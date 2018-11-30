Corindus CorPath GRX System Successfully Used in Live Complex Robotic-Assisted Coronary Intervention at EuroPCR 2019

Corindus
Vascular Robotics, Inc. ("Corindus or the "Company) (NYSE
American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics,
announced today its CorPath® GRX System was successfully used to perform
a live complex robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
at the EuroPCR
2019 Conference in Paris, France on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Interventional Cardiologist, PCR Vice-Chairman, and Course Director of
EuroPCR, Dr. Jean Fajadet performed the procedure from Clinique
Pasteur in Toulouse, France. It was broadcast live to EuroPCR
attendees, marking the first time a robotic procedure using CorPath GRX
was performed and broadcast live in Europe. Dr. Fajadet is the
co-director of the interventional cardiology unit at Clinique Pasteur,
which became the first site in Europe to adopt the Company's most
advanced vascular robotic technology when it installed the CorPath GRX
System this year.
"As robotic capabilities continue to advance, we are very pleased to
share the latest developments in CorPath GRX with the attendees at
EuroPCR, said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Corindus. "Dr. Fajadet is a pioneer of this technology in Europe and
understands our ultimate vision of enhancing patient care through the
advancement of our technology. In just a few short months, he has
established his facility as a leader in vascular robotics and has
demonstrated the positive impact of a high-tech care model to the
clinical community in Europe.
The CorPath System is the worlds only U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) cleared and CE marked robotic platform for percutaneous coronary
intervention (PCI) and peripheral vascular intervention (PVI)
procedures. CorPath GRX received CE mark for neurovascular intervention
in April 2019, broadening the application of the CorPath GRX System to
treat all vascular beds in Europe.
"CorPath GRX offers the level of precision and control necessary to
perform even the most complex PCI procedures, said Dr. Fajadet. "The
live case went exactly as planned. I was able to complete the procedure
with control of all interventional devices and imaging equipment from
the control room, providing my patient with high-quality care while
protecting myself and the cath lab team. I am pleased to share this
technology with my peers to demonstrate how far it has come, and the
promising future it may provide patients.
EuroPCR, which is the annual meeting of the European Association of
Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions, is celebrating its 30th
anniversary and will host more than 11,000 participants from across the
globe. For attendees interested in an exclusive opportunity to gain
firsthand experience with the latest smart procedural automation
technology available on the CorPath GRX System, register here
and visit Corindus at booth M49 through Friday, May 24, 2019.
About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.
Corindus Vascular Robotics is a global technology leader in
robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Companys CorPath® platform
is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to
percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second
generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the
platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision,
improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures
that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing
innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent
conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients
around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com,
and follow @CorindusInc.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or
current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking
statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements
of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from
any future results or projections expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements
that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged
to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that
includes terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates,"
"intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus beliefs
and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business
and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside
Corindus control.
Examples of such statements include statements regarding or such as:
-
Our ultimate vision of enhancing patient care through the advancement
of our technology; and
-
The participants expected at the European Association of Percutaneous
Cardiovascular Interventions.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are described in
the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual
Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as
reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following: our
ability to expand our technology platform and achieve the advances
necessary for telestenting and remote procedures, including in humans;
our ability to expand our technology platform for use in other segments
of the vascular intervention market, including neurointerventional and
other more complex cardiac interventions; obtaining necessary regulatory
approvals for the use on humans and marketing of our products in the
United States and in other countries, including for stroke and other
neurovascular interventions; the rate of adoption of our CorPath System
and the rate of use of our cassettes; risks associated with market
acceptance, including pricing and reimbursement; our ability to enforce
our intellectual property rights; our need for additional funds to
support our operations; our ability to manage expenses and cash flow;
factors relating to engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, sales and
customer service challenges; potential safety and regulatory issues that
could slow or suspend our sales; and the effect of credit, financial and
economic conditions on capital spending by our potential customers.
Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.
Corindus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise that occur after that date. More information
is available on Corindus' website at http://www.corindus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005210/en/