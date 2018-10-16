Cree Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE) today announced financial results for its
first quarter of fiscal 2019, ended September 23, 2018. Revenue for the
first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $408 million, which represents a 13%
increase compared to revenue of $360 million for the first quarter of
fiscal 2018. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was $11
million, or $0.11 per diluted share. This compares to a GAAP net loss of
$20 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal
2018. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal
2019 was $22 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP
net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 of $4 million, or $0.04
per diluted share.
"Fiscal year 2019 is off to a strong start, with first quarter non-GAAP
earnings per share that exceeded the top end of our target range driven
by another quarter of robust growth in Wolfspeed combined with strong
gross margin improvement in LED Products and Lighting," stated Gregg
Lowe, Cree CEO. "This is an excellent result given the headwinds facing
the businesses related to tariffs and global trade tensions. While these
headwinds may persist for some time, we remain optimistic about the
opportunity to increase shareholder value over the long term by
executing our strategic plan.
Business Outlook:
For its second quarter of fiscal 2019 ending December 30, 2018, Cree
targets revenue in a range of $398 million to $418 million. GAAP net
loss is targeted at $5 million to $10 million, or $0.05 to $0.10 per
diluted share. Non-GAAP net income is targeted to be in a range of $15
million to $19 million, or $0.15 to $0.19 earnings per diluted share.
Targeted non-GAAP income excludes $25 million of expenses, net of tax,
related to stock-based compensation expense, the amortization or
impairment of acquisition-related intangibles and interest accretion on
our convertible notes' issue costs and fair value adjustments. The GAAP
and non-GAAP targets do not include any estimated change in the fair
value of Crees Lextar investment.
Quarterly Conference Call:
Cree will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to
review the highlights of the fiscal 2019 first quarter results and the
fiscal 2019 second quarter business outlook, including significant
factors and assumptions underlying the targets noted above.
The conference call will be available to the public through a live audio
web broadcast via the internet. For webcast details, visit Cree's
website at investor.cree.com/events.cfm.
Supplemental financial information, including the non-GAAP
reconciliation attached to this press release, is available on Cree's
website at investor.cree.com/results.cfm.
About Cree, Inc.
Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed® power and radio frequency
(RF) semiconductors, lighting class LEDs and lighting products. Crees
Wolfspeed product families include SiC materials, power-switching
devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric
vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military
and aerospace. Crees LED product families include blue and green LED
chips, high-brightness LEDs and lighting-class power LEDs targeted for
indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation and
specialty lighting applications. Crees LED lighting systems and lamps
serve indoor and outdoor applications.
For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release highlights the Company's financial results on both a
GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. The GAAP results include certain costs,
charges and expenses which are excluded from non-GAAP results. By
publishing the non-GAAP measures, management intends to provide
investors with additional information to further analyze the Company's
performance, core results and underlying trends. Cree's management
evaluates results and makes operating decisions using both GAAP and
non-GAAP measures included in this press release. Non-GAAP results are
not prepared in accordance with GAAP and non-GAAP information should be
considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, financial
statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential
investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP
financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures
attached to this press release.
