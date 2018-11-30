Corindus CorPath GRX System Successfully Used in Live Complex Robotic-Assisted Coronary Intervention at EuroPCR 2019

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. ("Corindus or the "Company) (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today its CorPath® GRX System was successfully used to perform a live complex robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) at the EuroPCR 2019 Conference in Paris, France on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Interventional Cardiologist, PCR Vice-Chairman, and Course Director of EuroPCR, Dr. Jean Fajadet performed the procedure from Clinique Pasteur in Toulouse, France. It was broadcast live to EuroPCR attendees, marking the first time a robotic procedure using CorPath GRX was performed and broadcast live in Europe. Dr. Fajadet is the co-director of the interventional cardiology unit at Clinique Pasteur, which became the first site in Europe to adopt the Company's most advanced vascular robotic technology when it installed the CorPath GRX System this year.

"As robotic capabilities continue to advance, we are very pleased to share the latest developments in CorPath GRX with the attendees at EuroPCR, said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. "Dr. Fajadet is a pioneer of this technology in Europe and understands our ultimate vision of enhancing patient care through the advancement of our technology. In just a few short months, he has established his facility as a leader in vascular robotics and has demonstrated the positive impact of a high-tech care model to the clinical community in Europe.

The CorPath System is the worlds only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared and CE marked robotic platform for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures. CorPath GRX received CE mark for neurovascular intervention in April 2019, broadening the application of the CorPath GRX System to treat all vascular beds in Europe.

"CorPath GRX offers the level of precision and control necessary to perform even the most complex PCI procedures, said Dr. Fajadet. "The live case went exactly as planned. I was able to complete the procedure with control of all interventional devices and imaging equipment from the control room, providing my patient with high-quality care while protecting myself and the cath lab team. I am pleased to share this technology with my peers to demonstrate how far it has come, and the promising future it may provide patients.

EuroPCR, which is the annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions, is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will host more than 11,000 participants from across the globe. For attendees interested in an exclusive opportunity to gain firsthand experience with the latest smart procedural automation technology available on the CorPath GRX System, register here and visit Corindus at booth M49 through Friday, May 24, 2019.

