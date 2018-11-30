finanzen.net
23.05.2019 12:45
Corindus CorPath GRX System Successfully Used in Live Complex Robotic-Assisted Coronary Intervention at EuroPCR 2019

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. ("Corindus or the "Company) (NYSE American: CVRS), a leading developer of precision vascular robotics, announced today its CorPath® GRX System was successfully used to perform a live complex robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) at the EuroPCR 2019 Conference in Paris, France on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Interventional Cardiologist, PCR Vice-Chairman, and Course Director of EuroPCR, Dr. Jean Fajadet performed the procedure from Clinique Pasteur in Toulouse, France. It was broadcast live to EuroPCR attendees, marking the first time a robotic procedure using CorPath GRX was performed and broadcast live in Europe. Dr. Fajadet is the co-director of the interventional cardiology unit at Clinique Pasteur, which became the first site in Europe to adopt the Company's most advanced vascular robotic technology when it installed the CorPath GRX System this year.

"As robotic capabilities continue to advance, we are very pleased to share the latest developments in CorPath GRX with the attendees at EuroPCR, said Mark Toland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corindus. "Dr. Fajadet is a pioneer of this technology in Europe and understands our ultimate vision of enhancing patient care through the advancement of our technology. In just a few short months, he has established his facility as a leader in vascular robotics and has demonstrated the positive impact of a high-tech care model to the clinical community in Europe.

The CorPath System is the worlds only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared and CE marked robotic platform for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and peripheral vascular intervention (PVI) procedures. CorPath GRX received CE mark for neurovascular intervention in April 2019, broadening the application of the CorPath GRX System to treat all vascular beds in Europe.

"CorPath GRX offers the level of precision and control necessary to perform even the most complex PCI procedures, said Dr. Fajadet. "The live case went exactly as planned. I was able to complete the procedure with control of all interventional devices and imaging equipment from the control room, providing my patient with high-quality care while protecting myself and the cath lab team. I am pleased to share this technology with my peers to demonstrate how far it has come, and the promising future it may provide patients.

EuroPCR, which is the annual meeting of the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions, is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will host more than 11,000 participants from across the globe. For attendees interested in an exclusive opportunity to gain firsthand experience with the latest smart procedural automation technology available on the CorPath GRX System, register here and visit Corindus at booth M49 through Friday, May 24, 2019.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

Corindus Vascular Robotics is a global technology leader in robotic-assisted vascular interventions. The Companys CorPath® platform is the first FDA-cleared medical device to bring robotic precision to percutaneous coronary and vascular procedures. CorPath GRX is the second generation robotic-assisted technology offering enhancements to the platform by adding important key upgrades that increase precision, improve workflow, and extend the capabilities and range of procedures that can be performed robotically. We are focused on developing innovative robotic solutions to revolutionize treatment of emergent conditions by providing specialized and timely medical care to patients around the world. For additional information, visit www.corindus.com, and follow @CorindusInc.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Corindus to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that includes terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Corindus beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Corindus control.

Examples of such statements include statements regarding or such as:

  • Our ultimate vision of enhancing patient care through the advancement of our technology; and
  • The participants expected at the European Association of Percutaneous Cardiovascular Interventions.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, including, but not limited to the following: our ability to expand our technology platform and achieve the advances necessary for telestenting and remote procedures, including in humans; our ability to expand our technology platform for use in other segments of the vascular intervention market, including neurointerventional and other more complex cardiac interventions; obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for the use on humans and marketing of our products in the United States and in other countries, including for stroke and other neurovascular interventions; the rate of adoption of our CorPath System and the rate of use of our cassettes; risks associated with market acceptance, including pricing and reimbursement; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; our need for additional funds to support our operations; our ability to manage expenses and cash flow; factors relating to engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, sales and customer service challenges; potential safety and regulatory issues that could slow or suspend our sales; and the effect of credit, financial and economic conditions on capital spending by our potential customers. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Corindus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date. More information is available on Corindus' website at http://www.corindus.com.

