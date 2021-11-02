  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
02.11.2021 21:33

Corporate Office Properties Prices $400 Million of 2.900% Senior Notes due 2033

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Corporate Office Properties Trust ("COPT or the "Company) (NYSE: OFC) announced that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership), priced an underwritten public offering (the "Offering) of $400 million of 2.900% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes). The Company will fully and unconditionally guarantee the Operating Partnerships obligations under the 2033 Notes. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Regions Securities LLC, and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Additionally, Capital One Securities, Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., M&T Securities, Inc., and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to redeem its 5.00% Senior Notes due 2025 and for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, paying off a mortgage loan with an outstanding balance of approximately $49.5 million, and paying down amounts outstanding on the Operating Partnerships revolving credit facility.

The 2033 Notes will be issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3. A written prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting:

  • Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000 Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, by calling toll-free at 1-800-645-3751, or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; or
  • BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, by calling toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com ; or
  • Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by calling toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, or by emailing prospectus@citi.com; or
  • PNC Capital Markets LLC, 300 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attn: Securities Settlement, by calling toll-free at 1-855-881-0697, or by emailing secsett@pnc.com.

You may also get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities, blue sky or other laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology ("IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (such properties, "Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics ("Regional Office Properties). As of September 30, 2021, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 19 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPTs core portfolio of 184 office and data center shell properties encompassed 21.5 million square feet and was 94.8% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a capacity of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may, "will, "should, "could, "believe, "anticipate, "expect, "estimate, "plan or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

Nachrichten zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.10.21
Corporate Office Properties Trus: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
26.10.21
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.21
Corporate Office Properties Trus: Was beim Unternehmen in den jüngsten Büchern steht (finanzen.net)
Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
27.07.21
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
14.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Corporate Office Properties Trus stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
01.05.21
Corporate Office Properties Trus öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
27.04.21
Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Corporate Office Properties Trus stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Corporate Office Properties Trus News
RSS Feed
Corporate Office Properties Trus zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
20.01.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldSunTrust
04.01.2019Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.02.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
25.01.2016Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyMizuho
29.04.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.02.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
01.08.2017Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.12.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.07.2015Corporate Office Properties Trus SellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Corporate Office Properties TrustShs Of Benef.Int nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Corporate Office Properties Trus News

13.10.21COPT Provides Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2021 Results
28.10.21COPT Executes 67.800 SF Lease with the U.S. Government at 310 Sentinel Way in The National Business Park
28.10.21COPT Executes Build-to-Suit Lease with Northrop Grumman at Redstone Gateway
26.10.21Ausblick: Corporate Office Properties Trus legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
30.10.21Corporate Office Properties Trus: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
Weitere Corporate Office Properties Trus News
Werbung

Trading-News

Aixtron und Merck: Antizyklisch vs. prozyklisch handeln
Vontobel: Discount-Optionsscheine - Günstige Preise gibt´s jetzt nicht mehr nur beim Discounter
Starbucks erzielt Rekordumsatz
DZ BANK - Oszillator triggert bestätigendes Kaufsignal
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest kommt in Ihre Stadt
Wenn die Preise steigen
Die Top-wikifolios im Oktober
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Tag der Aktie: Ein Blick aus dem professionellen Fondsmanagement
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Corporate Office Properties Trus-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Corporate Office Properties Trus Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gold, Aktien oder Krypto? Darauf setzt Börsenlegende Kaldemorgen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Apple vs. Microsoft  und der nächste Billionen-Anwärter
Immer größer, immer besser  diese Aktien haben das exponentielle Gen
Halbierung des Verbrauchs? WHO-Empfehlung entscheidet über Zukunft des Zucker-Markts

News von

Tesla, Microsoft und Amazon: Drei sehr gefragte US-Aktien nach Zahlen im Anlagecheck
Bitcoin und Ether auf Rekordjagd - SHIBA INU sprengt sämtliche Erwartungen
Nvidia-Aktie: Nach dem Hype auf Konsolidierung setzen
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna fallen wegen längerer Zulassungsprüfung
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf Jahresendrally hoffen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street schließt fester -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Teslas Hertz-Deal noch nicht unterschrieben -- HelloFresh erhöht Umsatzprognose -- Fresenius, FMC, zooplus, BP im Fokus

MorphoSys-Krebsmedikament Monjuvi gewinnt in den USA an Tempo. Maersk verfünffacht Quartalsgewinn - Hamburger Logistiker Senator International übernommen. Knorr-Bremse steigt bei Start-up für Video-Objekterkennung ein. Continental für Schulterschluss der Autobranche bei Software. Vodafone stellt in Deutschland flächendeckend auf nächste 5G-Entwicklungsstufe um.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen