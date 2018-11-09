finanzen.net
CORRECTING and REPLACING: Advicenne to Host a Conference Call on September 12, 2018 at 6 PM to Comment Its Recent Developments

This replaces the announcement made at 06:45 pm CEST on 09/11/2018 due to the following corrections: correction in the title.

Advicenne to Host a Conference Call on September 12, 2018 at 6 PM to Comment Its Recent Developments

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases, today announced that the management of Advicenne will host a conference call on Wednesday September 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm (CEST) to comment its recent developments.

Conference call information:

Date: Wednesday September 12, 2018

Time: 6:00 pm (CEST) / 12:00 pm (ET)

Dial in: +33 172727403 (France) / +1 6467224916 (U.S.) / +44 2071943759 (UK)

PIN code: 22898784#

A presentation will be available, before the start of the conference call, in the Investors section of the Advicenne website (http://advicenne.com/investors/about-advicenne/letter-from-the-ceo/)

A recording of the conference call will also be available on replay.

Replay number: +33 170710160 (France) / +1 6467224969 (U.S.) /+44 2033645147 (UK)

Replay code: 418787798#

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a pharmaceutical company developing pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases. The Companys lead product is ADV7103 which has demonstrated positive results in a European pivotal phase 3 study in children and adults with distal Tubular Renal Acidosis (dTRA), is also being developed for a second indication, Cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy.

Advicenne is planning to file ADV7103 for market authorization for dRTA in Europe in H2 2018 and anticipates its commercial launch in 2020 in Europe. In the United States, FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to commence pivotal phase 3 clinical trial assessing ADV7103 in dRTA patients. Commercial launch in the United States is anticipated in 2021.

Advicenne is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). The Company, which was established in 2007, is headquartered in Nîmes, France.

http://www.advicenne.com

