29.08.2019 16:00
Crédit Mutuel Arkéa1 and Discover® Global Network Sign an Agreement

Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover, and Arkéa have signed an acquiring agreement that will allow merchant clients of Arkéa2 group's distribution networks to accept Discover, Diners Club International and alliance partner cards from physical POS terminals, via mobile terminals, and online from payments webpages. Arkéa groups ATMs will also accept cards that are part of Discover Global Network for cash withdrawals.

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 15 alliance partner networks across the globe, including relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, and Nigeria. It has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations around the world.

Arkéa group is an innovative French banking group, well-known for its pioneering spirit being part of its DNA. In signing an agreement with Discover Global Network, Arkéa is expanding its foreign card acceptance offer to merchant clients of: Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne, Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest, Crédit Mutuel Massif Central and Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels.

Welcoming foreign tourists and providing them multiple payment options is a key opportunity for French merchants. By offering the possibility to accept Discover cards, which are issued in the U.S., Diners Club International cards, which are issued in 55 countries around the world and alliance partner cards, merchants will be able to accept these cards on POS payments terminals from Arkéa and from e-commerce pages (by Citelis solutions). Arkéa group's distribution networks support their merchant clients to develop their business and their revenue.

Frédéric Laurent, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Arkéa group, in charge of the Innovation and Operations Division comments: "Its with great pride that we announce the partnership with Discover Global Network, the payments brand of Discover. This agreement will allow our merchant clients to better welcome international tourists. Arkéa places itself at the heart of the real economy: our mission is to support our clients and more precisely merchant clients to realise their ambitions and in this way contribute to their development and that of our territories."

"France remains an important market for Discover to increase acceptance, especially with many global events set to be hosted in the country in the next few years, said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. "Arkéa works with many key merchants across the regions where our cardholders may make purchases during their visit.

About Arkéa group

Arkéa group is a banking group with cooperative principles. Arkéa is entirely owned by its customer shareholders. Arkéa group comprises three regional federations representing three main French geographic zones (Brittany in the West, the South West and Massif Central in the middle of France). Arkéa group has also a presence across Europe thanks to its corporate and online subsidiaries (Fortuneo, Monext, Financo, Arkéa Investment Services, Suravenir, CFCAL). Arkéa group employs 10,500 people, counts 3,000 directors and has a total of 4.5 million customers. The bank has 135 billion euro in total assets. Arkéa ranks among the leading banks with headquarters in region. More information about Arkéa on the website: www.arkea.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

1 hereafter Arkéa

2 Merchant clients from the Crédit Mutuel de Bretagne, the Crédit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest, the Crédit Mutuel Massif Central and of Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels

