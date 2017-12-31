Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy

Facing the complexities of global regulations, Crèdit Andorrà Financial
Group has selected NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) business
and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, to strengthen
its anti-money laundering solutions strategy. Crèdit Andorrà Financial
Group, the benchmark bank in Andorra, will integrate a suite of NICE
Actimize anti-money laundering solutions into its financial crime
operations in order to more effectively address the worlds anti-money
laundering regulations. Crèdit Andorràs holdings include financial
institutions in Luxembourg, Panama and Spain, as well as a United
States-based broker-dealer.
Among NICE Actimizes competitive AML offerings, Crèdit Andorrà chose
its Suspicious Activity Monitoring, Customer Due Diligence and Watchlist
Filtering solutions because of NICE Actimizes deep industry experience,
strong vision, and continued investment and commitment to AML
technologies, including intelligent automation and machine learning
capabilities. NICE Actimizes functionality for CDD supports the
complete lifecycle assessment and re-assessment of customer risk as part
of Know Your Customer (KYC) regulatory requirements including complex
beneficial ownership structures.
Christophe Canler, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer, Crèdit Andorrà
"Maintaining
our reputation as a benchmark bank is important to Crèdit Andorrà, and
with the recent pressure to comply with EU and US regulations and other
global requirements around money laundering, we knew we had to work with
an industry leader to address the demands of our institutions located in
a range of countries. Andorra attracts investors from around the world,
making it all the more critical to have a sophisticated framework that
evaluates customer onboarding and monitors transactions effectively. We
identified NICE Actimize as the provider with the most effective
solutions across all key areas of anti-money laundering, offering us a
solid roadmap that will help our institutions grow and adapt with future
market fluctuations.
Joe Friscia, President, NICE Actimize
"NICE Actimize is
pleased to bring the strength of our anti-money laundering portfolio and
our robust product roadmap to the network of financial services
organizations under Credit Andorras management, said Joe Friscia,
President, NICE Actimize. "As regulators tighten rules around customer
onboarding and criminal entities work harder, NICE Actimize is committed
to advancing its anti-money laundering solutions. Leveraging our
experience in advanced analytics and transaction monitoring solutions,
our objective is to leverage intelligence and automation to reduce human
effort and error, meeting regulators requirements to detect and report
sophisticated crime schemes.
By addressing such complexities as changing criminal abuses of the
financial system, regulatory requirements, high personnel costs, and
dramatic shifts in technology, NICE Actimizes recently-announced
Autonomous Financial Crime Management approach represents a shift in
unifying and mitigating risk through targeted utilization of big data,
advanced analytics everywhere, artificial intelligence and robotic
process automation which in concert reduce reputational risk and handle
these issues more effectively.
For further information on NICE Actimizes integrated anti-money
laundering solutions, please click here.
About Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group
Crèdit Andorrà is a
financial group offering universal banking services in Andorra and
private banking and asset management services on an international scale,
supplemented with other business lines which are offered from the
Groups insurance arm. With a record going back for almost 70 years, the
Group has a presence in Europe and America, and carries out its social
actions through the Crèdit Andorrà Foundation. https://www.creditandorragroup.com/en
Over the last fifteen years, Crèdit Andorrà was named Bank of the Year
in Andorra by 'The Banker', published by the Financial Times
Group, on nine occasions
About NICE Actimize
NICE Actimize is the largest and
broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for
regional and global financial institutions, as well as government
regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE
Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and
safeguard consumers and investors assets by identifying financial crime,
preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company
provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money
laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address
such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market
abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com,
@NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worlds leading
provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions
that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced
analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations
of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat
fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150
countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using
NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of
their respective owners. For a full list of NICEs marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.
