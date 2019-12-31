COPT Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPTs President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Company delivered solid first quarter results, with FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability, exceeding the high end of our guidance range. Cost savings associated with the mild winter and solid overall performance drove same-office cash NOI growth of 5%. He continued, "Importantly, I am pleased to report that the COVID-19 pandemic and related responses have had minimal impact on our operations due to the high concentration of U.S. Government National Security activity in our tenancy and markets, all of which are essential business activities and have not been materially affected. Construction activity on our 2.2 million square foot, highly leased development pipeline continues unabated, with no schedule delays from virus-related shutdowns or delivery of materials. New lease negotiations that commenced before the shutdowns continue to advance, albeit at a slower pace, and renewal leasing has been robust. Notwithstanding the negligible impact the pandemic-related shutdowns have had on our business, in order to create capacity to absorb unforeseen events that may occur, we are lowering the mid-point of our 2020 guidance for FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability, by one-cent, to $2.07.

Financial Highlights

1st Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS) was $0.21 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $0.19 for the first quarter of 2019.

Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS), as calculated in accordance with Nareits definition, was $0.41 for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.50 for first quarter 2019 results.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.51 for the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.50 for first quarter 2019 results.

Adjustments for comparability encompass items such as demolition costs of redevelopment and noncontrolling interest allocations resulting from a capital event.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At March 31, 2020, the Companys core portfolio of 169 operating office and data center shell properties was 94.0% occupied and 95.2% leased.

During the quarter, the Company placed into service 230,000 square feet that were 100% leased.

Same-Property Performance:

At March 31, 2020, COPTs same-property portfolio of 152 buildings was 92.7% occupied and 94.1% leased.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Companys same-property cash NOI increased 5.0% over the prior years comparable period.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company leased 631,000 total square feet, including 488,000 square feet of renewals and 143,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space.

Renewal Rates : During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company renewed 89% of total expiring square feet.

Cash Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, cash rents on renewed space decreased 1.0%. For the same time period, average annual escalations on renewing leases were 2.4%.

Lease Terms : In the first quarter, lease terms averaged 4.9 years on renewing leases and 7.5 years on new leasing of vacant space.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development & Redevelopment Projects:

Development Pipeline : At April 8, 2020, the Companys development pipeline consisted of 13 properties totaling 2.2 million square feet that were 78% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $640.7 million, of which $352.9 million had been incurred as of March 31, 2020.

Redevelopment : At March 31, 2020, one project was under redevelopment totaling 106,000 square feet that was 80% leased. The Company has invested $23.4 million of the $25.4 million anticipated total cost.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

As of March 31, 2020, the Companys net debt plus preferred equity to adjusted book ratio was 38.3% and its net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.3x. For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Companys adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.8x.

As of March 31, 2020, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Companys weighted average effective interest rate was 3.68%; additionally, 85.7% of the Companys debt was subject to fixed interest rates and the consolidated debt portfolio had a weighted average maturity of 3.2 years.

In March, the Company amended its bank term loan scheduled to mature December 2022 to increase the loan amount by $150 million and to lower the interest rate.

2020 Guidance

To create capacity for unknown impacts on results that may emerge as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, management is lowering its previously issued full-year guidance ranges of $0.66-$0.70 for EPS, $2.06-$2.10 for FFOPS per Nareit, and $2.06-$2.10 for FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, to new ranges of $0.65-$0.69, $1.95-$1.99, and $2.05-$2.09, respectively.

Management also is establishing guidance for EPS and FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability, for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020 at ranges of $0.13-$0.15 and $0.48-$0.50, respectively. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to projected FFOPS are as follows:

Table 1: Reconciliation of EPS to FFOPS, per Nareit and Quarter ending Year ending As Adjusted for Comparability June 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Low High Low High EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.65 $ 0.69 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 0.35 0.35 1.40 1.40 FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interest resulting from capital event - - (0.10 ) (0.10 ) FFOPS, Nareit definition 0.48 0.50 1.95 1.99 FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interest resulting from capital event - - 0.10 0.10 FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 2.05 $ 2.09

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Companys Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of March 31, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 169 office and data center shell properties encompassed 19.2 million square feet and was 95.2% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 76.9% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as risks associated with uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys business and national, regional and local economic conditions.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Revenues from real estate operations $ 132,116 $ 131,990 Construction contract and other service revenues 13,681 16,950 Total revenues 145,797 148,940 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 49,999 49,445 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 32,596 34,796 Construction contract and other service expenses 13,121 16,326 General and administrative expenses 5,303 6,719 Leasing expenses 2,183 2,032 Business development expenses and land carry costs 1,118 1,113 Total operating expenses 104,320 110,431 Interest expense (16,840 ) (18,674 ) Interest and other income 1,205 2,286 Credit loss expense (689 )  Gain on sales of real estate 5  Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 25,158 22,121 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 441 391 Income tax expense (49 ) (194 ) Net income 25,550 22,318 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP) (287 ) (257 ) Preferred units in the OP (77 ) (165 ) Other consolidated entities (1,132 ) (1,037 ) Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 24,054 $ 20,859 Earnings per share ("EPS) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 24,054 $ 20,859 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (97 ) (86 ) Numerator for diluted EPS $ 23,957 $ 20,773 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 111,724 109,951 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 239 267 Weighted average common shares - diluted 111,963 110,218 Diluted EPS $ 0.21 $ 0.19

