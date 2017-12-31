Bitcoin wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
26.07.2018
Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule for Second Quarter 2018

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CCT) announced today plans to release its financial results for the second quarter 2018 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

A conference call to discuss CCTs financial results will be held on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (833) 818-6808 (U.S. callers) or +1 (409) 350-3502 (non-U.S. callers); a passcode is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of CCTs website at http://corporatecapitaltrust.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on CCTs website or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 9182178, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust is a business development company that provides investors an opportunity to access middle market direct lending investments. The Company is externally managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, and its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in the debt of privately owned companies, with a focus on originated transactions. For additional information, please visit www.corporatecapitaltrust.com.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC (FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to six BDCs, including FS Investment Corporation, FS Investment Corporation II, FS Investment Corporation III, FS Investment Corporation IV, Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. and Corporate Capital Trust II.

FS/KKR seeks to leverage the size of its platform, differentiated origination capabilities and expertise in capital markets to maximize returns and preserve capital for investors.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Washington, DC. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