Forward Looking Statements:
The schedules attached to this release are an integral part of the
release. This press release contains forward-looking statements
involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may
cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the
forward-looking statements. Actual results, including with respect to
our targets and prospects, could differ materially due to a number of
factors, including the risk that we may not obtain sufficient orders to
achieve our targeted revenues; price competition in key markets; the
risk that we or our channel partners are not able to develop and expand
customer bases and accurately anticipate demand from end customers,
which can result in increased inventory and reduced orders as we
experience wide fluctuations in supply and demand; the risk that our
commercial Lighting Products segment's results will continue to suffer
if new issues arise regarding issues related to product quality for this
business; the risk that we may experience production difficulties that
preclude us from shipping sufficient quantities to meet customer orders
or that result in higher production costs and lower margins; our ability
to lower costs; the risk that our results will suffer if we are unable
to balance fluctuations in customer demand and capacity, including
bringing on additional capacity on a timely basis to meet customer
demand; the risk that longer manufacturing lead times may cause
customers to fulfill their orders with a competitor's products instead;
the risk that the economic and political uncertainty caused by the
already imposed and proposed tariffs by the United States on Chinese
goods, and corresponding Chinese tariffs in response, may negatively
impact demand for our products; product mix; risks associated with the
ramp-up of production of our new products, and our entry into new
business channels different from those in which we have historically
operated; the risk that customers do not maintain their favorable
perception of our brand and products, resulting in lower demand for our
products; the risk that our products fail to perform or fail to meet
customer requirements or expectations, resulting in significant
additional costs, including costs associated with warranty returns or
the potential recall of our products; ongoing uncertainty in global
economic conditions, infrastructure development or customer demand that
could negatively affect product demand, collectability of receivables
and other related matters as consumers and businesses may defer
purchases or payments, or default on payments; risks resulting from the
concentration of our business among few customers, including the risk
that customers may reduce or cancel orders or fail to honor purchase
commitments; the risk that we are not able to enter into acceptable
contractual arrangements with the significant customers of the acquired
Infineon Technologies AG (Infineon) RF Power business or otherwise not
fully realize anticipated benefits of the transaction; the risk that
retail customers may alter promotional pricing, increase promotion of a
competitor's products over our products or reduce their inventory
levels, all of which could negatively affect product demand; the risk
that our investments may experience periods of significant stock price
volatility causing us to recognize fair value losses on our investment;
the risk posed by managing an increasingly complex supply chain that has
the ability to supply a sufficient quantity of raw materials, subsystems
and finished products with the required specifications and quality; the
risk we may be required to record a significant charge to earnings if
our goodwill or amortizable assets become impaired; risks relating to
confidential information theft or misuse, including through
cyber-attacks or cyber intrusion; our ability to complete development
and commercialization of products under development, such as our
pipeline of Wolfspeed products, improved LED chips, LED components, and
LED lighting products; risks related to our multi-year warranty periods
for LED lighting products; risks associated with acquisitions,
divestitures, joint ventures or investments generally; the rapid
development of new technology and competing products that may impair
demand or render our products obsolete; the potential lack of customer
acceptance for our products; risks associated with ongoing litigation;
and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), including our report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended June 24, 2018, and subsequent reports filed with the
SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Cree's judgment as of
the date of this release. Except as required under the U.S. federal
securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, Cree disclaims
any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after
the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future
events, developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
Cree® and Wolfspeed® are registered trademarks of
Cree, Inc.
|
|
|
|
CREE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
Revenue, net
|
|
$408,267
|
|
|
$360,398
|
|
Cost of revenue, net
|
|
280,099
|
|
|
260,066
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
128,168
|
|
|
100,332
|
|
Gross margin percentage
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
45,965
|
|
|
41,859
|
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
|
72,690
|
|
|
62,964
|
|
Amortization or impairment of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
8,495
|
|
|
6,792
|
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
493
|
|
|
2,825
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
127,643
|
|
|
114,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
525
|
|
|
(14,108
|
)
|
Operating loss percentage
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
(3.9
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expense, net
|
|
(9,505
|
)
|
|
(1,068
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(8,980
|
)
|
|
(15,176
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,154
|
|
|
4,697
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(11,134
|
)
|
|
(19,873
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to controlling interest
|
|
($11,067
|
)
|
|
($19,857
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share
|
|
($0.11
|
)
|
|
($0.20
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in diluted per share calculation
|
|
101,884
|
|
|
97,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
June 24,
2018
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
|
|
$665,540
|
|
|
$387,085
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
207,565
|
|
|
153,875
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
2,837
|
|
|
2,434
|
|
Inventories
|
|
306,389
|
|
|
296,015
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
26,674
|
|
|
28,310
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
20,793
|
|
|
20,191
|
|
Current assets held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
2,180
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,229,798
