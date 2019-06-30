finanzen.net
27.01.2020
COPT Announces Tax Treatment of 2019 Distributions

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced the 2019 tax treatment of its Common share distributions as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of COPT Common share distributions.

Please note, the Common share distributions with a record date of December 31, 2018, and payment date of January 15, 2019 are allocable to 2019 for income tax purposes. The Common share distributions with a record date of December 31, 2019, and payment date of January 15, 2020, are also allocable to 2019 for income tax purposes.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of 2019 distributions.

Common Shares (CUSIP #22002T108)

Record Date

 

Payment
Date

 

Total Distribution
per Share

 

Total Distribution
Allocable to 2019

 

2019 Taxable
Ordinary
Dividends

 

2019 Total
Capital Gain
Distribution

 

2019
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain (1)

 

2019 Section 199A
Dividend (2)

               
               

12/31/2018

 

01/15/2019

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.1495

 

$

0.1255

 

$

0.0168

 

$

0.1495

03/29/2019

 

04/15/2019

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.1495

 

$

0.1255

 

$

0.0168

 

$

0.1495

06/28/2019

 

07/15/2019

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.1495

 

$

0.1255

 

$

0.0168

 

$

0.1495

09/30/2019

 

10/15/2019

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.1495

 

$

0.1255

 

$

0.0168

 

$

0.1495

12/31/2019

 

01/15/2020

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.2750

 

$

0.1495

 

$

0.1255

 

$

0.0168

 

$

0.1495

               
   

$

1.3750

 

$

1.3750

 

$

0.7475

 

$

0.6275

 

$

0.0840

 

$

0.7475

               
    (1) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the 2019 Total Capital Gain Distribution Amount.
    (2) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and is included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividend Amount

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of September 30, 2019, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 13 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 167 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.8 million square feet and was 94.5% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

