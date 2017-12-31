COPT Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC)
announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six
months ended June 30, 2018.
Management Comments
"We had a strong second quarter during which we completed the lease with
the U.S. Government for a 159,000 square foot ATFP-compliant facility
known as NoVA Office B, executed three new contracts for build-to-suit
projects within our Defense/IT segment, and outperformed our quarterly
guidance, stated Stephen E. Budorick, COPTs President & Chief
Executive Officer. "Increased funding for Defense has enabled defense
contractors and U.S. Government agencies to begin planning for new,
strategically located facilities to accommodate mission growth, achieve
operating efficiencies, and comply with security mandates. Based on our
success to date and active opportunities, we are increasing our
development leasing guidance for this year by 200,000 square feet, to
1.1 million square feet.
Financial Highlights
2nd Quarter Financial Results:
-
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS) was $0.19 for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018 as compared to $0.08 for the second quarter of 2017.
-
Diluted funds from operations per share ("FFOPS), as calculated in
accordance with NAREITs definition, was $0.51 for the second quarter
of 2018 as compared to $0.42 for the second quarter of 2017.
-
FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.51 for the quarter ended
June 30, 2018 as compared to $0.49 for the second quarter of 2017.
Adjustments for comparability encompass items such as gains and
impairment losses on non-operating properties, executive transition
costs, gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt, derivative gains
(losses), and write-offs of original issuance costs for redeemed
preferred shares.
Operating Performance Highlights
Operating Portfolio Summary:
-
At June 30, 2018, the Companys core portfolio of 157 operating office
properties was 91.5% occupied and 93.4% leased.
-
During the quarter, the Company placed 151,000 square feet of
development into service that was 100% leased. During the six months
ended June 30, 2018, the Company placed 236,000 square feet into
service in properties that were 76% leased.
Same-Property Performance:
-
At June 30, 2018, COPTs same-property portfolio of 147 buildings was
91.2% occupied and 93.3% leased.
-
For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018, the Companys
same-property cash NOI from Defense/IT locations increased 3.4% and
2.3%, respectively, over the prior years comparable periods. For the
same time periods, the Companys total same-property cash NOI
increased 1.0% and decreased 0.3%, respectively, over the prior years
comparable periods.
Leasing:
-
Square Feet Leased?For the quarter ended
June 30, 2018, the Company leased 1.2 million total square feet,
including 504,000 square feet of renewing leases, 116,000 square feet
of new leases on vacant space, and 604,000 square feet in development
projects. Included in development leasing is the full-building,
159,000 square foot lease at NoVA Office B with the U.S. Government.
For
the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company leased 2.1 million
total square feet, including 1.2 million square feet of renewing
leases, 187,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space, and 675,000
square feet in development projects.
-
Renewal Rates?During the second quarter,
the Company renewed 84% of total expiring leases, which increased the
renewal rate for the six months ended June 30, 2018, to 77%.
-
Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing
Leases?For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, rents on renewed
space increased 6.5% on a GAAP basis and 1.1% on a cash basis; average
annual escalations on renewing leases in the second quarter were 2.3%.
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, rents on renewed space
increased 9.3% on a GAAP basis and 1.1% on a cash basis; average
annual escalations on renewing leases for the six months were 2.6%.
-
Lease Terms?In the second quarter, lease
terms averaged 1.6 years on renewing leases, 7.5 years on new leasing
of vacant space, and 11.4 years on development leasing. For the six
months, lease terms averaged 3.2 years on renewing leases, 6.7 years
on new leasing of vacant space, and 11.2 years on development leasing.
Investment Activity Highlights
Development & Redevelopment Projects:
-
Starts. During the second quarter, the Company executed two
build-to-suit leases totaling 432,000 square feet in its data center
shell subsegment, as well as a long-term contract with a Fortune 500
company for a Defense/IT Location project.
-
Construction Pipeline. At July 25, 2018, the Companys
construction pipeline consisted of eight properties totaling 880,000
square feet that were 94% leased. These projects have a total
estimated cost of $186.5 million, of which $91.2 million has been
incurred.
-
Redevelopment. At the end of the quarter, two projects were
under redevelopment totaling 128,000 square feet that were 17% leased.
The Company has invested $15.5 million of the $30.8 million
anticipated total cost.
