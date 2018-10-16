Cree, Inc. Announces Long-Term Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement with a Leading Global Semiconductor Company

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) announces that it signed a strategic long-term
agreement to produce and supply its Wolfspeed® silicon carbide wafers to
one of the worlds leading power device companies. The agreement, valued
at more than $85 million, governs Crees supply of advanced 150 mm
silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers during this period of
extraordinary growth and demand for silicon carbide power devices.
"Cree is committed to increasing and accelerating the adoption of
silicon carbide-based solutions throughout the semiconductor industry.
This customers importance to the power device industry is well known,
so partnering with a leading power semiconductor company such as this is
another big step in that commitment, said Gregg Lowe, CEO of Cree. "We
are extremely pleased to help drive adoption of silicon carbide in even
more applications. As the world leader in silicon carbide, Cree is
continuing to expand capacity to meet market demands with our
industry-leading wafer technology to help achieve a new, more efficient
future.
Wolfspeed, A Cree Company, is the global leader in the manufacture of
silicon carbide wafers and epitaxial wafers. The supply agreement, to be
fulfilled through a Cree distributor, enables silicon carbide
applications in broad markets such as renewable energy and storage,
electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, industrial power supplies,
traction and variable speed drives.
About Cree, Inc.:
Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency (RF)
semiconductors, lighting class LEDs and lighting products. Crees
Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials,
power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as
electric vehicles, fast charging, inverters, power supplies, telecom and
military and aerospace. Crees LED product families include blue and
green LED chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs
targeted for indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation
and electronic signs and signals. Crees LED lighting systems and lamps
serve indoor and outdoor applications.
Please refer to www.cree.com
for additional product and Company information.
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements involving risks
and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results
to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ
materially due to a number of factors, including the risk that we may be
unable to manufacture these products with sufficiently low cost to offer
them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we may
encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of our
capacity to supply these products; customer acceptance of our new
products; the rapid development of new technology and competing products
that may impair demand or render Crees products obsolete; and other
factors discussed in Crees filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June
24, 2018, and subsequent filings.
Cree® and Wolfspeed® are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.
