COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC)
announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarter
dividend of $0.275 per common share for the second quarter ending June
30, 2018. This is the Companys 82nd consecutive quarterly
dividend per common share. The second quarter 2018 dividend represents
an annualized amount of $1.10 per share, and is payable on July 16, 2018
to shareholders of record on June 29, 2018.
Company Information
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively
acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the
United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged
in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related
activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority
missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of
office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the
Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office
fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of
March 31, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized
revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office
Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned
through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPTs core portfolio of 157
office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.5 million square
feet and was 91.9% leased. As of the same date, the Company also owned
one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as
defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys
current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can
be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should,
"could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other
comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements are inherently
subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot
predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even
anticipate.
Although the Company believes that the expectations,
estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements
are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can
give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections
will be achieved.
Future events and actual results may differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and
projections include, but are not limited to:
-
general economic and business conditions, which will, among other
things, affect office property and data center demand and rents,
tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and
property values;
-
adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other
things, increased competition with other companies;
-
governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated
with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary
reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues,
non-renewal of leases, and/or a curtailment of demand for additional
space by the Company's strategic customers;
-
the Companys ability to borrow on favorable terms;
-
risks of real estate acquisition and development activities,
including, among other things, risks that development projects may not
be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay
rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than
anticipated;
-
risks of investing through joint venture structures, including
risks that the Companys joint venture partners may not fulfill their
financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are
inconsistent with the Companys objectives;
-
changes in the Companys plans for properties or views of market
economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of
which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;
-
the Companys ability to satisfy and operate effectively under
Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and
partnerships;
-
possible adverse changes in tax laws;
-
the Company's ability to achieve projected results;
-
the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares; and
-
environmental requirements.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any
forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the
Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors in Item 1A of the
Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017.
