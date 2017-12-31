Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Declares Regular Dividend for Third Quarter

Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CCT), a leading business development company, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and announced that its board of directors has declared its third quarter 2018 regular dividend.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018

Pro forma net investment income of $50.3 million, or $0.40 per share, as compared to $49.5 million, or $0.39 per share, for the prior quarter 1

Net investment income of $49.4 million, or $0.39 per share, as compared to $49.5 million, or $0.39 per share, for the prior quarter

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $11.4 million, or $0.09 per share, resulting from $13.1 million of net realized losses and $1.7 million of net unrealized gains. This compares to net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $23.4 million, or $0.18 per share, for the prior quarter

Paid regular cash dividends to stockholders totaling $0.402 per share

Net asset value of $19.58 per share, compared to $19.72 as of March 31, 2018

For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Net Investment Income / Dividend coverage ratio was 99% and 102% net of the dividend reinvestment and pro forma was 100% and 104% respectively1

"We are pleased with the progress weve made since announcing the partnership between FS Investments and KKR, said Todd Builione, President of CCT. "Completing the merger with FSIC, closing the $3.4 billion revolving credit facility, of which CCT will be allocated $1.45 billion, and maintaining our strong origination pipeline will position us well to deliver consistent long-term performance and drive value for our investors.

Declaration of Regular Dividend for Third Quarter 2018

CCTs board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.402 per share, which will be payable on October 9, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business of September 28, 2018.

Summary Consolidated Results2 Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(all per share amounts are basic and diluted) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Total investment income $ 103,764 $ 99,642 $ 100,474 Net investment income $ 49,426 $ 49,490 $ 52,914 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 38,074 $ 72,903 $ 36,962 Net investment income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.12 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from

operations (Earnings per Share) $ 0.30 $ 0.57 $ 0.27 Net investment income per share  Adjusted1 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.12 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from

operations (Earnings per Share)  Adjusted1 $ 0.31 $ 0.57 $ 0.27 Regular Stockholder dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.45 Special Stockholder dividends per share $ 0.10 - - Net asset value per share at period end $ 19.58 $ 19.72 $ 20.07 Weighted average shares outstanding 126,056 127,130 137,064 Shares outstanding, end of period 124,663 127,074 136,997 (dollar amounts in thousands) As of

June 30, 2018 As of

December 31, 2017 Total fair value of investments $ 4,082,314 $ 3,969,097 Total assets $ 4,375,046 $ 4,221,500 Total net assets $ 2,440,916 $ 2,485,102

Portfolio Highlights as of June 30, 2018

Total fair value of investments was $4.1 billion

New investment fundings for the quarter were $575 million. At June 30, 2018, 83.2% of total investments at fair market value were in Originated Strategy Investments 3

Average annual yield on debt investments was 10.5%, compared to 9.6% as of March 31, 2018 4

75% of investments in senior secured debt, compared to 73% as of March 31, 2018

Total Portfolio Activity Three Months Ended (dollar amounts in millions) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Purchases $574.8 $ 378.1 $ 564.3 Sales and redemptions5

Q1 and Q2 2018 Sales and Redemptions

include $97.0 million and $206.9 million

respectively of investments sold to SCJV. $452.3 $ 394.8 $ 374.3 Net investment activity $122.5 ($16.7 ) $ 190.0 Net Sales to SCJV $206.9 $ 97.0 - Adjusted net investment activity $329.4 $ 80.3 $ 190.0 Portfolio Data As of June 30, 2018 As of December 31, 2017 Total fair value of investments $4,082,314 $ 3,969,097 Number of Portfolio Companies 132 113 % of Investments on Non-Accrual

(based on fair value) 1.5 % 1.2 % Average yield on debt investments4 10.5 % 9.5 % Asset Class (based on fair value) First Lien Senior Secured Loans 38.5 % 42.1 % Second Lien Senior Secured Loans 25.5 % 23.8 % Other Senior Secured Debt 5.4 % 3.6 % Subordinated Debt 6.8 % 9.6 % Asset Based Finance 10.1 % 8.7 % Strategic Credit Opportunities Partners 7.5 % 7.6 % Equity/Other 6.2 % 4.6 % Interest Rate Type (based on US$ Par) % Variable Rate 74 % 78 % % Fixed Rate 26 % 22 %

Funding and Liquidity Management as of June 30, 2018

Debt to equity ratio of 0.74x, based on $1.80 billion in total debt outstanding and net asset value of $2.44 billion. CCTs weighted average stated interest rate was 4.70%.

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $89.8 million and availability under its financing arrangements of $383 million, subject to borrowing base and other limitations.