-
Pre-Construction. At June 30, 2018, the Company had one
property under pre-construction. Based on an expected size of 190,000
square feet, the project is 43% pre-leased. The Company commenced
construction on the $170 million project in July 2018.
Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights
-
During the second quarter, the Company issued 1.1 million common
shares under its forward equity sale agreement for net proceeds of $32
million.
-
As of June 30, 2018, the Companys net debt plus preferred equity to
adjusted book ratio was 41.3% and its net debt plus preferred equity
to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.3x. For the same period, the
Companys adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 3.6x.
-
As of June 30, 2018 and including the effect of interest rate swaps,
the Companys weighted average effective interest rate was 4.1%;
additionally, 91% of the Companys debt was subject to fixed interest
rates and the debt portfolio had a weighted average maturity of 4.5
years.
2018 Guidance
Management is increasing the mid-point of its previously issued guidance
range for full year EPS and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, to
revised ranges of $0.63?$0.69 and $1.98?$2.04, respectively. Management
also is establishing EPS and FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability,
guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2018 at ranges of
$0.15?$0.17 and $0.49?$0.51, respectively, and also for the fourth
quarter ending December 31, 2018, at ranges of $0.13?$0.17 and
$0.48?$0.52, respectively. Reconciliations of projected diluted EPS to
projected FFOPS are as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ending
|
|
Quarter Ending
|
|
Year Ending
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
|
$
|
0.15
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
0.35
|
|
|
1.34
|
|
|
1.34
|
FFOPS, NAREIT definition
|
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
|
0.48
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
1.97
|
|
|
2.03
|
Other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.01
|
FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
$
|
0.48
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
$
|
1.98
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Associated Supplemental Presentation
Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to
accompany managements prepared remarks for its second quarter 2018
conference call, the details of which are provided below. The
accompanying slide presentation can be viewed on and downloaded from the
Investors section of the Companys website (www.copt.com).
Company Information
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively
acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the
United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged
in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related
activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority
missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of
office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the
Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office
fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of
June 30, 2018, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized
revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office
Properties. As of the same date and including six buildings owned
through an unconsolidated joint venture, COPTs core portfolio of 157
office and data center shell properties encompassed 17.5 million square
feet and was 93.4% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data
center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate revenues
|
|
$
|
129,162
|
|
|
$
|
128,297
|
|
|
$
|
257,440
|
|
|
$
|
255,064
|
|
Construction contract and other service revenues
|
|
17,581
|
|
|
23,138
|
|
|
44,779
|
|
|
36,172
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
146,743
|
|
|
151,435
|
|
|
302,219
|
|
|
291,236
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
|
49,446
|
|
|
48,628
|
|
|
100,397
|
|
|
97,147
|
|
Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations
|
|
33,190
|
|
|
32,793
|
|
|
66,702
|
|
|
65,852
|
|
Construction contract and other service expenses
|
|
16,941
|
|
|
22,315
|
|
|
43,157
|
|
|
34,801
|
|
Impairment losses
|
|
|
|
|
1,625
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,625
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
6,067
|
|
|
6,017
|
|
|
11,928
|
|
|
12,764
|
|
Leasing expenses
|
|
1,561
|
|
|
1,842
|
|
|
2,992
|
|
|
3,706
|
|
Business development expenses and land carry costs
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
1,597
|
|
|
2,848
|
|
|
3,290
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
108,439
|
|
|
114,817
|
|
|
228,024
|
|
|
219,185
|
|
Operating income
|
|
38,304
|
|
|
36,618
|
|
|
74,195
|
|
|
72,051
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(18,945
|
)
|
|
(19,163
|
)
|
|
(37,729
|
)
|
|
(38,157
|
)
|
Interest and other income
|
|
1,439
|
|
|
1,583
|
|
|
2,798
|
|
|
3,309
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
