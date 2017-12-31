10.05.2018 22:16
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarter dividend of $0.275 per common share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018. This is the Companys 82nd consecutive quarterly dividend per common share. The second quarter 2018 dividend represents an annualized amount of $1.10 per share, and is payable on July 16, 2018 to shareholders of record on June 29, 2018.

Company Information

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of March 31, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPTs core portfolio of 157 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.5 million square feet and was 91.9% leased. As of the same date, the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and projections include, but are not limited to:

  • general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, affect office property and data center demand and rents, tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and property values;
  • adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other things, increased competition with other companies;
  • governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues, non-renewal of leases, and/or a curtailment of demand for additional space by the Company's strategic customers;
  • the Companys ability to borrow on favorable terms;
  • risks of real estate acquisition and development activities, including, among other things, risks that development projects may not be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than anticipated;
  • risks of investing through joint venture structures, including risks that the Companys joint venture partners may not fulfill their financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are inconsistent with the Companys objectives;
  • changes in the Companys plans for properties or views of market economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;
  • the Companys ability to satisfy and operate effectively under Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and partnerships;
  • possible adverse changes in tax laws;
  • the Company's ability to achieve projected results;
  • the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares; and
  • environmental requirements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.04.18
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.02.18
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
26.10.17
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Corporate Office Properties Trus News
RSS Feed
Corporate Office Properties Trus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
20.01.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldSunTrust
25.01.2016Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
25.01.2016Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
29.04.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.01.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.07.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Corporate Office Properties Trus News

24.04.18Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Weitere Corporate Office Properties Trus News
Anzeige

Inside

Sind ETFs wirklich brandgefährlich?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones gestern fast perfekt
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX  Gelingt der Break am Feiertag?
Heute an Christi Himmelfahrt: Free Trade-Aktion  jetzt kostenfrei handeln!
DZ BANK  Brent bleibt bullisch, wichtiger Widerstand bei 75 USD!
Vontobel: Geopolitische Faktoren treiben Rohöl erneut an
UBS: ThyssenKrupp AG - Kurzfristig weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial vorhanden
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX® & General Electric: Vielfach bestätigter Ausbruch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Webinar: Neue Trendfolge-Strategie nach Nicolas Darvas

Simon Betschinger von TraderFox erläutert am 15. Mai einen neuen Trendfolge-Ansatz, der historisch gerechnet erstaunliche 20 % Rendite pro Jahr erzielt hätte.
Mehr erfahren!

Mehr zur Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Corporate Office Properties Trus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wenn das nächste Tweet von der Finanzaufsicht kommt
Die Energiewende macht die Deutschen zu gewissenlosen Verbrauchern
Warum sich so viele nach der Rückkehr schmutziger Energie sehnen
Die Commerzbank sieht nur wegen der Deutschen Bank gut aus
Der Abschied vom niedrigen Ölpreis

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Die Temperatur im Kessel steigt
28 ganz persönliche Tipps für 2018 - Die Empfehlungen der BO-Redaktion
VW-Aktie: Diess hat in den USA ausgesagt - Gespräche waren schon vor Monaten
US-Notenbank Fed will bei Zinserhöhungen kein Börsenbeben riskieren
Analysten-Einstufungen vom 08.05.2018

News von

Sparkassen kündigen Tausende Sparverträge - was das für Kunden bedeutet
In diesen Ländern leben die meisten Multimillionäre
Ein Hamburger hat mit 14 Jahren eine Firma gegründet, die mittlerweile fünfstellige Umsätze macht
Die Commerzbank droht Kunden mit Rauswurf, wenn sie diese Eigenschaft haben
7 Länder, in denen 170.000 Euro Erspartes für 30 Jahre Rente reichen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 13.000 Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen fester -- Neuer Ärger bei Tesla -- Vodafone greift Deutsche Telekom an

Moskau und Berlin loten Gemeinsamkeiten bei Iran und Ukraine aus. Hochtief-Mutter ACS mit gutem Jahresauftakt. Neue Unregelmäßigkeiten bei Steinhoff. Enttäuschung bei Roche-Phase-3-Studie. Moody`s senkt Nestle-Ausblick. Vodafone greift mit Milliardendeal Deutsche Telekom an. Erneuter tödlicher Unfall bei Tesla. HVB-Mutter UniCredit überrascht positiv. EDF: Umsatz steigt dank robustem Frankreich-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 18 2018
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Deutschland, England oder Spanien?
Hier spielen die stärksten Fußball-Marken der Welt
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Hier lieber nicht arbeitenDie gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
Hier lieber nicht arbeitenDie gefährlichsten Arbeitgeber in den USA
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Regierungskoalistion will die Zahl grundlos befristeter Arbeitsverträge reduzieren. Was halten Sie von solchen Plänen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10.05.18
DAX schließt über 13.000 Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen fester -- Neuer Ärger bei Tesla -- Vodafone greift Deutsche Telekom an
Aktie im Fokus
10.05.18
Xiaomi geht an die Börse: Das sollte man über das Unternehmen wissen
Aktie im Fokus
10.05.18
Updates zu HeidelbergCement, Roche, Sanofi, Siemens und United Internet
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis