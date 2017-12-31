Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule for Second Quarter 2018

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CCT) announced today plans to
release its financial results for the second quarter 2018 after the
close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 9,
2018.
A conference call to discuss CCTs financial results will be held on
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be
accessed by dialing (833) 818-6808 (U.S. callers) or +1 (409) 350-3502
(non-U.S. callers); a passcode is not required. Additionally, the
conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be
accessed through the Investor Relations section of CCTs website at http://corporatecapitaltrust.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/.
A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be
accessed through this website in advance of the call.
A replay of the live broadcast will be available on CCTs website or by
dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S.
callers), pass code 9182178, beginning approximately two hours after the
broadcast.
About Corporate Capital Trust
Corporate Capital Trust is a business development company that provides
investors an opportunity to access middle market direct lending
investments. The Company is externally managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC,
and its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current
income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The
Company intends to meet its investment objective by investing primarily
in the debt of privately owned companies, with a focus on originated
transactions. For additional information, please visit www.corporatecapitaltrust.com.
About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC
FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and
KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to six BDCs, including
FS Investment Corporation, FS Investment Corporation II, FS Investment
Corporation III, FS Investment Corporation IV, Corporate Capital Trust,
Inc. and Corporate Capital Trust II.
FS/KKR seeks to leverage the size of its platform, differentiated
origination capabilities and expertise in capital markets to maximize
returns and preserve capital for investors.
FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping
individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better
portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income
and growth and focuses on setting industry standards for investor
protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered
in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and
Washington, DC. Visit www.fsinvestments.com
to learn more.
KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global
investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes,
including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and
credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR
aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by
following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing
world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR
portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital
it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and
investment opportunities through its capital markets business.
References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its
sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:
KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005919/en/