(513
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(513
|
)
|
Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income
taxes
|
|
20,798
|
|
|
18,525
|
|
|
39,264
|
|
|
36,690
|
|
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities
|
|
373
|
|
|
370
|
|
|
746
|
|
|
747
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(63
|
)
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
(118
|
)
|
|
(88
|
)
|
Gain on sales of real estate
|
|
(23
|
)
|
|
12
|
|
|
(27
|
)
|
|
4,250
|
|
Net income
|
|
21,085
|
|
|
18,859
|
|
|
39,865
|
|
|
41,599
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common units in the Operating Partnership ("OP)
|
|
(608
|
)
|
|
(261
|
)
|
|
(1,152
|
)
|
|
(883
|
)
|
Preferred units in the OP
|
|
(165
|
)
|
|
(165
|
)
|
|
(330
|
)
|
|
(330
|
)
|
Other consolidated entities
|
|
(878
|
)
|
|
(907
|
)
|
|
(1,799
|
)
|
|
(1,841
|
)
|
Net income attributable to COPT
|
|
19,434
|
|
|
17,526
|
|
|
36,584
|
|
|
38,545
|
|
Preferred share dividends
|
|
|
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,219
|
)
|
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares
|
|
|
|
|
(6,847
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,847
|
)
|
Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders
|
|
$
|
19,434
|
|
|
$
|
7,640
|
|
|
$
|
36,584
|
|
|
$
|
25,479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share ("EPS) computation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Numerator for diluted EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders
|
|
$
|
19,434
|
|
|
$
|
7,640
|
|
|
$
|
36,584
|
|
|
$
|
25,479
|
|
Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards
|
|
(117
|
)
|
|
(117
|
)
|
|
(234
|
)
|
|
(242
|
)
|
Numerator for diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
19,317
|
|
|
$
|
7,523
|
|
|
$
|
36,350
|
|
|
$
|
25,237
|
|
Denominator:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares - basic
|
|
101,789
|
|
|
99,036
|
|
|
101,397
|
|
|
98,725
|
|
Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards
|
|
119
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
158
|
|
Weighted average common shares - diluted
|
|
101,908
|
|
|
99,196
|
|
|
101,528
|
|
|
98,883
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
21,085
|
|
|
$
|
18,859
|
|
|
$
|
39,865
|
|
|
$
|
41,599
|
|
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
|
|
33,190
|
|
|
32,793
|
|
|
66,702
|
|
|
65,852
|
|
Impairment losses on previously depreciated operating properties
|
|
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
Gain on sales of previously depreciated operating properties
|
|
23
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
27
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
564
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
1,126
|
|
Funds from operations ("FFO)
|
|
54,862
|
|
|
53,813
|
|
|
107,721
|
|
|
110,156
|
|
Preferred share dividends
|
|
|
|
|
(3,039
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,219
|
)
|
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares
|
|
|
|
|
(6,847
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(6,847
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP
|
|
(165
|
)
|
|
(165
|
)
|
|
(330
|
)
|
|
(330
|
)
|
FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests
|
|
(753
|
)
|
|
(906
|
)
|
|
(1,697
|
)
|
|
(1,884
|
)
|
Basic and diluted FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards
|
|
(224
|
)
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
(437
|
)
|
|
(401
|
)
|
Basic and Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit
holders ("Diluted FFO)
|
|
53,720
|
|
|
42,671
|
|
|
105,257
|
|
|
94,475
|
|
Gain on sales of non-operating properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,219
|
)
|
Impairment losses on non-operating properties
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred shares
|
|
|
|
|
6,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,847
|
|
Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements
|
|
9
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
294
|
|
Executive transition costs
|
|
213
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
730
|
|
Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based
compensation awards
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as
adjusted for comparability
|
|
53,941
|
|
|
50,562
|
|
|
105,679
|
|
|
98,629
|
|
Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization
|
|
(1,195
|
)
|
|
1,517
|
|
|
(2,023
|
)
|
|
1,950
|
|
Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income
|
|
231
|
|
|
325
|
|
|
587
|
|
|
684
|
|
Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
1,550
|
|
|
1,309
|
|
|
3,035
|
|
|
2,558
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
468
|
|
|
922
|
|
|
936
|
|
|
1,931
|
|
Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
358
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
712
|
|
|
682
|
|
Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense
|
|
34
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
36
|
|
Replacement capital expenditures
