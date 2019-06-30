finanzen.net
23.07.2019
Craft Brew Alliance to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call August 8

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. ("CBA) (Nasdaq: BREW), a leading craft brewing company, will hold a question and answer conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Andy Thomas, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer Christine Perich, Chief Operating Officer Scott Mennen, and Chief Marketing Officer Ken Kunze will discuss the Companys financial results and summarize the quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the market close on August 7, 2019.

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on the Investors section of the Companys website at www.craftbrew.com. Approximately two hours following the conference call, an archived webcast will be available at the same site and will remain available until the next earnings call.

Interested parties may participate in the live conference via telephone by dialing (877) 797-0723 if calling from within the United States, or (615) 247-0220 from outside the United States, and entering the access code 8096 514. An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The audio replay will remain available for seven days and is accessible by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the code: 8096 514.

SEC filings for Craft Brew Alliance can be accessed at the Companys website, http://www.craftbrew.com/ (select Investors  SEC Filings). To automatically receive email alerts, register at http://www.craftbrew.com/ (select Investors  Email Alerts).

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance (CBA) is a leading craft brewing company that brews, brands, and brings to market world-class American craft beers.

Our distinctive portfolio combines the power of Kona Brewing Company, a dynamic, fast-growing national craft beer brand, with strong regional breweries and innovative lifestyle brands: Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing Co., Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider Co., Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Wynwood Brewing Co. CBA nurtures the growth and development of its brands in todays increasingly competitive beer market through our state-of-the-art brewing and distribution capability, integrated sales and marketing infrastructure, and strong focus on partnerships, local community and sustainability.

Formed in 2008, CBA is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and operates breweries and brewpubs across the U.S. CBA beers are available in all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries around the world. For more information about CBA and our brands, please visit www.craftbrew.com.

03.05.2019Craft Brew Alliance BuyMaxim Group
17.01.2019Craft Brew Alliance BuyMaxim Group
11.05.2018Craft Brew Alliance HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2018Craft Brew Alliance Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
06.12.2017Craft Brew Alliance HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
