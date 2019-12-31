finanzen.net
18.09.2020 21:46

Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch Partnership Cleared by U.S. Dept. of Justice

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today, Craft Brew Alliance ("CBA) (Nasdaq: BREW) and Anheuser-Busch ("A-B) announced that they have entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Justice that is an important next step toward the closing of the proposed expanded partnership between CBA and A-B. The companies agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice comes after CBA shareholder approval of the proposed expanded partnership and CBA and A-Bs decision to sell CBAs Kona Brewing operations in Hawaii to PV Brewing Partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200918005547/en/

"This latest milestone brings us one step closer to officially joining the Brewers Collective family, said Andy Thomas, CEO of CBA. "We look forward to combining our resources, talented teammates, and dynamic brands as we continue nurturing the growth of CBAs existing portfolio and investing in innovation to meet the changing needs of todays beverage consumers, all while delivering certainty of value to our shareholders.

"The beer industry in the U.S. is competitive and dynamic, with more choices available to consumers than ever before, said Marcelo "Mika Michaelis, president, Brewers Collective, Anheuser-Busch. "CBAs diverse portfolio of national lifestyle brands and award-winning regional breweries are an excellent complement to our family of craft partners and would continue to help fuel the growth of the craft beer category.

Closing of the combination is expected to occur in the coming weeks. In connection with the closing, CBA shareholders will receive $16.50 in cash per share of Craft Brew Alliance common stock, as previously announced.

ABOUT CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE

CBA is a leading craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers.

Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a dynamic, fast-growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands: Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the growth and development of its brands in todays increasingly competitive beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on innovation, partnerships, and local community.

Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of Americas most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT BREWERS COLLECTIVE

Brewers Collective, a business unit of Anheuser-Busch, is on a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer by sharing our joy of brewing. We have an unwavering devotion to our beer, brands, people and communities, and are on a continued pursuit of making the next beer our best one yet. We believe that quality is not an exception, innovation is a standard, and that everyone is welcome within the world of beer. Brewers Collective encourages everyone to drink responsibly, hydrate and get a safe ride home when needed.

Nachrichten zu Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Craft Brew Alliance News
RSS Feed
Craft Brew Alliance zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Craft Brew Alliance Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.05.2019Craft Brew Alliance BuyMaxim Group
17.01.2019Craft Brew Alliance BuyMaxim Group
11.05.2018Craft Brew Alliance HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2018Craft Brew Alliance Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.12.2017Craft Brew Alliance HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.05.2019Craft Brew Alliance BuyMaxim Group
17.01.2019Craft Brew Alliance BuyMaxim Group
11.05.2018Craft Brew Alliance HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2018Craft Brew Alliance Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.12.2017Craft Brew Alliance HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Craft Brew Alliance Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Craft Brew Alliance News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Craft Brew Alliance News
Werbung

Trading-News

6 Kriterien für die ETF-Auswahl
DZ BANK - Trump 2.0? - so positionieren Sie sich für die US-Wahl
Relative Stärke des STOXX Utilities vorbei  auch dieses DAX-Unternehmen ist betroffen
Metro vor einer Übernahme?
Vontobel: Big Data IPO elektrisiert Buffett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
All in or nothin: So gelingt der Einstieg am Aktienmarkt
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Fangemeinden und Festtage
Geldanlage mit bis zu 1,0 % Zinsen - jetzt bei CosmosDirekt
Schützen Aktien vor Inflation?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Craft Brew Alliance-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Craft Brew Alliance Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sollen aus Mittelständlern Börsenstars werden
Achtung, Fertighaus! Auf diese Sanierungsfallen müssen Sie achten
Wenn das Kind krank wird  das müssen Eltern jetzt wissen
Da kann ich bestimmt ein paar Tausend Euro für bekommen
Lego als Investment  Wo bekommt man sonst 40 Prozent Rendite?

News von

So schätzt die Citibank die Aktien von Nel Asa, Powercell, Ceres und ITM Power ein
Tesla-Aktie: Warum Goldman Sachs beim E-Pionier mit einer Überraschung rechnet
CureVac-Aktie nach dem Börsengang: Das sagen die ersten Analysten
Apple-Aktie: Long-Chance nach der Split-Korrektur
Warum der mögliche Betrug bei Nikola für die Nel Asa-Aktie gefährlich sein könnte

Heute im Fokus

Hexensabbat: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Lufthansas A380-Flotte wohl vor endgültigem Aus -- S&P bestätigt BASF-Rating -- Lufthansa, Wirecard, Nordex, GRENKE im Fokus

EU sichert sich 300 Millionen Corona-Impfstoffdosen von Sanofi und GSK. CAIXABANK legt Offerte für vom Staat gerettete BANKIA vor. Fahrer soll geschlafen haben: Tesla auf Autobahn in Kanada gestoppt. Citigroup bietet 6.000 Arbeitsplätze für junge Menschen in Asien an. LSE spricht exklusiv mit Euronext über Borsa Italiana-Verkauf. Rennen um Corona-Impfstoff: Fresenius-Chef kritisiert Alleingänge.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
Hexensabbat: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Lufthansas A380-Flotte wohl vor endgültigem Aus -- S&P bestätigt BASF-Rating -- Lufthansa, Wirecard, Nordex, GRENKE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:17 Uhr
Beyond Meat-Aktie belastet: JPMorgan senkt Beyond Meat auf 'Underweight'
Aktie im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
Apple eröffnet am 23. September Online-Store in Indien - Aktie letztlich tiefer
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTechA2PSR2
GRENKE AGA161N3
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
NVIDIA Corp.918422
NikolaA2P4A9
XiaomiA2JNY1
Microsoft Corp.870747
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9