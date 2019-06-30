finanzen.net
06.09.2019 22:51
Bewerten
(0)

COPT to Present at The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its President and CEO, Stephen E. Budorick, will provide an overview of the Company and participate in a question and answer session at BAMLs 2019 Global Real Estate Conference. The presentation will be held on September 11, 2019 at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time at The Wagner at the Battery in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and materials encompassing the information provided during the presentation and conference will be available in the Latest Updates section of COPTs Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Company Information

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions ("Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2019, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 13 buildings owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 167 office and data center shell properties encompassed 18.8 million square feet and was 94.1% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect these expectations, estimates, and projections include, but are not limited to:

  • general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, affect office property and data center demand and rents, tenant creditworthiness, interest rates, financing availability and property values;
  • adverse changes in the real estate markets including, among other things, increased competition with other companies;
  • governmental actions and initiatives, including risks associated with the impact of a prolonged government shutdown or budgetary reductions or impasses, such as a reduction in rental revenues, non-renewal of leases, and/or reduced or delayed demand for additional space by the Company's strategic customers;
  • the Companys ability to borrow on favorable terms;
  • risks of real estate acquisition and development activities, including, among other things, risks that development projects may not be completed on schedule, that tenants may not take occupancy or pay rent or that development or operating costs may be greater than anticipated;
  • risks of investing through joint venture structures, including risks that the Companys joint venture partners may not fulfill their financial obligations as investors or may take actions that are inconsistent with the Companys objectives;
  • changes in the Companys plans for properties or views of market economic conditions or failure to obtain development rights, either of which could result in recognition of significant impairment losses;
  • the Companys ability to satisfy and operate effectively under Federal income tax rules relating to real estate investment trusts and partnerships;
  • possible adverse changes in tax laws;
  • the dilutive effects of issuing additional common shares;
  • the Company's ability to achieve projected results;
  • security breaches relating to cyber attacks, cyber intrusions or other factors; and
  • environmental requirements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the section entitled "Risk Factors in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Nachrichten zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Corporate Office Properties Trus News
RSS Feed
Corporate Office Properties Trus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
20.01.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldSunTrust
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
25.01.2016Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
29.04.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.07.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Corporate Office Properties Trus News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Corporate Office Properties Trus News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: VERLOSUNG TRADER-COACHING MIT DR. RAIMUND SCHRIEK
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
DZ BANK - August-Indikator liefert wichtiges Signal
Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance auf einen Jaguar I-PACE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro und 8x iPhone X – Jetzt beim Börsenspiel anmelden!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 7. bis 13. September 2019
Deutsche Wohnen feiert Comeback
HSBC: Deutsche Börse und MTU mit Prestigeerfolg  ThyssenKrupp steigt ab
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Corporate Office Properties Trus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Selbstauskunft bei Neumiete  Bei diesen Fragen dürfen Sie flunkern
Politische Entwicklungen dominieren die Märkte und machen Hoffnung
Countdown zum Login-Wahnsinn
In diesen Monaten sollten Sie sich ein Fahrrad kaufen
Als Mikrobiologe habe ich da in der Tat Bauchschmerzen

News von

Goldpreis: Was die JP Morgan-Analysten für nächstes Jahr erwarten
Wirecard-Aktie mit neuem Kaufsignal: Warum Anleger so scharf auf den Titel sind
DAX über 12.000 Punkte: Optimismus im Zollstreit treibt Europas Börsen an - Boohoo-Aktie auf Rekordhoch
DAX: Europa-Anleger hoffen auf ermutigende US-Jobdaten - Thyssenkrupp-Aktie steigt
DAX hält 12.000 Punkte - was Anleger sonst noch wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Deutscher Bank droht Ärger in den USA -- thyssenkrupp, adidas, PUMA, Immoaktien, Siemens-Anleihen im Fokus

Finanzinvestoren wollen Symantec für 16 Milliarden Dollar kaufen. US-Regierung untersucht angeblich Abgas-Deal von BMW, VW, Honda und Ford. Britisches Oberhaus verabschiedet Gesetz gegen No-Deal-Brexit. Wettbewerbsprüfung: US-Bundesstaaten nehmen Facebook und wohl auch Google ins Visier. Das US-Jobwachstum ist im August etwas abgeflaut.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:54 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Deutscher Bank droht Ärger in den USA -- thyssenkrupp, adidas, PUMA, Immoaktien, Siemens-Anleihen im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:04 Uhr
KW 36: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktie im Fokus
23:10 Uhr
Massive Kurszielanhebung für die Amazon-Aktie: So hoch kann es noch gehen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Siemens AG723610