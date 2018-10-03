finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Usability-Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
03.10.2018 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

Cornerstone OnDemand Named a Leader in Talent Management Suites by Gartner

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Management Suites for the fifth consecutive time. Cornerstone OnDemand was positioned highest on the ability to execute.1

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is an annual market research report that maps out the competitive positioning of four quadrants: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. Based on Cornerstone OnDemands completeness of vision and ability to execute, the company has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant since the report was introduced in 2013.

According to Gartner, "Automation of talent management processes, developing the workforce and improving integration are among the top drivers of investments in talent management suites, along with achieving a single user interface across the many talent-related processes. The report also states, "By 2020, 30 percent of global midmarket and large enterprises will have invested in a cloud-deployed HCM suite for administrative HR and talent management, but will still need to use point solutions for 20 percent to 30 percent of their HCM requirements.

Cornerstones comprehensive solution comprises four product suites that help organizations of all sizes recruit, manage and develop their people. The four Cornerstone product suites include:

  • The Cornerstone Recruiting suite, which helps talent acquisition teams find, hire and onboard top talent.
  • The Cornerstone Learning suite, which gives organizations the tools to create a continuous learning culture that goes beyond compliance training. This includes Cornerstone Content Anytime, a subscription service that offers curated, modern learning content.
  • The Cornerstone Performance suite, which allows management to benchmark its people's performance and provide feedback that matters.
  • The Cornerstone HR suite, which centralizes employee data and enables a more personalized, modern HR experience to engage employees.

Cornerstone works with more than 3,350 clients spanning over 37 million users and 192 countries. Clients range from multinational enterprises to midsize companies and small businesses, and extend across all industries. This includes leading organizations such as BMW, Nestlé, Fossil Group, T-Mobile, Kohler Co. and Medtronic, as well as the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the University of Southern California and Team Rubicon.

A complimentary copy of the full report is available on the Cornerstone website at https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/landing/gartner.

Additional Details

  • To learn how organizations are using Cornerstones software to support their talent management initiatives, visit www.cornerstoneondemand.com/clients.
  • To learn more about Cornerstones learning and human capital management software, visit www.cornerstoneondemand.com/products.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Talent Management Suites, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Melanie Lougee, Jason Cerrato, 20 September 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartners research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The companys solutions help organizations to realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the companys solutions are used by more than 3,350 clients worldwide, spanning over 37 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.08.18
Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates (Zacks)
05.08.18
Ausblick: Cornerstone OnDemand gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
08.05.18
BRIEF-Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Software Industry CEOs To Board Of Directors, Names New Chair (Reuters Business)
07.05.18
Ausblick: Cornerstone OnDemand stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
12.03.18
Cornerstone OnDemand (Nasdaq: CSOD) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell (Globe Newswire)
07.11.17
Ausblick: Cornerstone OnDemand gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cornerstone OnDemand News
RSS Feed
Cornerstone OnDemand zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.05.2018Cornerstone OnDemand Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2018Cornerstone OnDemand Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.07.2017Cornerstone OnDemand Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
20.06.2017Cornerstone OnDemand UnderweightBarclays Capital
04.11.2016Cornerstone OnDemand NeutralUBS AG
15.05.2018Cornerstone OnDemand Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.03.2018Cornerstone OnDemand Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.07.2017Cornerstone OnDemand Strong BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
04.11.2016Cornerstone OnDemand BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
04.11.2016Cornerstone OnDemand BuyWunderlich
04.11.2016Cornerstone OnDemand NeutralUBS AG
15.07.2016Cornerstone OnDemand Equal WeightBarclays Capital
07.08.2015Cornerstone OnDemand Mkt PerformFBR Capital
06.11.2014Cornerstone OnDemand Mkt PerformFBR Capital
06.11.2014Cornerstone OnDemand Market PerformNorthland Capital
20.06.2017Cornerstone OnDemand UnderweightBarclays Capital
05.05.2016Cornerstone OnDemand UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Cornerstone OnDemand News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Cornerstone OnDemand News
Anzeige

Inside

HSBC: BMW-Aktionäre nach Gewinnwarnung geschockt
Mit Scalable Capital investieren und Prämie sichern
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Der einfachste Weg führt nach oben
DZ BANK - SAP: Ausblick erhöht / SAP wächst weiter
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Express Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Airbus - Der lachende Dritte?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Zweite Abwärtswelle im S&P 500 im Anmarsch?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cornerstone OnDemand-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cornerstone OnDemand Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesen Einstellungen senken Sie ihre Heizkosten sofort
Undurchlässiger Dax spricht nicht für die Zukunftsfähigkeit Deutschlands
Den Deutschen steht ein teurer Winter bevor
Anmeldung zum Geld-Check
So machen Sie mehr aus Ihrem Geld

News von

Siemens-Aktie: Weitere Kursverluste voraus - So setzen Anleger den Hebel an
Europas Börsen unter Druck - Italien belastet - Autobauer gefragt
Dax-Chartanalyse: Das riecht nach Seitwärtstrend
Givaudan-Aktie & Co.: Welche Duft-Hersteller Jens Ehrhardt für attraktiv hält
Goldpreis: Unter den Profis wird die Stimmung immer schlechter

News von

Das sagen Experten zu Elon Musks Einigung mit der US-Börsenaufsicht
Ein 29-Jähriger hat nach Uni-Abbruch Investments von Peter Thiel ergattert und 480 Millionen Dollar für sein Startup gesammelt
Die Rivalität zwischen Puma und adidas spaltet ihre Gründungsstadt seit 70 Jahren
Oprah Winfrey ist 3 Milliarden Dollar wert - dafür gibt sie ihr Geld aus
Ikea steigt in eine hart umkämpfte Milliarden-Branche ein

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Feiertag -- Europas Börsen überwiegend im Plus -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Dow-Jones mit neuem Rekord

Nur einige deutsche Autobauer trotzen schwierigem US-Markt. Aston Martin legt schwaches Börsendebüt hin. Türkische Inflation auf 15-Jahreshoch. Aktienmärkte in Fernost schwächer. Euro legt zum Dollar zu. BMW sieht Interesse an Allianz für autonomes Fahren. Ölpreise leicht gestiegen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:19 Uhr
DAX im Feiertag -- Europas Börsen überwiegend im Plus -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Dow-Jones mit neuem Rekord
Private Finanzen
13:57 Uhr
Stripe: Jüngster Milliardär der Welt setzt Erfolgskurs weiter fort
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
13:33 Uhr
Streamingdienst Tencent Music mit Gewinnsprung vor US-Börsengang
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Lufthansa AG823212
Wirecard AG747206
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Baumot Group AGA2G8Y8
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001