CORRECTING and REPLACING: Advicenne to Host a Conference Call on September 12, 2018 at 6 PM to Comment Its Recent Developments

Advicenne to Host a Conference Call on September 12, 2018 at 6 PM to
Comment Its Recent Developments
Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused
on the development of pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment
of orphan renal and neurological diseases, today announced that the
management of Advicenne will host a conference call on Wednesday
September 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm (CEST) to comment its recent developments.
Conference call information:
Date: Wednesday September 12, 2018
Time: 6:00 pm (CEST) / 12:00 pm (ET)
Dial in: +33 172727403 (France) / +1 6467224916 (U.S.) / +44 2071943759
(UK)
PIN code: 22898784#
A presentation will be available, before the start of the conference
call, in the Investors section of the Advicenne website (http://advicenne.com/investors/about-advicenne/letter-from-the-ceo/)
A recording of the conference call will also be available on replay.
Replay number: +33 170710160 (France) / +1 6467224969 (U.S.) /+44
2033645147 (UK)
Replay code: 418787798#
About Advicenne
Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a pharmaceutical company developing
pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and
neurological diseases. The Companys lead product is ADV7103 which has
demonstrated positive results in a European pivotal phase 3 study in
children and adults with distal Tubular Renal Acidosis (dTRA), is also
being developed for a second indication, Cystinuria, an inherited renal
tubulopathy.
Advicenne is planning to file ADV7103 for market authorization for dRTA
in Europe in H2 2018 and anticipates its commercial launch in 2020 in
Europe. In the United States, FDA has cleared its Investigational New
Drug (IND) application to commence pivotal phase 3 clinical trial
assessing ADV7103 in dRTA patients. Commercial launch in the United
States is anticipated in 2021.
Advicenne is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN:
FR0013296746; Euronext ticker: ADVIC). The Company, which was
established in 2007, is headquartered in Nîmes, France.
http://www.advicenne.com