Supplemental Information

About Corporate Capital Trust

Corporate Capital Trust is a business development company that provides investors an opportunity to access middle market direct lending investments. The Company is externally managed by FS/KKR Advisor, LLC, and its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in the debt of privately owned companies, with a focus on originated transactions. For additional information, please visit www.corporatecapitaltrust.com.

About FS/KKR Advisor, LLC

FS/KKR Advisor, LLC ("FS/KKR) is a partnership between FS Investments and KKR Credit that serves as the investment adviser to six BDCs, including FS Investment Corporation, FS Investment Corporation II, FS Investment Corporation III, FS Investment Corporation IV, Corporate Capital Trust, Inc. and Corporate Capital Trust II.

FS/KKR seeks to leverage the size of its platform, differentiated origination capabilities and expertise in capital markets to maximize returns and preserve capital for investors.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Washington, DC. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

KKR Credit is a subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc., a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKRs investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKRs website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include "forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Companys management and on the information currently available to management at the time of such statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words "believes, "expects, "intends, "plans, "estimates or similar expressions that indicate future events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations include the factors disclosed in the Companys filings with the SEC, including the Companys annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which was filed with the SEC on March 14, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events.

Other Information

The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with CCTs quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018, which CCT filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) on August 9, 2018, as well as CCTs other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of CCTs quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018 and CCTs other reports filed with the SEC can be found on CCTs website at www.corporatecapital trust.com and the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $3,214,260 and

$3,319,093, respectively) $ 3,152,849 $ 3,225,827 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $336,507 and $298,489,

respectively) 258,487 242,985 Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost of $697,995 and $540,609,

respectively) 670,978 500,285 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,248,762 and $4,158,191,

respectively) 4,082,314 3,969,097 Cash 82,658 127,186 Cash denominated in foreign currency (cost of $7,217 and $3,724, respectively) 7,111 3,778 Restricted cash 905 51,181 Dividends and interest receivable 48,847 42,517 Receivable for investments sold 126,770 2,320 Principal receivable 6,339 3,389 Unrealized appreciation on swap contracts 4,674 3,763 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 2,641 1,194 Receivable from advisers 707 2,802 Other assets 12,080 14,273 Total assets 4,375,046 4,221,500 Liabilities Revolving credit facilities 1,175,000 965,000 Term loan payable, net 381,563 382,768 Unsecured notes payable, net 241,040 240,612 Payable for investments purchased 32,715 47,097 Unrealized depreciation on swap contracts 22,606 29,604 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 2,340 3,401 Accrued performance-based incentive fees 11,710 8,418 Accrued investment advisory fees 5,262 5,214 Shareholders distributions payable 50,186 46,959 Deferred tax liability 1,442 178 Accrued directors' fees 23  Other accrued expenses and liabilities 10,243 7,147 Total liabilities 1,934,130 1,736,398 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets $ 2,440,916 $ 2,485,102 Components of Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 124,663,131

and 127,130,589 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively $ 125 $ 127 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 2,758,334 2,799,400 Undistributed net investment income 22,454 37,633 Accumulated net realized losses (154,397 ) (134,874 ) Accumulated net unrealized depreciation on investments, swap contracts, foreign currency

forward contracts and foreign currency translation (net of provision for taxes of $1,442 and

$178, respectively) (185,600 ) (217,184 ) Net assets $ 2,440,916 $ 2,485,102 Net asset value per share $ 19.58 $ 19.55

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Investment income Interest income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (net of tax

