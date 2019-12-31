finanzen.net
28.05.2020 22:52

COPT to Participate in the NYSE-Nareit Virtual Investor Relations Symposium and Present at Nareits REITWeek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its President and CEO, Stephen E. Budorick, will participate in a virtual panel discussion during the fourth-annual REIT Investor Relations Symposium presented by Nareit and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE) starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 1, 2020. The panel titled, REIT CEO Spotlight: Understanding the Imperative of Crisis Communications, will review the last quarter and the impact of COVID-19, with prominent REIT CEOs providing key learnings on how they leveraged communications to inform both shareholders, as well employees, tenants, and other critical stakeholders.

Mr. Budorick will also provide an update on COPT and participate in a question and answer session at Nareits REITWeek: 2020 Investor Conference, taking place virtually from June 2-4, 2020. The Companys presentation will start at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on June 3, 2020. A live audio webcast of the presentation and materials encompassing the information provided during the presentation and conference will be available on COPTs Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of March 31, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 169 office and data center shell properties encompassed 19.2 million square feet and was 95.2% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 76.9% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Nachrichten zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.05.20
Corporate Office Properties Trus gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie im April 2020 ein (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
15.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Corporate Office Properties Trus stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar (finanzen.net)
08.02.20
Corporate Office Properties Trus stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
01.08.19
Corporate Office Properties Trus gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Corporate Office Properties Trus News
RSS Feed
Corporate Office Properties Trus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
20.01.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldSunTrust
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
25.01.2016Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
29.04.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.07.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Corporate Office Properties Trus News

02.05.20Corporate Office Properties Trus gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
30.04.20So schätzen die Analysten die Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie im April 2020 ein
29.04.20Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Weitere Corporate Office Properties Trus News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
Selektion ist Trumpf: Mit Einzeltiteln und aktivem Management zum krisenfesten Portfolio
Geht dem Goldpreis die Puste aus?
Chevron streicht Jobs - Aktie streicht Ausbruch
Vontobel: Bis morgen zeichenbar - Das Open End Partizipationszertifikat auf den boerse.de-Champions-Defensiv-Index Deutschland
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Auch Vermögen haben ein Immunsystem
Exporo: Neues Immo-Invest-Angebot für 6 % p.a.
Oskar: Lohnt sich: Korrekturen und Krisen professionell nutzen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Corporate Office Properties Trus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese E-Bikes sollten Sie besser nicht kaufen
Wie Sie aus nichts über 100.000 Euro machen
Ein Anruf bei der Versicherung verspricht die Acht-Prozent-Rendite
Was die Everything-Bubble für den Goldpreis bedeutet
So finden Sie den richtigen TV-Stick für Ihren Fernseher

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus

Volkswagen und Ford vertiefen globale Zusammenarbeit. S&P senkt Airbus-Rating auf A von A+; Ausblick negativ. HHLA prüft Zusammenarbeit mit Konkurrenten. Linde erwartet im zweiten Halbjahr nur leichte Erholung. Vonovia- und Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien im Plus. Schiedsgutachter weist Telefonica-Forderung zurück. Nissan rutscht tief in Verlustzone. Deutsche Börse kooperiert mit chinesischem Datenanbieter Wind.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:39 Uhr
Morgan Stanley sieht Parallelen zu 2009 - kommt jetzt der nächste Mega-Bullenmarkt?
Private Finanzen
22:29 Uhr
Reisebeschränkungen, Kinderbetreuung und Co.: Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab Juni
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TUITUAG00
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
CommerzbankCBK100