|
|
(15,613
|
)
|
|
(11,269
|
)
|
|
(31,133
|
)
|
|
(24,318
|
)
|
Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs
|
|
(32
|
)
|
|
(58
|
)
|
|
99
|
|
|
(118
|
)
|
Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and
common unit holders ("Diluted AFFO)
|
|
$
|
39,742
|
|
|
$
|
43,687
|
|
|
$
|
77,960
|
|
|
$
|
82,034
|
|
Diluted FFO per share
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
|
Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability
|
|
$
|
0.51
|
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
Dividends/distributions per common share/unit
|
|
$
|
0.275
|
|
|
$
|
0.275
|
|
|
$
|
0.550
|
|
|
$
|
0.550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Balance Sheet Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Properties, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,183,537
|
|
|
$
|
3,141,105
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
3,612,362
|
|
|
3,595,205
|
|
Debt, per balance sheet
|
|
|
|
1,871,445
|
|
|
1,828,333
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,079,333
|
|
|
2,103,773
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
24,544
|
|
|
23,125
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
1,508,485
|
|
|
1,468,307
|
|
Net debt to adjusted book
|
|
|
|
41.1
|
%
|
|
40.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of operating properties
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
156
|
|
Total net rentable square feet owned (in thousands)
|
|
|
|
17,498
|
|
|
17,059
|
|
Occupancy %
|
|
|
|
91.5
|
%
|
|
94.5
|
%
|
Leased %
|
|
|
|
93.4
|
%
|
|
95.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Payout ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted FFO
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
|
66.0
|
%
|
|
55.1
|
%
|
|
59.6
|
%
|
Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability
|
|
54.1
|
%
|
|
55.7
|
%
|
|
54.9
|
%
|
|
57.1
|
%
|
Diluted AFFO
|
|
73.4
|
%
|
|
64.5
|
%
|
|
74.4
|
%
|
|
68.7
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio
|
|
3.6
|
x
|
|
3.2
|
x
|
|
3.6
|
x
|
|
3.1
|
x
|
Net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2)
|
|
6.3
|
x
|
|
6.4
|
x
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (3)
|
|
6.3
|
x
|
|
6.4
|
x
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Denominator for diluted EPS
|
|
101,908
|
|
|
99,196
|
|
|
101,528
|
|
|
98,883
|
|
Weighted average common units
|
|
3,197
|
|
|
3,405
|
|
|
3,208
|
|
|
3,425
|
|
Denominator for diluted FFO per share and as adjusted for
comparability
|
|
105,105
|
|
|
102,601
|
|
|
104,736
|
|
|
102,308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties.
|
|
(2)
|
|
Represents net debt as of period end divided by in-place adjusted
EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are
multiplied by four).
|
|
(3)
|
|
Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of
preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted
EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are
multiplied by four).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and
distributions for payout ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common share dividends - unrestricted shares
|
|
$
|
28,284
|
|
|
$
|
27,241
|
|
|
$
|
56,258
|
|
|
$
|
54,460
|
|
Common unit distributions
|
|
879
|
|
|
936
|
|
|
1,758
|
|
|
1,872
|
|
Dividends and distributions for payout ratios
|
|
$
|
29,163
|
|
|
$
|
28,177
|
|
|
$
|
58,016
|
|
|
$
|
56,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest,
income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate
("EBITDAre), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
21,085
|
|
|
$
|
18,859
|
|
|
$
|
39,865
|
|
|
$
|
41,599
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
18,945
|
|
|
19,163
|
|
|
37,729
|
|
|
38,157
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
63
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
88
|
|
Depreciation of furniture, fixtures and equipment
|
|
459
|
|
|
585
|
|
|
982
|
|
|
1,096
|
|
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization
|
|
33,190
|
|
|
32,793
|
|
|
66,702
|
|
|
65,852
|
|
Impairment losses on previously depreciated operating properties
|
|
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
Gain on sales of previously depreciated operating properties
|
|
23
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
27
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
828
|
|
|
827
|
|
|
1,652
|
|
|
1,651
|
|
EBITDAre
|
|
74,593
|
|
|
73,873
|
|
|
147,075
|
|
|
150,022
|
|
Impairment losses on non-operating properties
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
Gain on sales of non-operating properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4,219
|
)
|
Business development expenses
|
|
757
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
1,780
|
|
|
1,933
|
|
Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements
|
|
9
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
294
|
|
Executive transition costs
|
|
213
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
730
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
