Feed
Corporate Office Properties Trus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
20.01.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldSunTrust
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
25.01.2016Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
29.04.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.07.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Corporate Office Properties Trus News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Corporate Office Properties Trus News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Friday Gold Rush-Was steckt hinter dieser Strategie?
Goldpreis findet vorerst Unterstützung
Warum Gold 2019 steigen wird!?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Unterstützung
Daimler, BMW und VW - unangenehme Post aus Brüssel
UBS: Siemens  Bullen wagen sich aus der Deckung
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX konsolidiert auf hohem Niveau
Vontobel: Ölpreis, Gold, Silber - wie spannend sind Rohstoffinvestments?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Corporate Office Properties Trus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wer die dreizehn besten Börsentage verpasst hat, der hat seine Rendite halbiert
Hier wurden die Mieten am stärksten erhöht
Die Gründe liegen ganz besonders in China
Enteignung ist der völlig falsche Weg
Hier ist Deutschland die Ausnahme in der EU

News von

DAX: Bei Chaos-Brexit droht Börsen-Chaos - Zollstreit im Blick
DAX: Wann Anleger wieder einsteigen sollten
Dividenden: So kassieren Anleger richtig ab
Sonos-Aktie: Lautstark zu tief gefallen
Der große Test: Das sind die besten Kreditkarten

News von

Die steile Karriere von MacKenzie Bezos, die nach ihrer Scheidung von Jeff Bezos zu den reichsten Frauen der Welt gehören wird
LinkedIn-Ranking: Das sind die 25 beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Obama über antidemokratische Tendenzen: "Künstliche Intelligenz wird das Problem verschlimmern"
Zwei Jahre Switch: Wie sich Nintendo mit einzigartigem Design gegen die PlayStation und Xbox behauptet
Mach Platz, Berlin: Warum Hamburg der heimliche Star der deutschen Startup- und Techszene ist

Heute im Fokus

Dow und DAX schließen im Minus -- EVOTEC auf 18-Jahres-Hoch -- Kaufpreis wird offenbar Stolperstein bei Fusion von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank -- Deutsche Post, Autowerte, BVB im Fokus

GE-Aktie verliert: JPMorgan rechnet mit Kurshalbierung bei General Electric. Boeing drosselt nach Flugzeugabstürzen 737-Max-Produktion. Fiat Chrysler will Flotte wegen drohener EU-Abgasbußen mit Tesla poolen. Brexit-Gespräche zwischen Regierung und Opposition stocken. Henkel bekräftigt Ziele für 2019.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Dow und DAX schließen im Minus -- EVOTEC auf 18-Jahres-Hoch -- Kaufpreis wird offenbar Stolperstein bei Fusion von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank -- Deutsche Post, Autowerte, BVB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktie im Fokus
22:25 Uhr
GE-Aktie verliert : JPMorgan rechnet mit Kurshalbierung bei General Electric
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
International Cobalt Corp Registered ShsA2DN7F
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403