withholding, $3, $1,528, $64 and $1,801, respectively) $ 78,586 $ 75,894 $ 161,492 $ 159,629 Non-controlled, affiliated investments 2,234 3,122 3,975 3,122 Controlled, affiliated investments 2,691  2,691  Total interest income 83,511 79,016 168,158 162,751 Payment-in-kind interest income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,330 1,109 2,439 2,136 Non-controlled, affiliated investments     Controlled, affiliated investments 3,751 2,940 7,446 5,403 Total payment-in-kind interest income 5,081 4,049 9,885 7,539 Fee income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 4,179 5,645 4,886 8,250 Total fee income 4,179 5,645 4,886 8,250 Dividend and other income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 1,166 3,893 2,132 4,189 Non-controlled, affiliated investments     Controlled, affiliated investments 9,827 7,871 18,345 10,593 Total dividend and other income 10,993 11,764 20,477 14,782 Total investment income 103,764 100,474 203,406 193,322 Operating expenses Investment advisory fees 15,563 20,914 30,778 41,685 Interest expense 22,272 15,207 42,086 29,355 Performance-based incentive fees 11,710 4,748 24,083 5,675 Professional services 2,631 1,959 3,893 3,005 Investment adviser expenses 267 1,713 460 2,609 Administrative services 796 770 1,457 1,610 Custodian and accounting fees 443 399 838 836 Offering expenses  122  327 Director fees and expenses 150 168 298 301 Other 528 1,362 972 2,141 Total operating expenses 54,360 47,362 104,865 87,544 Net investment income before taxes 49,404 53,112 98,541 105,778 Income tax expense (benefit), including excise tax (22 ) 198 (375 ) 321 Net investment income 49,426 52,914 98,916 105,457 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net realized gains (losses) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (11,179 ) (85,586 ) (16,127 ) (70,108 ) Controlled, affiliated investments (12,797 ) (7,567 ) (12,797 ) (7,413 ) Swap contracts 787 11,995 2,411 14,311 Foreign currency forward contracts 6,653 (633 ) 4,477 (78 ) Foreign currency transactions 3,471 2,397 2,513 1,882 Net realized losses (13,065 ) (79,394 ) (19,523 ) (61,406 )

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Continued (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 2,624 $ 88,101 $ 31,855 $ 99,441 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (13,088 ) (2,879 ) (22,516 ) (708 ) Controlled, affiliated investments (5,193 ) 17,117 13,307 22,805 Swap contracts 15,855 (38,262 ) 7,909 (39,890 ) Foreign currency forward contracts 2,265 (9,345 ) 2,508 (11,981 ) Foreign currency translation (519 ) (393 ) (215 ) (725 ) Provision for taxes (231 ) 9,103 (1,264 ) 8,689 Net change in unrealized appreciation 1,713 63,442 31,584 77,631 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (11,352 ) (15,952 ) 12,061 16,225 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 38,074 $ 36,962 $ 110,977 $ 121,682 Net investment income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.78 $ 0.77 Diluted and basic earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.27 $ 0.88 $ 0.89 Weighted average number of shares of common stock

outstanding (basic and diluted) 126,056,390 137,064,172 126,558,009 137,275,134 Distributions declared per share $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.90 $ 0.90

Summary Consolidated Results  reconciliation Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (all per share amounts are basic and diluted) June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Pre-incentive fee Net Investment Income $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 0.42 Adjust Management Fee to 1.5% - - $ 0.04 Add back one time listing / merger expenses $ 0.01 - - Adjusted Pre-incentive fee Net Investment Income $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.46 Adjusted Incentive Fee ($0.09 ) ($0.10 ) ($0.09 ) Adjusted Net Investment Income $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.37 Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (all per share amounts are basic and diluted) June 30, 2018 Pre-incentive fee Net Investment Income $ 61,136 Adjust Management Fee to 1.5% - Add back one time listing / merger expenses $ 1,041 Adjusted Pre-incentive fee Net Investment Income $ 62,177 Adjusted Incentive Fee ($11,918 ) Adjusted Net Investment Income $ 50,259

1 For comparison purposes to Q1 and Q2 2018, 2017 management fees have been adjusted to 1.5% and income incentive fee has been recalculated based on current advisor contract. Additionally, one-time merger related expenses have been added back. See full reconciliation above. 2 All per share metrics are presented pro forma for the 1-for-2.25 reverse stock split which occurred on October 31, 2017. Schedule may include balancing figures derived from the other figures in the schedule and may differ slightly due to rounding associated with the 2.25x stock split. 3 Originated Strategy Investments are defined as investments where our Advisor negotiates the terms of the transaction beyond just the price, which, for example, may include negotiating financial covenants, maturity dates or interest rate terms or where we participate in other originated investment where there may be third parties involved, or a bank acting as an intermediary, for a closely held club, or similar investment. 4 The weighted average annual yield for accruing debt investments is computed as (i) the sum of (a) the stated annual interest rate of each debt, and debt like, investment, multiplied by its par amount, adjusted to U.S. dollars and for any partial income accrual when necessary, as of the end of the applicable reporting period, plus (b) the annual amortization of the purchase or original issue discount or premium of each accreting debt investment; divided by (ii) the total amortized cost of debt investments included in the calculated group as of the end of the applicable reporting period. Prior to Q3 2017 our weighted average annual yield did not adjust for any non-accreting or partial accrual investments. Beginning in Q2 2018, asset based finance investments with an effective interest rate are being included in the calculation. 5 Q1 and Q2 2018 Sales and Redemptions include $97.0 million and $206.9 million respectively of investments sold to SCJV.

