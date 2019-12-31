Cornerstone Brings Together World-Class Thinkers and the Brightest Minds in HR for a Virtual Global Event

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced it will host its 18th annual industry conference, Cornerstone Convergence, on Sept. 16-17, 2020. The free, virtual conference will feature two half-days of inspirational keynotes and more than 50 live and on-demand breakout sessions designed to equip HR and people development leaders with the tools to adapt, lead and grow in todays new world of work.

Cornerstone Convergence will host a range of luminaries from various fields to motivate and inspire attendees with their unique stories of success, including:

Viola Davis, Academy Award-winning actor, producer and philanthropist, will discuss how fully embracing your life story can help you rise to be extraordinary and change the world. Her keynote is scheduled for Sept. 16 at 11:20 a.m. PT / 2:20 p.m. ET.

Adam Grant, New York Times bestselling author and organizational psychologist at The Wharton School, will share his expertise on how high-performing organizations are the ones that embrace an ethos of knowledge sharing, helping and mentoring. His keynote is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 11:20 a.m. PT / 2:20 p.m. ET.

Emmanuel Acho, Fox Sports analyst and author, will tackle questions about race, social injustice and building a more inclusive society by bringing his new web series, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, to Convergence via exclusive on-demand sessions.

Additionally, each day will kick off at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET with keynotes from Cornerstones leaders, including CEO Phil Saunders and Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Heidi Spirgi. On day one, Saunders will share updates about the company and shed light on how Cornerstone is transforming its customer-centric approach. On day two, Spirgi will discuss the importance of adaptability and creating sustainable, positive change to deliver extraordinary results.

Following the keynotes, attendees can pursue their own customized agendas by selecting both live and on-demand sessions from the event's jam-packed program. The 25-minute sessions will cover a range of thought-provoking and informative topics that fall into these five categories:

Bold Thinkers: In these sessions, Cornerstone leaders will be joined by industry experts, such as Josh Bersin, Industry Analyst, Liggy Webb, Founding Director and CEO of The Learning Architect, and Joe Burton, Founder and CEO of Whil, to discuss the alignment of people development strategies with evolving business needs. Covering the latest research and the bold concepts shaping the future of work, these talks are designed to inspire new ideas about the industrys role in shaping it.

Client Spotlights: Guests will hear directly from over 20 Cornerstone clients, including Hyatt, VMware, BCG, Hulu, Kraft Heinz, Sodexo, Davenport University, Spectrum, DaVita, The Bancorp and more. Bringing together Cornerstones customer community, these sessions share success stories and ideas on a wide array of topics from navigating the new normal with modern learning content and elevating managers into growth coaches to creating a virtual and automated hiring strategy.

Product Training Labs: With guidance from Cornerstones training experts, these labs will explore a variety of practical use cases and provide tips and tricks for better administering current solutions, helping to develop a sharper understanding of current products and expand proficiency in managing them for particular organizations.

Product Chats: Product experts will share the latest and greatest innovation available today, or coming soon, and how customers can leverage it to drive business results. Additionally, attendees will learn tips and tricks to make the most of their investment, hidden gem insights from other customers and how to deliver great experiences for their people with the tools and resources available today.

Tech Talks: People development leaders and IT experts alike will benefit from hearing firsthand from Cornerstones technology team about the latest platform advancements and technology direction, from cloud and products to data and privacy.

Attendees around the world will have the option to attend three versions of the conference  one for the Americas, one for EMEA and one for APJ  and the interactive format of the conference will enable attendees to participate in live sessions via chat functionality. After the virtual event concludes, Cornerstone Convergence sessions will be available for registrants to watch on-demand through the end of October.

"We are proud to adapt our annual Convergence event and bring all the innovation and fresh perspectives into a virtual space, said Phil Saunders, CEO, Cornerstone. "Free from any venue, city or schedule, this years event will help business leaders around the world unlock the secret to thriving in this new world of work and creating an unmatched experience for their people.

To register for Cornerstone Convergence 2020 and build your personalized session schedule, visit: www.cornerstoneconvergence.com.

Additional Information

