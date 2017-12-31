COPT Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Management Comments

"We had a strong second quarter during which we completed the lease with the U.S. Government for a 159,000 square foot ATFP-compliant facility known as NoVA Office B, executed three new contracts for build-to-suit projects within our Defense/IT segment, and outperformed our quarterly guidance, stated Stephen E. Budorick, COPTs President & Chief Executive Officer. "Increased funding for Defense has enabled defense contractors and U.S. Government agencies to begin planning for new, strategically located facilities to accommodate mission growth, achieve operating efficiencies, and comply with security mandates. Based on our success to date and active opportunities, we are increasing our development leasing guidance for this year by 200,000 square feet, to 1.1 million square feet.

Financial Highlights

2nd Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS) was $0.19 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $0.08 for the second quarter of 2017.

Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS), as calculated in accordance with NAREITs definition, was $0.51 for the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $0.42 for the second quarter of 2017.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.51 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compared to $0.49 for the second quarter of 2017.

Adjustments for comparability encompass items such as gains and impairment losses on non-operating properties, executive transition costs, gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt, derivative gains (losses), and write-offs of original issuance costs for redeemed preferred shares.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At June 30, 2018, the Companys core portfolio of 157 operating office properties was 91.5% occupied and 93.4% leased.

During the quarter, the Company placed 151,000 square feet of development into service that was 100% leased. During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company placed 236,000 square feet into service in properties that were 76% leased.

Same-Property Performance:

At June 30, 2018, COPTs same-property portfolio of 147 buildings was 91.2% occupied and 93.3% leased.

For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, the Companys same-property cash NOI from Defense/IT locations increased 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively, over the prior years comparable periods. For the same time periods, the Companys total same-property cash NOI increased 1.0% and decreased 0.3%, respectively, over the prior years comparable periods.

Leasing:

Square Feet Leased ?For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company leased 1.2 million total square feet, including 504,000 square feet of renewing leases, 116,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 604,000 square feet in development projects. Included in development leasing is the full-building, 159,000 square foot lease at NoVA Office B with the U.S. Government.



For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company leased 2.1 million total square feet, including 1.2 million square feet of renewing leases, 187,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 675,000 square feet in development projects.

Renewal Rates ?During the second quarter, the Company renewed 84% of total expiring leases, which increased the renewal rate for the six months ended June 30, 2018, to 77%.

?During the second quarter, the Company renewed 84% of total expiring leases, which increased the renewal rate for the six months ended June 30, 2018, to 77%. Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases ?For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, rents on renewed space increased 6.5% on a GAAP basis and 1.1% on a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases in the second quarter were 2.3%. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, rents on renewed space increased 9.3% on a GAAP basis and 1.1% on a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases for the six months were 2.6%.

?For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, rents on renewed space increased 6.5% on a GAAP basis and 1.1% on a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases in the second quarter were 2.3%. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, rents on renewed space increased 9.3% on a GAAP basis and 1.1% on a cash basis; average annual escalations on renewing leases for the six months were 2.6%. Lease Terms ?In the second quarter, lease terms averaged 1.6 years on renewing leases, 7.5 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 11.4 years on development leasing. For the six months, lease terms averaged 3.2 years on renewing leases, 6.7 years on new leasing of vacant space, and 11.2 years on development leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development & Redevelopment Projects:

Starts. During the second quarter, the Company executed two build-to-suit leases totaling 432,000 square feet in its data center shell subsegment, as well as a long-term contract with a Fortune 500 company for a Defense/IT Location project.

During the second quarter, the Company executed two build-to-suit leases totaling 432,000 square feet in its data center shell subsegment, as well as a long-term contract with a Fortune 500 company for a Defense/IT Location project. Construction Pipeline. At July 25, 2018, the Companys construction pipeline consisted of eight properties totaling 880,000 square feet that were 94% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $186.5 million, of which $91.2 million has been incurred.

At July 25, 2018, the Companys construction pipeline consisted of eight properties totaling 880,000 square feet that were 94% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $186.5 million, of which $91.2 million has been incurred. Redevelopment. At the end of the quarter, two projects were under redevelopment totaling 128,000 square feet that were 17% leased. The Company has invested $15.5 million of the $30.8 million anticipated total cost.

At the end of the quarter, two projects were under redevelopment totaling 128,000 square feet that were 17% leased. The Company has invested $15.5 million of the $30.8 million anticipated total cost. Pre-Construction. At June 30, 2018, the Company had one property under pre-construction. Based on an expected size of 190,000 square feet, the project is 43% pre-leased. The Company commenced construction on the $170 million project in July 2018.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

During the second quarter, the Company issued 1.1 million common shares under its forward equity sale agreement for net proceeds of $32 million.

As of June 30, 2018, the Companys net debt plus preferred equity to adjusted book ratio was 41.3% and its net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.3x. For the same period, the Companys adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.6x.

As of June 30, 2018 and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Companys weighted average effective interest rate was 4.1%; additionally, 91% of the Companys debt was subject to fixed interest rates and the debt portfolio had a weighted average maturity of 4.5 years.

