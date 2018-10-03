Cornerstone OnDemand Named a Leader in Talent Management Suites by Gartner

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning
and human capital management software, has been recognized as a
Leader in the 2018
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Management Suites for the fifth
consecutive time. Cornerstone OnDemand was positioned highest on the
ability to execute.1
The Gartner Magic Quadrant is an annual market research report that maps
out the competitive positioning of four quadrants: Leaders, Visionaries,
Niche Players and Challengers. Based on Cornerstone OnDemands
completeness of vision and ability to execute, the company has been
positioned in the Leaders quadrant since the report was introduced in
2013.
According to Gartner, "Automation of talent management processes,
developing the workforce and improving integration are among the top
drivers of investments in talent management suites, along with achieving
a single user interface across the many talent-related processes. The
report also states, "By 2020, 30 percent of global midmarket and large
enterprises will have invested in a cloud-deployed HCM suite for
administrative HR and talent management, but will still need to use
point solutions for 20 percent to 30 percent of their HCM requirements.
Cornerstones comprehensive solution comprises four product suites that
help organizations of all sizes recruit, manage and develop their
people. The four Cornerstone product suites include:
-
The Cornerstone
Recruiting suite, which helps talent acquisition teams find, hire
and onboard top talent.
-
The Cornerstone
Learning suite, which gives organizations the tools to create a
continuous learning culture that goes beyond compliance training. This
includes Cornerstone
Content Anytime, a subscription service that offers curated,
modern learning content.
-
The Cornerstone
Performance suite, which allows management to benchmark its
people's performance and provide feedback that matters.
-
The Cornerstone
HR suite, which centralizes employee data and enables a more
personalized, modern HR experience to engage employees.
Cornerstone works with more than 3,350 clients spanning over 37 million
users and 192 countries. Clients range from multinational enterprises to
midsize companies and small businesses, and extend across all
industries. This includes leading organizations such as BMW, Nestlé,
Fossil Group, T-Mobile, Kohler Co. and Medtronic, as well as the U.S.
Department of the Treasury, the University of Southern California and
Team Rubicon.
-
-
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in
cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The
companys solutions help organizations to realize the potential of the
modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and
collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession
planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed
to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to
the growth of employees and organizations.
Based in Santa Monica, California, the companys solutions are used by
more than 3,350 clients worldwide, spanning over 37 million users across
192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit
us on Twitter, Facebook and
our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com.