|
|
|
890,090
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
668,299
|
|
|
661,319
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
620,330
|
|
|
620,330
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
381,396
|
|
|
390,054
|
|
Other long-term investments
|
|
50,240
|
|
|
57,501
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
5,713
|
|
|
6,451
|
|
Other assets
|
|
11,838
|
|
|
11,800
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$2,967,614
|
|
|
$2,637,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
|
$147,214
|
|
|
$151,307
|
|
Accrued salaries and wages
|
|
56,552
|
|
|
53,458
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued contract liabilities
|
|
51,250
|
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
38,443
|
|
|
43,528
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
293,596
|
|
|
248,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
292,000
|
|
Convertible notes, net
|
|
452,590
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
3,056
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
20,399
|
|
|
22,115
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
475,320
|
|
|
317,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
127
|
|
|
127
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
2,676,507
|
|
|
2,549,123
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|
|
664
|
|
|
596
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(483,478
|
)
|
|
(482,710
|
)
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
2,193,820
|
|
|
2,067,136
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
4,878
|
|
|
4,945
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$2,967,614
|
|
|
$2,637,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
($11,134
|
)
|
|
($19,873
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
39,812
|
|
|
37,400
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|
|
1,786
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
12,053
|
|
|
10,135
|
|
Loss on disposal or impairment of long-lived assets
|
|
494
|
|
|
2,824
|
|
Amortization of premium/discount on investments
|
|
787
|
|
|
1,310
|
|
Loss on equity investment
|
|
6,664
|
|
|
3,267
|
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on equity investment
|
|
597
|
|
|
(199
|
)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
3,133
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(53,559
|
)
|
|
(5,996
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(10,144
|
)
|
|
6,960
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
96
|
|
|
9,323
|
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
|
(3,703
|
)
|
|
6,442
|
|
Accrued salaries and wages and other liabilities
|
|
50,245
|
|
|
(603
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
33,992
|
|
|
54,123
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(36,589
|
)
|
|
(36,450
|
)
|
Purchases of patent and licensing rights
|
|
(3,153
|
)
|
|
(2,476
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
230
|
|
|
327
|
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
|
(145,843
|
)
|
|
(117,607
|
)
|
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|
|
58,300
|
|
|
119,928
|
|
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
|
|
24,790
|
|
|
1,974
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(102,265
|
)
|
|
(34,304
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuing shares to non-controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
4,900
|
|
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration
|
|
|
|
|
(1,850
|
)
|
Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings
|
|
95,000
|
|
|
95,000
|
|
Payments on long-term debt borrowings
|
|
(387,000
|
)
|
|
(99,000
|
)
|
Proceeds from convertible notes
|
|
575,000
|
|
|
|
|
Payments of debt issuance costs
|
|
(12,938
|
)
|
|
|
|
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
15,491
|
|
|
119
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
285,553
|
|
|
(831
|
)
|
Effects of foreign exchange changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
113
|
|
|
473
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
217,393
|
|
|
19,461
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
118,924
|
|
|
132,597
|
|
End of period
|
|
$336,317
|
|
|
$152,058
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Significant non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued property and equipment
|
|
$15,445
|
|
|
$18,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREE, INC.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS BY OPERATING
SEGMENT
(in thousands, except percentages)
The following table reflects the results of the Company's reportable
segments as reviewed by the Company's Chief Executive Officer, its Chief
Operating Decision Maker or CODM, for the three months ended
September 23, 2018 and the three months ended September 24, 2017. The
CODM does not review inter-segment transactions when evaluating segment
performance and allocating resources to each segment. As such, total
segment revenue is equal to the Company's consolidated revenue.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
|
Change
|
Wolfspeed revenue
|
|
$127,375
|
|
|
$66,154
|
|
|
$61,221
|
|
|
93
|
%
|
Percent of revenue
|
|
31.2
|
%
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
LED Products revenue
|
|
146,802
|
|
|
144,520
|
|
|
2,282
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Percent of revenue
|
|
36.0
|
%
|
|
40.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Lighting Products revenue
|
|
134,090
|
|
|
149,724
|
|
|
(15,634
|
)
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
Percent of revenue
|
|
32.8
|
%
|
|
41.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
$408,267
|
|
|
$360,398
|
|
|
$47,869
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
|
Change
|
Wolfspeed gross profit
|
|
$60,415
|
|
|
$32,398
|
|
|
$28,017
|
|
|
86
|
%
|
|
Wolfspeed gross margin
|
|
47.4
|
%
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
LED Products gross profit
|
|
41,283
|
|
|
38,810
|
|
|
2,473
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
LED Products gross margin
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Lighting Products gross profit
|
|
31,058
|
|
|
31,883
|
|
|
(825
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
Lighting Products gross margin
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
21.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Unallocated costs
|
|
(3,376
|
)
|
|
(2,759
|
)
|
|
(617
|
)
|
|
(22
|
)%
|
|
COGS acquisition related costs
|
|
(1,212
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,212
|
)
|
|
(100
|
)%
|
|
Consolidated gross profit
|
|
$128,168
|
|
|
$100,332
|
|
|
$27,836
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
Consolidated gross margin
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reportable Segments Description
The Company's Wolfspeed segment's products consists of silicon carbide
(SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, and power devices and RF
devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.
