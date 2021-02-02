  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
my-si Webinar: Mit nachhaltiger, digitaler Strategie renditestark anlegen - So geht zeitgemäße Geldanlage heute - Hier anmelden-w-
20.09.2021 17:21

COPT Executes 206,000 SF Lease with U.S. Government Behind Fence at Redstone Gateway

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) has executed a 20-year lease with the U.S. Government for a 206,000 square foot development in the secure campus at Redstone Gateway in Huntsville, AL. The Company expects to invest approximately $60 million to construct the building, which is slated for shell completion during the second quarter of 2023, with a targeted lease commencement date in the first quarter of 2024.

"We are privileged to provide a mission critical real estate solution for another U.S. Government customer at Redstone Gateway and, having anticipated this demand in 2022, are pleasantly surprised by the accelerated commitment, stated Stephen E. Budorick, COPTs President & Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "Upon the completion of 300 Secured Gateway and the other 450,000 square feet currently under development, Redstone Gateway will encompass more than two million square feet of U.S. Government and defense contractor facilities supporting the missions at Redstone Arsenal.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2021, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 181 office and data center shell properties encompassed 21.0 million square feet and was 94.6% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

Nachrichten zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Corporate Office Properties Trus News
RSS Feed
Corporate Office Properties Trus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
20.01.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldSunTrust
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
25.01.2016Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
29.04.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.07.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Spekulative Anleger können beim CFD-Trading mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz hohe Summen bewegen. Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr, erklärt Handelsspezialist Bastian Priegnitz, wie CFDs funktionieren und analysiert live verschiedene CFD-Handelsstrategien.
Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Corporate Office Properties Trus News

15.09.21COPT to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference
Weitere Corporate Office Properties Trus News
Werbung

Trading-News

Caterpillar  Ausdehnung der Korrektur?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
RWE profitiert von steigenden CO2-Preisen
DZ BANK - DAX hui, MDAX pfui? Die Folgen der neuen Index Zusammensetzung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Meister der Rendite
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Eyb & Wallwitz: Havensteins Optionen
Keine Angst vor der Wahl
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Corporate Office Properties Trus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
5000 Euro auf den Müll?  So sparen Sie beim Eigenheim-Ausbau
40 ist das neue 30 und ein Auto-Start-up, das Fantasien weckt
Fitnessstudio, Yoga, Vorsorge  So erhalten Sie bis zu 390 Euro von der Krankenkasse
Lage, Grundriss, Balkon  So erzielen Sie den besten Preis für Ihre Immobilie

News von

DAX mit Kursrutsch: Krisenkonzern Evergrande schlägt Europas Anleger in die Flucht
DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Neue Korrekturziele
DAX-Ausblick: DAX-Erweiterung und Notenbanken treiben Anleger um
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: US-Autohersteller kommen unter die Räder
Rohstoffwerte und Banken trifft Evergrande-Schockwelle

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street in Rot -- DAX fällt -- Sixt erwartet 2021 mehr Gewinn -- Lufthansa startet Milliarden-Kapitalerhöhung -- BioNTech, Drägerwerk, BMW, VW, Vonovia und Deutsche Wohnen, im Fokus

BAWAG will Gewinn und Dividende steigern. Vestas schließt Windturbinenwerk in Lauchhammer in Brandenburg. Banken-Aktien leiden unter Evergrande-Krise. Aurubis-Werk nimmt Betrieb nach Hochwasser wieder auf. Allianz-Vorständin Hunt nach Hedgefonds-Affäre vor Aus. Uniper und Oersted kooperieren bei Offshore-Wind/Wasserstoff. ING Deutschland baut auf Zustimmung von Kunden zu Gebühren.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie es für richtig halten, wenn Gastronomie und Veranstaltungen nur noch Geimpften und Genesenen offen stehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen