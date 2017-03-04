Cornerstone OnDemand Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Results and Announces Date of Financial Analyst/Investor Day

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software, announced today that the companys financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Cornerstone will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Dial-in information for the call and a live webcast will be available on the events page of Cornerstones investor relations website. An audio replay will be available for three days following the conclusion of the call (between 8 p.m. PT on Feb. 13 and 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 16). The replay will also be available as a webcast on Cornerstones investor relations website.

Additionally, Cornerstone announced it will host a financial analyst/investor day the afternoon of Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City. More details will be shared on the investor relations website next month. A live webcast of the event will be available on the events page, and a replay of the webcast will also be available on the website after the conclusion of the event.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) is a global leader in cloud-based learning and human capital management software. The company is pioneering solutions to help organizations realize the potential of the modern workforce. From recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning, people administration and analytics, Cornerstone is designed to enable a lifetime of learning and development that is fundamental to the growth of employees and organizations.

Based in Santa Monica, California, the companys solutions are used by more than 3,100 clients worldwide, spanning more than 33.5 million users across 192 countries and 43 languages. To learn more about Cornerstone, visit us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog. www.cornerstoneondemand.com

Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