75,572
|
|
|
75,499
|
|
|
$
|
149,279
|
|
|
$
|
149,288
|
|
Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within
period
|
|
418
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
|
|
|
In-place adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
75,990
|
|
|
$
|
75,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed
charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
$
|
18,945
|
|
|
$
|
19,163
|
|
|
$
|
37,729
|
|
|
$
|
38,157
|
|
Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
(468
|
)
|
|
(922
|
)
|
|
(936
|
)
|
|
(1,931
|
)
|
Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
(358
|
)
|
|
(343
|
)
|
|
(712
|
)
|
|
(682
|
)
|
Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to
expense
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
(36
|
)
|
(Loss) gain on interest rate derivatives
|
|
|
|
|
(444
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
COPTs share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JV,
excluding deferred financing costs
|
|
258
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
513
|
|
Scheduled principal amortization
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
1,005
|
|
|
2,101
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
Capitalized interest
|
|
1,397
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
2,771
|
|
|
3,142
|
|
Preferred share dividends
|
|
|
|
|
3,039
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,219
|
|
Preferred unit distributions
|
|
165
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
330
|
|
Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
20,954
|
|
|
$
|
23,496
|
|
|
$
|
41,728
|
|
|
$
|
47,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Office Properties Trust
|
Summary Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, capital
improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to
replacement capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tenant improvements and incentives
|
|
$
|
8,117
|
|
|
$
|
6,148
|
|
|
$
|
16,732
|
|
|
$
|
10,888
|
|
Building improvements
|
|
5,775
|
|
|
|
5,972
|
|
|
7,696
|
|
|
9,202
|
|
Leasing costs
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
1,666
|
|
|
3,102
|
|
|
2,817
|
|
Net additions to tenant improvements and incentives
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
|
626
|
|
|
4,604
|
|
|
7,422
|
|
Excluded building improvements
|
|
(1,370
|
)
|
|
|
(3,143
|
)
|
|
(955
|
)
|
|
(6,011
|
)
|
Excluded leasing costs
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
|
|
|
Replacement capital expenditures
|
|
$
|
15,613
|
|
|
$
|
11,269
|
|
|
$
|
31,133
|
|
|
$
|
24,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Properties cash NOI
|
|
$
|
71,809
|
|
|
$
|
71,102
|
|
|
$
|
140,714
|
|
|
$
|
141,143
|
|
Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization
|
|
(1,005
|
)
|
|
|
(662
|
)
|
|
(2,561
|
)
|
|
(460
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents
|
|
(176
|
)
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
|
(476
|
)
|
|
(573
|
)
|
Amortization of below-market cost arrangements
|
|
(148
|
)
|
|
|
(147
|
)
|
|
(295
|
)
|
|
(295
|
)
|
Lease termination fees, gross
|
|
558
|
|
|
|
517
|
|
|
1,566
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives
|
|
831
|
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
|
2,694
|
|
|
2,579
|
|
Cash NOI adjustments in unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
181
|
|
Same Properties NOI
|
|
$
|
71,937
|
|
|
$
|
72,099
|
|
|
$
|
141,777
|
|
|
$
|
143,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,612,362
|
|
|
$
|
3,595,205
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
|
839,478
|
|
|
786,193
|
|
Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred
leasing costs
|
|
|
|
201,645
|
|
|
193,151
|
|
COPTs share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
|
|
30,015
|
|
|
29,908
|
|
COPTs share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
|
|
4,317
|
|
|
3,189
|
|
Less: Disposed property included in assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
(42,226
|
)
|
|
(42,226
|
)
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(8,472
|
)
|
|
(12,261
|
)
|
Less: COPTs share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
|
|
(410
|
)
|
|
(371
|
)
|
Adjusted book
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,636,709
|
|
|
$
|
4,552,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus
preferred equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred
financing costs)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,914,066
|
|
|
$
|
1,872,167
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(8,472
|
)
|
|
(12,261
|
)
|
Less: COPTs share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JV
|
|
|
|
(410
|
)
|
|
(371
|
)
|
Net debt
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,905,184
|
|
|
$
|
1,859,535
|
|
Preferred equity
|
|
|
|
8,800
|
|
|
8,800
|
|
Net debt plus preferred equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,913,984
|
|
|
$
|
1,868,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005927/en/