2018 Guidance

Management is increasing the mid-point of its previously issued guidance range for full year EPS and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, to revised ranges of $0.63?$0.69 and $1.98?$2.04, respectively. Management also is establishing EPS and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2018 at ranges of $0.15?$0.17 and $0.49?$0.51, respectively, and also for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2018, at ranges of $0.13?$0.17 and $0.48?$0.52, respectively. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to projected FFOPS are as follows:

Quarter Ending Quarter Ending Year Ending September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 Low High Low High Low High EPS $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.63 $ 0.69 Real estate depreciation and amortization 0.34 0.34 0.35 0.35 1.34 1.34 FFOPS, NAREIT definition 0.49 0.51 0.48 0.52 1.97 2.03 Other - - - - 0.01 0.01 FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.49 $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 1.98 $ 2.04

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to accompany managements prepared remarks for its second quarter 2018 conference call, the details of which are provided below. The accompanying slide presentation can be viewed on and downloaded from the Investors section of the Companys website (www.copt.com).

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Companys Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

Company Information

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPTs core portfolio of 157 office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.5 million square feet and was 93.4% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and projections include, but are not limited to:

general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, affect office property and data center demand and rents, tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and property values;

adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other things, increased competition with other companies;

governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues, non-renewal of leases, and/or a curtailment of demand for additional space by the Company's strategic customers;

the Companys ability to borrow on favorable terms;

risks of real estate acquisition and development activities, including, among other things, risks that development projects may not be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than anticipated;

risks of investing through joint venture structures, including risks that the Companys joint venture partners may not fulfill their financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are inconsistent with the Companys objectives;

changes in the Companys plans for properties or views of market economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;

the Companys ability to satisfy and operate effectively under Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and partnerships;

possible adverse changes in tax laws;

the Company's ability to achieve projected results;

the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares; and

environmental requirements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues Real estate revenues $ 129,162 $ 128,297 $ 257,440 $ 255,064 Construction contract and other service revenues 17,581 23,138 44,779 36,172 Total revenues 146,743 151,435 302,219 291,236 Expenses Property operating expenses 49,446 48,628 100,397 97,147 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 33,190 32,793 66,702 65,852 Construction contract and other service expenses 16,941 22,315 43,157 34,801 Impairment losses  1,625  1,625 General and administrative expenses 6,067 6,017 11,928 12,764 Leasing expenses 1,561 1,842 2,992 3,706 Business development expenses and land carry costs 1,234 1,597 2,848 3,290 Total operating expenses 108,439 114,817 228,024 219,185 Operating income 38,304 36,618 74,195 72,051 Interest expense (18,945 ) (19,163 ) (37,729 ) (38,157 ) Interest and other income 1,439 1,583 2,798 3,309 Loss on early extinguishment of debt  (513 )  (513 ) Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 20,798 18,525 39,264 36,690 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 373 370 746 747 Income tax expense (63 ) (48 ) (118 ) (88 ) Gain on sales of real estate (23 ) 12 (27 ) 4,250 Net income 21,085 18,859 39,865 41,599 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP) (608 ) (261 ) (1,152 ) (883 ) Preferred units in the OP (165 ) (165 ) (330 ) (330 ) Other consolidated entities (878 ) (907 ) (1,799 ) (1,841 ) Net income attributable to COPT 19,434 17,526 36,584 38,545 Preferred share dividends  (3,039 )  (6,219 ) Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares  (6,847 )  (6,847 ) Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 19,434 $ 7,640 $ 36,584 $ 25,479 Earnings per share ("EPS) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 19,434 $ 7,640 $ 36,584 $ 25,479 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (117 ) (117 ) (234 ) (242 ) Numerator for diluted EPS $ 19,317 $ 7,523 $ 36,350 $ 25,237 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 101,789 99,036 101,397 98,725 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 119 160 131 158 Weighted average common shares - diluted 101,908 99,196 101,528 98,883 Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.08 $ 0.36 $ 0.26

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 21,085 $ 18,859 $ 39,865 $ 41,599 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 33,190 32,793 66,702 65,852 Impairment losses on previously depreciated operating properties  1,610  1,610 Gain on sales of previously depreciated operating properties 23 (12 ) 27 (31 ) Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JV 564 563 1,127 1,126 Funds from operations ("FFO) 54,862 53,813 107,721 110,156 Preferred share dividends  (3,039 )  (6,219 ) Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares  (6,847 )  (6,847 ) Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP (165 ) (165 ) (330 ) (330 ) FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (753 ) (906 ) (1,697 ) (1,884 ) Basic and diluted FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (224 ) (185 ) (437 ) (401 ) Basic and Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted FFO) 53,720 42,671 105,257 94,475 Gain on sales of non-operating properties    (4,219 ) Impairment losses on non-operating properties  15  15 Loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives  444  (9 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt  513  513 Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares  6,847  6,847 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 9 72 48 294 Executive transition costs 213 31 376 730 Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (1 ) (31 ) (2 ) (17 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 53,941 50,562 105,679 98,629 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,195 ) 1,517 (2,023 ) 1,950 Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income 231 325 587 684 Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,550 1,309 3,035 2,558 Amortization of deferred financing costs 468 922 936 1,931 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 358 343 712 682 Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense 34 36 68 36 Replacement capital expenditures (15,613 ) (11,269 ) (31,133 ) (24,318 ) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs (32 ) (58 ) 99 (118 ) Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO) $ 39,742 $ 43,687 $ 77,960 $ 82,034 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.51 $ 0.42 $ 1.00 $ 0.92 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.51 $ 0.49 $ 1.01 $ 0.96 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 0.550 $ 0.550

