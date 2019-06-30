finanzen.net
09.01.2020
COPT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announces its fourth quarter and year end 2019 earnings release and conference call will take place as follows:

Fourth Quarter & Year End 2019:

   

 

Earnings Release Date:

   

Thursday, February 6, 2020 after the market closes

 

   

 

Conference Call Date:

   

Friday, February 7, 2020

 

   

 

Time:

   

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

   

 

Telephone Number: (within the U.S.)

   

855-463-9057

 

   

 

Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.)

   

661-378-9894

 

   

 

Passcode:

   

8794749

The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the Latest Updates section of COPTs Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 7, through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 21. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 8794749.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of September 30, 2019, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 13 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 167 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.8 million square feet and was 94.5% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

