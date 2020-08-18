Cortexyme to Host Two-Part Key Opinion Leader Webinar Series on Atuzaginstat

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimers disease with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar series on its lead drug candidate atuzaginstat (COR388), a lysine-gingipain inhibitor. The webinar series will be held in two parts: Part 1 will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, and Part 2 will be on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The series is being conducted in conjunction with Cortexymes participation at the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) General Session & Exhibition and Alzheimers Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) at which the company will present new baseline data from its pivotal GAIN Trial, in addition to providing further evidence that P. gingivalis acts upstream of Alzheimers pathologies and atuzaginstats role in effectively blocking downstream disease.

Part 1: Innovation in Periodontal Disease  A Major Unmet Medical Need

The webinar will feature KOL Mark Ryder, D.M.D., (University of California, San Francisco) who will discuss the unmet medical need in treating patients with P. gingivalis-induced periodontal disease and present data from two abstracts at IADR, entitled "Gingipain Inhibitors Penetrate and Inhibit Gingipains In Porphyromonas gingivalis Biofilms (abstract #3571509) and "Novel Lysine-Gingipain Inhibitor Atuzaginstat (COR388) Is Efficacious in a Mouse Model of Periodontal Disease (abstract #1756).

Cortexyme's management team will also provide an update on REPAIR, its ongoing Phase 2 periodontal sub-study of atuzaginstat, as part of its pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial. Top-line data from the 233-subject REPAIR study is expected in the fourth quarter 2021. Dr. Ryder and Cortexymes management will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Part 2: Innovation in Alzheimer's Disease  Getting to the Root Cause of Neurodegeneration

The webinar will feature KOL Marwan Noel Sabbagh, M.D., (Cleveland Clinic) who will discuss the current treatment landscape of Alzheimers disease and dementia, the unmet medical need, as well as recent activity and evidence to support the role of P. gingivalis as an important upstream driver of Alzheimers disease pathology. Dr. Sabbagh will also address new baseline data from Cortexymes pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of atuzaginstat for the treatment of Alzheimers disease being presented at AAIC 2021.

Cortexyme's management team will provide an update on its ongoing pivotal Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial, which builds on Phase 1 data demonstrating atuzaginstat was well tolerated in both healthy subjects and in patients with Alzheimers disease. The GAIN Trial is fully enrolled and top-line data is expected in the fourth quarter 2021. Dr. Sabbagh and Cortexymes management will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Mark Ryder, D.M.D., is a Professor of Periodontology and former Chair of Periodontology and Director of the Postgraduate program in Periodontology at the University of California, San Francisco where he has been a faculty member for the past 41 years. He received his dental and specialty training from the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. He is the author of over 190 articles, abstracts, and book chapters and has lectured extensively on a variety of research and educational topics. He serves as an Associate Editor of the Journal of Periodontal Research and is on the Editorial Board of several dental research journals. He has also served as a chair and/or reviewer on several NIH study sections and other national and international peer review grant organizations, in addition to serving as a consultant for several national and international accreditation programs for dental education. His current research interests include connections between periodontal diseases and Alzheimers Disease, the links between oral and systemic health in HIV patients, and basic research and clinical trials on novel periodontal therapies.

Marwan Noel Sabbagh, M.D., board certified neurologist and geriatric neurologist, hopes to work himself out of a job. Considered one of the leading experts in Alzheimers and dementia, he is the Camille and Larry Ruvo Endowed Chair for Brain Health and Director of Translational Research at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. Dr. Sabbagh has dedicated his career to finding a cure for Alzheimers and other age-related neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Sabbagh is a leading investigator for many prominent national Alzheimers prevention and treatment trials. Dr. Sabbagh is on the editorial board for Journal of Alzheimer's Disease and BMC Neurology. He is now editor in chief of Neurology and Therapy. He has authored and co-authored almost 370 medical and scientific articles on Alzheimers research. Dr. Sabbagh is the author of The Alzheimers Answer: Reduce Your Risk and Keep Your Brain Healthy, with foreword by Justice Sandra Day OConnor, and The Alzheimers Prevention Cookbook: 100 Recipes to Boost Brain Health. He has edited Palliative Care for Advanced Alzheimers and Dementia: Guidelines and Standards for Evidence Based Care and Geriatric Neurology published in 2014 and Fighting for my Life: living in the shadow of Alzheimers disease published in 2019. He has been recognized with numerous awards, including WestMarc Innovator Award, 2015; Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, 2004. Dr. Sabbagh earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley and his medical degree from the University of Arizona in Tucson. He received his residency training in neurology at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, and completed his fellowship in geriatric neurology and dementia at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, where he served on the faculty as assistant professor. Before joining the faculty of the Cleveland Clinic, he was at the Barrow Neurological Institute where he served for three years, and prior to that he was the director of the Banner Sun Health Research Institute for 15 years.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimers and other degenerative diseases. The company is advancing its disease-modifying pivotal GAIN Trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, in addition to growing a proprietary pipeline of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for Parkinsons disease, periodontitis, and other diseases with high unmet clinical need. Cortexymes lead program targets a specific, infectious pathogen called P. gingivalis found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. The companys causation evidence for Alzheimers disease and the mechanism of its novel therapeutic has been independently replicated and confirmed by multiple laboratories around the world, as well as published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast," or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our business plans, strategy, timeline, prospects, and milestone expectations; the timing and success of the companys clinical trials and related data, including with respect to the GAIN and REPAIR Trials; the potential of atuzaginstat to treat Alzheimers disease, periodontal disease, and other potential indications; and the timing of announcements and updates relating to its clinical trials and related data. Forward-looking statements are based on Cortexymes current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Cortexymes Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2021, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Cortexyme undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