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,183,537 $ 3,141,105 Total assets 3,612,362 3,595,205 Debt, per balance sheet 1,871,445 1,828,333 Total liabilities 2,079,333 2,103,773 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 24,544 23,125 Equity 1,508,485 1,468,307 Net debt to adjusted book 41.1 % 40.8 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 157 156 Total net rentable square feet owned (in thousands) 17,498 17,059 Occupancy % 91.5 % 94.5 % Leased % 93.4 % 95.1 % For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 54.3 % 66.0 % 55.1 % 59.6 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 54.1 % 55.7 % 54.9 % 57.1 % Diluted AFFO 73.4 % 64.5 % 74.4 % 68.7 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 3.6 x 3.2 x 3.6 x 3.1 x Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.3 x 6.4 x N/A N/A Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3) 6.3 x 6.4 x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 101,908 99,196 101,528 98,883 Weighted average common units 3,197 3,405 3,208 3,425 Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for comparability 105,105 102,601 104,736 102,308

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four). (3) Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares $ 28,284 $ 27,241 $ 56,258 $ 54,460 Common unit distributions 879 936 1,758 1,872 Dividends and distributions for payout ratios $ 29,163 $ 28,177 $ 58,016 $ 56,332 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 21,085 $ 18,859 $ 39,865 $ 41,599 Interest expense 18,945 19,163 37,729 38,157 Income tax expense 63 48 118 88 Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment 459 585 982 1,096 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 33,190 32,793 66,702 65,852 Impairment losses on previously depreciated operating properties  1,610  1,610 Gain on sales of previously depreciated operating properties 23 (12 ) 27 (31 ) Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JV 828 827 1,652 1,651 EBITDAre 74,593 73,873 147,075 150,022 Impairment losses on non-operating properties  15  15 Loss on early extinguishment of debt  513  513 Gain on sales of non-operating properties    (4,219 ) Business development expenses 757 995 1,780 1,933 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements 9 72 48 294 Executive transition costs 213 31 376 730 Adjusted EBITDA 75,572 75,499 $ 149,279 $ 149,288 Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period 418 421 In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 75,990 $ 75,920 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 18,945 $ 19,163 $ 37,729 $ 38,157 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (468 ) (922 ) (936 ) (1,931 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (358 ) (343 ) (712 ) (682 ) Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense (34 ) (36 ) (68 ) (36 ) (Loss) gain on interest rate derivatives  (444 )  9 COPTs share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JV, excluding deferred financing costs 258 258 513 513 Scheduled principal amortization 1,049 1,005 2,101 2,013 Capitalized interest 1,397 1,611 2,771 3,142 Preferred share dividends  3,039  6,219 Preferred unit distributions 165 165 330 330 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,954 $ 23,496 $ 41,728 $ 47,734

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, capital improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 8,117 $ 6,148 $ 16,732 $ 10,888 Building improvements 5,775 5,972 7,696 9,202 Leasing costs 1,822 1,666 3,102 2,817 Net additions to tenant improvements and incentives 1,315 626 4,604 7,422 Excluded building improvements (1,370 ) (3,143 ) (955 ) (6,011 ) Excluded leasing costs (46 )  (46 )  Replacement capital expenditures $ 15,613 $ 11,269 $ 31,133 $ 24,318 Same Properties cash NOI $ 71,809 $ 71,102 $ 140,714 $ 141,143 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,005 ) (662 ) (2,561 ) (460 ) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents (176 ) (270 ) (476 ) (573 ) Amortization of below-market cost arrangements (148 ) (147 ) (295 ) (295 ) Lease termination fees, gross 558 517 1,566 1,223 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 831 1,470 2,694 2,579 Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV 68 89 135 181 Same Properties NOI $ 71,937 $ 72,099 $ 141,777 $ 143,798 June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 3,612,362 $ 3,595,205 Accumulated depreciation 839,478 786,193 Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs 201,645 193,151 COPTs share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JV 30,015 29,908 COPTs share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JV 4,317 3,189 Less: Disposed property included in assets held for sale (42,226 ) (42,226 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (8,472 ) (12,261 ) Less: COPTs share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV (410 ) (371 ) Adjusted book $ 4,636,709 $ 4,552,788 Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus preferred equity Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs) $ 1,914,066 $ 1,872,167 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (8,472 ) (12,261 ) Less: COPTs share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV (410 ) (371 ) Net debt $ 1,905,184 $ 1,859,535 Preferred equity 8,800 8,800 Net debt plus preferred equity $ 1,913,984 $ 1,868,335

