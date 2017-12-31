Corindus Announces Significant Progress in the Development of Remote Vascular Robotic Technology with the CorPath GRX® System

Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSE American:CVRS), a leading developer of
precision vascular robotics, announced today that Ryan Madder, M.D., an
interventional cardiologist at Spectrum Health, has successfully
completed a remote percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in a porcine
model using the CorPath GRX System from a location greater than 100
miles from the catheterization lab. Working from a Spectrum Health
facility in Ludington, MI, Dr. Madder leveraged the CorPath GRX System
to remotely manipulate interventional devices through the subjects
coronary arteries while utilizing a telecommunications system to
communicate with the bedside staff based in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Madder has been exploring the feasibility of remote PCI since 2016
when he completed and published the REMOTE-PCI study. In that study, Dr.
Madder and colleagues completed multiple robotic stent procedures from
an isolated room outside the procedure room. Procedural success was
achieved in 19 of 20 patients (95.0%).
"The REMOTE-PCI study previously demonstrated that remote PCI is
feasible," stated Dr. Madder. "Our recent case completed over a distance
of greater than 100-miles now demonstrates that remote robotic PCI can
be successfully performed in vivo by a physician who is located at great
distances away from the PCI recipient. This achievement is a significant
milestone toward breaking down the geographic barriers that prevent many
patients in remote regions of the world from undergoing coronary
stenting."
The global shortage of PCI-capable operators is significant and
continues to be a growing problem. Remote PCI has the potential to
enable physicians to conduct procedures from virtually any location,
opening opportunities for more patients globally to receive the benefits
of this lifesaving procedure.
"We have made considerable progress in the realization of remote PCI
capabilities through work with our clinical partner at Spectrum Health,"
stated Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus.
"Dr. Madders 100-mile case simply exceeds our expectations. His
achievement allows our customers and partners to envision the
possibilities of remote treatment and validates our broader vision of
striving to apply remote technology to treat other vascular diseases
such as acute ischemic stroke."
About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is a global technology leader in
robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The company's CorPath® System
is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to
percutaneous coronary and percutaneous vascular procedures. During the
procedure, the interventional cardiologist sits at a radiation-shielded
workstation to advance guide catheters, stents, and guidewires with
millimeter-by-millimeter precision. The workstation allows the physician
greater control and the freedom from wearing heavy lead protective
equipment that causes musculoskeletal injuries. CorPath GRX is the
second generation robotic-assisted PCI technology offering enhancements
to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase
precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of
procedures that can be performed robotically. With the CorPath System,
Corindus Vascular Robotics brings robotic precision to interventional
procedures to help optimize clinical outcomes and minimize the costs
associated with complications of improper stent placement during manual
procedures. Corindus stands behind its product with its unique $1,000
hospital credit "One Stent Program." For additional information, visit www.corindus.com,
and follow @CorindusInc.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical
or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from
any future results or projections expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on any forward looking statements. In addition to statements
that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged
to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that
includes terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates,"
"intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus beliefs
and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business
and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside
Corindus control.
Examples of such statements include statements regarding or such as:
-
That completing a case at more than 100 miles demonstrates that
remote robotic PCI can be successfully performed in vivo by a
physician who is located at greater distances away from the PCI
recipient;
-
That completing a case at more than 100 miles is an achievement
that is a significant milestone toward breaking down geographic
barriers that prevent many patients in remote regions from undergoing
coronary stenting;
-
Corindus anticipation that remote PCI will enable physicians to
conduct procedures from virtually any location;
-
That Corindus is exploring telestenting as a solution to the
geographic and workforce barriers that exist to provide needed PCI
therapy to rural and underserved populations across the globe; and
-
Corindus' broader vision to strive to apply remote technology to
treat other vascular diseases such as acute ischemic stroke.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are
described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent
Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q, as
well as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the
following: our ability to expand our technology platform and achieve the
advances necessary for telestenting and remote procedures, including in
humans; our ability to expand our technology platform for use in other
segments of the vascular intervention market, including
neurointerventional and other more complex cardiac interventions;
obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for the use on humans and
marketing of our products in the United States and in other countries;
risks associated with market acceptance; our ability to enforce our
intellectual property rights; our need for additional funds to support
our operations; factors relating to engineering, regulatory,
manufacturing, sales and customer service challenges; and potential
safety and regulatory issues that could slow or suspend our sales.
Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
Corindus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise that occur after that date. More information
is available on Corindus' website at http://www.corindus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005446/en/