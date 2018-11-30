COPT Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC)
announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended
March 31, 2019.
Management Comments
Stephen E. Budorick, COPTs President & Chief Executive Officer,
commented, "Our first quarter results combined with our leasing
successes in April represent a strong start to the year, and demonstrate
the strength of demand recovery throughout our Defense/IT locations. We
have achieved our full-year goal of leasing 900,000 square feet in
development projects and, based on the pipeline of opportunities before
us, are increasing our target to 1.4 million square feet. He continued,
"Including development starts for the four-building campus we announced
today and a new building for U.S. Government use, our construction
pipeline now includes 1.9 million square feet of projects that, on
average are 81% leased. To fund this elevated level of development, we
are increasing our disposition objective. Our patience with the DoDs
lease procurement process and our willingness to engage in long-term
solutions for customers at our Defense/IT locations are starting to pay
off with increased levels of development opportunities.
Financial Highlights
1st Quarter Financial Results:
-
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS) was $0.19 for the quarter ended
March 31, 2019 as compared to $0.17 for the first quarter of 2018.
-
Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS), as calculated in
accordance with Nareits definition, was $0.50 for the first quarter
of 2019 as compared to $0.49 for first quarter 2018 results.
-
FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.50 for the quarter ended
March 31, 2019, equal to first quarter of 2018. Adjustments for
comparability encompass items such as losses on early extinguishment
of debt, demolition costs of redevelopment, and executive transition
costs.
Operating Performance Highlights
Operating Portfolio Summary:
-
At March 31, 2019, the Companys core portfolio of 163 operating
office properties was 92.8% occupied and 93.7% leased.
-
During the quarter, the Company placed three developments aggregating
181,000 square feet into service; all three developments were 100%
leased.
Same-Property Performance:
-
At March 31, 2019, COPTs same-property portfolio of 156 buildings was
92.7% occupied and 93.5% leased.
-
For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Companys same-property cash
NOI from Defense/IT locations increased 4.9%, over the prior years
comparable period. For the same time periods, the Companys total
same-property cash NOI increased 4.7%, over the prior years
comparable period.
Leasing:
-
Total Square Feet Leased?For the quarter
ended March 31, 2019, the Company leased 956,000 total square feet,
including 291,000 square feet of renewing leases, 126,000 square feet
of new leases on vacant space, and 539,000 square feet in development
projects. During the month of April, the Company completed an
additional 110,000 square feet of vacancy leasing and over 350,000
square feet of development leasing.
-
Renewal Rates?During the first quarter
ended March 31, 2019, the Company renewed 71.3% of total expiring
leases, which was in-line with its full year guidance for retaining
70%-75% of expiring leases.
-
Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing
Leases?For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, rents on renewed
space decreased 4.8% on a GAAP basis and 6.8% on a cash basis; average
annual escalations on renewing leases in the first quarter were 2.5%.
The first quarter decline in renewing rents was incorporated into the
Companys initial guidance, and management reiterates its full-year
guidance for cash rents on renewing leases to roll flat to down 2%.
-
Lease Terms?In the first quarter, lease
terms averaged 3.9 years on renewing leases, 5.6 years on new leasing
of vacant space, and 13.2 years on development leasing.
Investment Activity Highlights
Development & Redevelopment Projects:
-
Construction Pipeline. At April 30, 2019, the Companys
construction pipeline consisted of 14 properties totaling 1.9 million
square feet that were 81% leased. These projects have a total
estimated cost of $496.1 million, of which $195.5 million has been
incurred.
-
Redevelopment. At the end of the quarter, one project was under
redevelopment totaling 106,000 square feet that was 10% leased. The
Company has invested $13.7 million of the $25.1 million anticipated
total cost.
Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights
-
During the quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company issued the
remaining 1.6 million common shares under its forward equity sale
agreements for net proceeds of $46.5 million.
-
As of March 31, 2019, the Companys net debt plus preferred equity to
adjusted book ratio was 39.0% and its net debt plus preferred equity
to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.2x. For the same period, the
Companys adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.6x.
-
As of March 31, 2019, and including the effect of interest rate swaps,
the Companys weighted average effective interest rate was 4.1%;
additionally, 90.5% of the Companys debt was subject to fixed
interest rates and the consolidated debt portfolio had a weighted
average maturity of 4.2 years.
