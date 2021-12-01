Crayon Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Teams Essentials  a flexible and affordable solution for everyone

Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, announced today it is collaborating with Microsoft as it expands its Microsoft Teams subscription portfolio with the addition of a new subscription plan called Teams Essentials.

The concept is simple: For only $4 a month, small businesses get the entire Teams digital meeting experience without having to subscribe to the whole Microsoft 365 Suite.

This means that your company can BYOE  "bring your own email."

"Crayon is excited to be together with Microsoft on launch day for Teams Essentials, offering our partners the ability to order this solution today, said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. "Microsoft 365 has a complete solution for the digital workplace, but adopting and using the entire suite doesn't necessarily work for all companies. This plan provides easy and affordable access to the core meeting and calling functionalities in Teams."

The solution fits perfectly for Crayons 7,500 channel partners, enabling them to deliver an affordable solution to their customer segment.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, digital meeting platforms such as Teams have become an integral part of the everyday work experience. For many organizations, Teams is already the platform where most of their daily operations take place. Today, there are 250 million monthly active users of Teams. In the past 20 months, the use of Teams has expanded tenfold. As the Covid-19 situation remains uncertain and remote working has become routine, digital meetings are expected to become even more common.

"The pandemic has required small businesses to adapt nearly every aspect of their operations, often without access to the right tools or technology," said Jared Spataro, CVP, Modern Work, Microsoft. "Teams Essentials is built specifically to meet the unique needs of small businesses, enabling them to thrive in this new era of work. It brings together video conferencing, group chat and calendaring as the most affordable all-in-one solution in the market today.

About Crayon:

Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company. We provide guidance on the best solutions for our clients business needs and budget with software, cloud, AI and big data. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has over 3,300 employees across nearly 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005774/en/