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 25,550 $ 22,318 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 32,596 34,796 Gain on sales of real estate (5 )  Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 818 566 Funds from operations ("FFO) 58,959 57,680 Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP (77 ) (165 ) FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (12,015 ) (971 ) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (193 ) (185 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Basic FFO) 46,674 56,359 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 32 381 Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted FFO) 46,706 56,740 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 43 44 Executive transition costs  4 Dilutive preferred units in the Operating Partnership 77  FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interests resulting from capital event 11,090  Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (50 )  Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 57,866 56,788 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (852 ) (1,667 ) Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income (74 ) 62 Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,389 1,673 Amortization of deferred financing costs 575 528 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 386 370 Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense  34 Replacement capital expenditures (17,754 ) (11,173 ) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs (41 ) 33 Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO) $ 41,495 $ 46,648 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.41 $ 0.50 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.51 $ 0.50 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,419,628 $ 3,340,886 Total assets 4,054,457 3,854,453 Debt, per balance sheet 2,076,839 1,831,139 Total liabilities 2,366,359 2,105,777 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 22,912 29,431 Equity 1,665,186 1,719,245 Net debt to adjusted book 38.2 % 36.8 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 169 168 Total net rentable square feet owned (in thousands) 19,221 19,016 % Occupied 94.0 % 93.1 % % Leased 95.2 % 94.6 %

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 66.6 % 54.7 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 53.9 % 54.7 % Diluted AFFO 75.1 % 66.6 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 3.8 x 3.6 x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.3 x 6.2 x Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 6.3 x 6.2 x Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 111,963 110,218 Weighted average common units 1,226 1,331 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 110 1,013 Anti-dilutive EPS effect of share-based compensation awards  35 Denominator for diluted FFO per share 113,299 112,597 Dilutive convertible preferred units 176  Denominator for diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability 113,475 112,597

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties.

(2) Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

(3) Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares $ 30,754 $ 30,685 Common unit distributions - unrestricted units 339 365 Dividends and distributions for diluted FFO payout ratio 31,093 31,050 Distributions on dilutive preferred units 77  Dividends and distributions for other payout ratios $ 31,170 $ 31,050 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 25,550 $ 22,318 Interest expense 16,840 18,674 Income tax expense 49 194 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment 419 433 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 32,596 34,796 Gain on sales of real estate (5 )  Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 1,270 827 EBITDAre 76,719 77,242 Net gain on other investments  (388 ) Credit loss expense 689  Business development expenses 538 548 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 43 44 Executive transition costs  4 Adjusted EBITDA 77,989 77,450 Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period 734 252 In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 78,723 $ 77,702 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 16,840 $ 18,674 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (575 ) (528 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (386 ) (370 ) Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense  (34 ) COPTs share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding deferred financing costs 441 255 Scheduled principal amortization 1,021 1,098 Capitalized interest 3,358 2,004 Preferred unit distributions 77 165 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,776 $ 21,264

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 11,357 $ 7,152 Building improvements 2,475 4,531 Leasing costs 2,762 3,182 Net additions to (exclusions from) tenant improvements and incentives 2,026 (1,469 ) Excluded building improvements (866 ) (2,223 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 17,754 $ 11,173 Same Properties cash NOI $ 74,962 $ 71,408 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (567 ) 686 Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents 96 (40 ) Amortization of below-market cost arrangements (23 ) (23 ) Lease termination fees, gross 85 521 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 369 396 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV 28 59 Same Properties NOI $ 74,950 $ 73,007 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,054,457 $ 3,854,453 Accumulated depreciation 1,035,703 1,007,120 Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs 214,693 212,547 COPTs share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 50,966 50,734 COPTs share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 8,990 8,164 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (17,365 ) (17,317 ) Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (702 ) (702 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (159,061 ) (14,733 ) Less: COPTs share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (593 ) (498 ) Adjusted book $ 5,187,088 $ 5,099,768 Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus preferred equity Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs) $ 2,139,130 $ 1,893,057 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (159,061 ) (14,733 ) Less: COPTs share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (593 ) (498 ) Net debt $ 1,979,476 $ 1,877,826 Preferred equity 8,800 8,800 Net debt plus preferred equity $ 1,988,276 $ 1,886,626

