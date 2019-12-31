finanzen.net
19.08.2020 06:00

Crayon Enters into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services

Crayon, a global leader in digital transformation services, is proud to announce it has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This relationship will help both Crayon and AWS to bring innovation to clients faster, and help them best leverage the transformational power, economics, and agility of the cloud.

Enterprise customers are increasingly relying on AWS to achieve their target business outcomes faster by transitioning to a modern, optimized, cloud-based model. Crayon has a strong track record in migration strategy, implementation, total cost optimization, and cloud economics services. This relationship will help customers have a best-in-class service team to understand what software and infrastructure they have and how to best manage their overall IT estate once they are operating in the cloud.

According to global research and advisory firm Gartner Group, Inc., spending on cloud infrastructure is projected to grow by nearly 60% in the next two years, while investments in data center systems is projected to decline. This means organizations will have to be smart about their IT investments. Crayon can provide the guidance, tools and expertise to properly manage costs, governance and security in the cloud.

"Collaborating with AWS has been a part of our strategy to build an even stronger commitment to our customers success. Alongside AWS we will deliver services to enable our customers to digitally transform, achieve operational efficiencies, and maximize cost optimization to strengthen their performance, says Crayon CEO Torgrim Takle. "Putting the customer first is in the DNA of Crayon and AWS, and together we will serve more organizations worldwide with world-class solutions.

Crayon has spent the last several years developing and diversifying its cloud services offerings. Both Crayon and AWS expect this latest collaboration to benefit customers wanting to optimize their overall IT estate utilizing best practices in their cloud adoption framework.

One of those customers who has seen first-hand the power of Crayon and AWS working together is The Future Group, a global company that handles many high-profile projects including those from The Weather Channel and the Super Bowl.

"At The Future Group we have had the great fortune to be able to draw on Crayon's deep knowledge in software development, cloud operations and AWS's wide range of services, to help us build and deliver one of the world's most advanced Mixed Reality solutions for the broadcast industry in record time," said Marcus Brodersen, CEO in The Future Group.

Crayon serves customers in more than 45 countries spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

"Crayon has demonstrated a longstanding commitment of putting customers first and helping them find effective ways to optimize the costs of their IT spend, said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to collaborate with Crayon to continue guiding customers through their cloud adoption journey.

About Crayon:

Crayon helps customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful digital transformation journey through a reliable services framework allowing our customers to right-size and optimize their IT estates to unlock technologys potential and innovation. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has over 1600 employees across approximately 50 locations worldwide.