2019 Guidance
Due to the greater volume of development opportunities and related
funding needs, management is lowering its previously issued guidance
ranges of $0.62?$0.66 and $2.02?$2.06, respectively, for full year EPS
and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, to revised ranges of
$0.61?$0.65 and $2.01?$2.05. Management also is establishing EPS and
FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, guidance for the second quarter
ending June 30, 2019 at ranges of $0.15?$0.16 and $0.50?$0.51,
respectively. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to projected
FFOPS are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit and
|
|
Quarter ending
|
|
Year ending
|
As Adjusted for Comparability
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
1.40
|
|
|
1.40
|
FFOPS, Nareit definition and as adjusted for comparability
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
$
|
2.01
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues from real estate operations
|
|
$
|
131,990
|
|
|
$
|
128,278
|
|
Construction contract and other service revenues
|
|
16,950
|
|
|
27,198
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
148,940
|
|
|
155,476
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
|
49,445
|
|
|
50,951
|
|
Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations
|
|
34,796
|
|
|
33,512
|
|
Construction contract and other service expenses
|
|
16,326
|
|
|
26,216
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
6,719
|
|
|
5,861
|
|
Leasing expenses
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
1,431
|
|
Business development expenses and land carry costs
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
1,614
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
110,431
|
|
|
119,585
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(18,674
|
)
|
|
(18,784
|
)
|
Interest and other income
|
|
2,286
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
Gain on sales of real estate
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income
taxes
|
|
22,121
|
|
|
18,462
|
|
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
|
|
391
|
|
|
373
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(194
|
)
|
|
(55
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
22,318
|
|
|
18,780
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests:
|
|
|
|
|
Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP)
|
|
(257
|
)
|
|
(544
|
)
|
Preferred units in the OP
|
|
(165
|
)
|
|
(165
|
)
|
Other consolidated entities
|
|
(1,037
|
)
|
|
(921
|
)
|
Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders
|
|
$
|
20,859
|
|
|
$
|
17,150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share ("EPS) computation:
|
|
|
|
|
Numerator for diluted EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders
|
|
$
|
20,859
|
|
|
$
|
17,150
|
|
Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards
|
|
(86
|
)
|
|
(117
|
)
|
Numerator for diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
20,773
|
|
|
$
|
17,033
|
|
Denominator:
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares - basic
|
|
109,951
|
|
|
100,999
|
|
Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards
|
|
267
|
|
|
144
|
|
Weighted average common shares - diluted
|
|
110,218
|
|
|
101,143
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
22,318
|
|
|
$
|
18,780
|
|
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
|
|
34,796
|
|
|
33,512
|
|
Gain on sales of real estate
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
566
|
|
|
563
|
|
Funds from operations ("FFO)
|
|
57,680
|
|
|
52,859
|
|
Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP
|
|
(165
|
)
|
|
(165
|
)
|
FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests
|
|
(971
|
)
|
|
(944
|
)
|
Basic and diluted FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
(213
|
)
|
Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Basic
FFO)
|
|
56,359
|
|
|
51,537
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
381
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders
("Diluted FFO)
|
|
56,740
|
|
|
51,537
|
|
Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements
|
|
44
|
|
|
39
|
|
Executive transition costs
|
|
4
|
|
|
163
|
|
Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based
compensation awards
|
|
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as
adjusted for comparability
|
|
56,788
|
|
|
51,738
|
|
Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization
|
|
(1,667
|
)
|
|
(828
|
)
|
Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income
|
|
62
|
|
|
356
|
|
Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
1,673
|
|
|
1,485
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
528
|
|
|
468
|
|
Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
370
|
|
|
354
|
|
Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense
|
|
34
|
|
|
34
|
|
Replacement capital expenditures
|
|
(11,173
|
)
|
|
(15,520
|
)
|
Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs
|
|
33
|
|
|
131
|
|
Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and
common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO)
|
|
$
|
46,648
|
|
|
$
|
38,218
|
|
Diluted FFO per share
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
Dividends/distributions per common share/unit
|
|
$
|
0.275
|
|
|
$
|
0.275
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
Balance Sheet Data
|
|
|
|
|
Properties, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
$
|
3,303,002
|
|
|
$
|
3,250,626
|
|
Total assets
|
|
3,775,859
|
|
|
3,656,005
|
|
Debt, per balance sheet
|
|
1,876,149
|
|
|
1,823,909
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,092,296
|
|
|
2,002,697
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
|
27,385
|
|
|
26,260
|
|
Equity
|
|
1,656,178
|
|
|
1,627,048
|
|
Net debt to adjusted book
|
|
38.8
|
%
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of operating properties
|
|
163
|
|
|
161
|
|
Total net rentable square feet owned (in thousands)
|
|
18,181
|
|
|
17,937
|
|
Occupancy %
|
|
92.8
|
%
|
|
93.1
|
%
|
Leased %
|
|
93.7
|
%
|
|
94.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Payout ratios
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted FFO
|
|
54.7
|
%
|
|
56.0
|
%
|
Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability
|
|
54.7
|
%
|
|
55.8
|
%
|
Diluted AFFO
|
|
66.6
|
%
|
|
75.5
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio
|
|
3.6
|
x
|
|
3.5
|
x
|
Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2)
|
|
6.2
|
x
|
|
6.4
|
x
|
Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3)
|
|
6.2
|
x
|
|
6.4
|
x
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures
|
|
|
|
|
Denominator for diluted EPS
|
|
110,218
|
|
|
101,143
|
|
Weighted average common units
|
|
1,331
|
|
|
3,221
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
|
|
Anti-dilutive EPS effect of share-based compensation awards
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for
comparability
|
|
112,597
|
|
|
104,364
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties.
|
(2)
|
|
Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted
EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are
multiplied by four).
|
(3)
|
|
Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of
preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted
EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are
multiplied by four).