The Company's LED Products segment's products include LED chips and LED
components. The Company's Lighting Products segment's products consist
of LED lighting systems and lamps.
Financial Results by Reportable Segment
The Company's CODM reviews gross profit as the lowest and only level of
segment profit. As such, all items below gross profit in the
consolidated statements of loss must be included to reconcile the
consolidated gross profit presented in the preceding table to the
Company's consolidated loss before taxes.
The Company allocates direct costs and indirect costs to each segment's
cost of revenue. The allocation methodology is based on a reasonable
measure of utilization considering the specific facts and circumstances
of the costs being allocated.
Certain costs are not allocated when evaluating segment performance.
These unallocated costs consist primarily of manufacturing employees'
stock-based compensation, expenses for profit sharing and quarterly or
annual incentive plans, and matching contributions under the Company's
401(k) Plan.
The cost of goods sold (COGS) acquisition related cost adjustment
includes RF Power acquisition costs impacting cost of revenue for fiscal
2019. These costs were not allocated to the reportable segments' gross
profit for fiscal 2019 because they represent an adjustment which does
not provide comparability to the corresponding prior period and
therefore were not reviewed by the Company's CODM when evaluating
segment performance and allocating resources.
Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented
in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP,
Cree uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial
performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross margin,
non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP non-operating income, net, non-GAAP
net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and free cash flow.
Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure of all historical non-GAAP
measures included in this press release can be found in the tables
included with this press release. In this press release, Cree also
presents its target for non-GAAP expenses, which are expenses less
expenses in the various categories described below. Both our GAAP
targets and non-GAAP targets do not include any estimated changes in the
fair value of our Lextar investment.
Non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are not in accordance
with or an alternative to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and
may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In
addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set
of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in
that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Cree's
results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These
non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate Cree's results of
operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
Cree believes that these non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction
with the corresponding GAAP measures, enhance investors' and
management's overall understanding of the Company's current financial
performance and the Company's prospects for the future, including cash
flows available to pursue opportunities to enhance shareholder value. In
addition, because Cree has historically reported certain non-GAAP
results to investors, the Company believes the inclusion of non-GAAP
measures provides consistency in the Company's financial reporting.
For its internal budgeting process, and as discussed further below,
Cree's management uses financial statements that do not include the
items listed below and the income tax effects associated with the
foregoing. Cree's management also uses non-GAAP measures, in addition to
the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the Company's financial
results.
Cree excludes the following items from one or more of its non-GAAP
measures when applicable:
Stock-based compensation expense. This expense consists of
expenses for stock options, restricted stock, performance stock awards
and employee stock purchases through its ESPP. Cree excludes stock-based
compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures because they are
non-cash expenses that Cree does not believe are reflective of ongoing
operating results.
Costs related to the RF Power acquisition. The Company incurred
transaction, transition and integration costs in fiscal 2018 and 2019 in
conjunction with the purchase of certain assets of the Infineon
Technologies AG RF Power ("RF Power") business. Cree excludes these
items because they have no direct correlation to the ongoing operating
results of Cree's business.
