Cornerstone OnDemand Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results and Announces Date of Financial Analyst/Investor Day

Cornerstone
OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human
capital management software, announced today that the companys
financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 will be
released after the market close on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Cornerstone
will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m.
ET) on the same day.
Dial-in information for the call and a live webcast will be available on
the events
page of Cornerstones investor relations website. An audio replay
will be available for three days following the conclusion of the call
(between 8 p.m. PT on Feb. 13 and 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 16). The replay
will also be available as a webcast on Cornerstones investor relations website.
Additionally, Cornerstone announced it will host a financial
analyst/investor day the afternoon of Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the
Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. More details will be shared on the
investor relations website
next month. A live webcast of the event will be available on the events
page, and a replay of the webcast will also be available on the
website after the conclusion of the event.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in
cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The company
is pioneering solutions to help organizations realize the potential of
the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and
collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession
planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed
to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to
the growth of employees and organizations.
Based in Santa Monica, California, the companys solutions are used by
more than 3,100 clients worldwide, spanning more than 33.5 million users
across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone,
Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