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and
distributions for payout ratios
|
|
|
|
|
Common share dividends - unrestricted shares
|
|
$
|
30,685
|
|
|
$
|
27,974
|
|
Common unit distributions - unrestricted units
|
|
365
|
|
|
879
|
|
Dividends and distributions for payout ratios
|
|
$
|
31,050
|
|
|
$
|
28,853
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest,
income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate
("EBITDAre), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
22,318
|
|
|
$
|
18,780
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
18,674
|
|
|
18,784
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
194
|
|
|
55
|
|
Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment
|
|
433
|
|
|
523
|
|
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
|
|
34,796
|
|
|
33,512
|
|
Gain on sales of real estate
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
827
|
|
|
824
|
|
EBITDAre
|
|
77,242
|
|
|
72,482
|
|
Net gain on other investments
|
|
(388
|
)
|
|
|
|
Business development expenses
|
|
548
|
|
|
1,023
|
|
Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements
|
|
44
|
|
|
39
|
|
Executive transition costs
|
|
4
|
|
|
163
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
77,450
|
|
|
73,707
|
|
Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within
period
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
In-place adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
77,702
|
|
|
$
|
73,707
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed
charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
$
|
18,674
|
|
|
$
|
18,784
|
|
Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
(528
|
)
|
|
(468
|
)
|
Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
(370
|
)
|
|
(354
|
)
|
Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to
expense
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(34
|
)
|
COPTs share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JV,
excluding deferred financing costs
|
|
255
|
|
|
255
|
|
Scheduled principal amortization
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
1,052
|
|
Capitalized interest
|
|
2,004
|
|
|
1,374
|
|
Preferred unit distributions
|
|
165
|
|
|
165
|
|
Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
21,264
|
|
|
$
|
20,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building
improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to
replacement capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant improvements and incentives
|
|
$
|
7,152
|
|
|
$
|
8,615
|
|
Building improvements
|
|
4,531
|
|
|
1,921
|
|
Leasing costs
|
|
3,182
|
|
|
1,280
|
|
Net (exclusions from) additions to tenant improvements and incentives
|
|
(1,469
|
)
|
|
3,289
|
|
Excluded building improvements
|
|
(2,223
|
)
|
|
415
|
|
Replacement capital expenditures
|
|
$
|
11,173
|
|
|
$
|
15,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Properties cash NOI
|
|
$
|
73,868
|
|
|
$
|
70,534
|
|
Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization
|
|
123
|
|
|
47
|
|
Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(300
|
)
|
Amortization of below-market cost arrangements
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
(55
|
)
|
Lease termination fees, gross
|
|
521
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives
|
|
388
|
|
|
1,863
|
|
Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
59
|
|
|
67
|
|
Same Properties NOI
|
|
$
|
74,896
|
|
|
$
|
73,164
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2019
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
3,775,859
|
|
|
$
|
3,656,005
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
927,266
|
|
|
897,903
|
|
Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred
leasing costs
|
|
208,973
|
|
|
204,882
|
|
COPTs share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
30,156
|
|
|
29,917
|
|
COPTs share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
6,012
|
|
|
5,446
|
|
Less: Property - operating lease liabilities
|
|
(16,619
|
)
|
|
|
|
Less: Property - finance lease liabilities
|
|
(716
|
)
|
|
(660
|
)
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(7,780
|
)
|
|
(8,066
|
)
|
Less: COPTs share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
(377
|
)
|
|
(293
|
)
|
Adjusted book
|
|
$
|
4,922,774
|
|
|
$
|
4,785,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus
preferred equity
|
|
|
|
|
Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred
financing costs)
|
|
$
|
1,919,920
|
|
|
$
|
1,868,504
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(7,780
|
)
|
|
(8,066
|
)
|
Less: COPTs share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
(377
|
)
|
|
(293
|
)
|
Net debt
|
|
$
|
1,911,763
|
|
|
$
|
1,860,145
|
|
Preferred equity
|
|
8,800
|
|
|
8,800
|
|
Net debt plus preferred equity
|
|
$
|
1,920,563
|
|
|
$
|
1,868,945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190430006232/en/