Amortization or impairment of acquisition-related intangibles. Cree
incurs amortization or impairment of acquisition-related intangibles in
connection with acquisitions. Cree excludes these items because they
arise from Cree's prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to
the ongoing operating results of Cree's business.
Lighting Products segment restructuring charges or gains. In
April 2018, the Company approved a plan to restructure the Lighting
Products segment. In September 2018, the Company revised the plan to
include additional cost saving initiatives. The restructuring, which is
expected to be completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, aims
to realign the Company's cost base with the long-range business strategy
that was announced February 26, 2018. The components of the
restructuring include the sale or abandonment of certain equipment,
facility consolidation, and elimination of certain positions. Because
these charges relate to assets which have been retired prior to the end
of their estimated useful lives and severance costs for eliminated
positions, Cree does not believe these charges are reflective of ongoing
operating results. Similarly, Cree does not consider the realized losses
on sale of assets relating to the restructuring to be reflective of
ongoing operating results.
Changes in the fair value of our Lextar investment. The Company's
common stock ownership investment in Lextar Electronics Corporation is
accounted for utilizing the fair value option. As such, changes in fair
value are recognized in income, including fluctuations due to the
exchange rate between the New Taiwan Dollar and the United States
Dollar. Cree excludes the impact of these gains or losses from its
non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash impacts that Cree does not
believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, Cree
excludes the impact of dividends received on its Lextar investment as
Cree does not believe it is reflective of ongoing operating results.
Accretion on convertible notes. In August 2018, the Company
issued $575 million in convertible notes resulting in interest accretion
on the convertible notes' issue costs and fair value adjustments.
Management considers these items as either limited in term or having no
impact on the Company's cash flows, and therefore has excluded such
items to facilitate a review of current operating performance and
comparisons to our past operating performance.
Income tax effects of the foregoing non-GAAP items. This
amount is used to present each of the amounts described above on an
after-tax basis consistent with the presentation of non-GAAP net income.
Non-GAAP net income is presented using a non-GAAP tax rate. The
Companys non-GAAP tax rate represents a recalculation of the GAAP tax
rate reflecting the exclusion of the non-GAAP items.
Cree expects to incur many of these same expenses, including income
taxes associated with these expenses, in future periods. In addition to
the non-GAAP measures discussed above, Cree also uses free cash flow as
a measure of operating performance and liquidity. Free cash flow
represents operating cash flows less net purchases of property and
equipment and patent and licensing rights. Cree considers free cash flow
to be an operating performance and a liquidity measure that provides
useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash
generated by the business after the purchases of property and equipment,
a portion of which can then be used to, among other things, invest in
Cree's business, make strategic acquisitions, strengthen the balance
sheet and repurchase stock. A limitation of the utility of free cash
flow as a measure of operating performance and liquidity is that it does
not represent the residual cash flow available to the company for
discretionary expenditures, as it excludes certain mandatory
expenditures such as debt service.
CREE, INC.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts and
percentages)
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
GAAP gross profit
|
|
$128,168
|
|
|
$100,332
|
|
GAAP gross margin percentage
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
1,872
|
|
|
1,775
|
|
Costs related to the RF Power acquisition
|
|
1,212
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjustments to GAAP gross profit
|
|
$3,084
|
|
|
$1,775
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$131,252
|
|
|
$102,107
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage
|
|
32.1
|
%
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$525
|
|
|
($14,108
|
)
|
GAAP operating income (loss) percentage
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
(3.9
|
)%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense:
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue, net
|
|
1,872
|
|
|
1,775
|
|
Research and development
|
|
2,133
|
|
|
2,457
|
|
Sales, general and administrative
|
|
8,048
|
|
|
5,903
|
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
|
12,053
|
|
|
10,135
|
|
Amortization or impairment of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
8,495
|
|
|
6,792
|
|
Costs associated with Lighting business restructuring
|
|
4,484
|
|
|
|
|
Costs related to the RF Power acquisition
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjustments to GAAP operating loss
|
|
26,666
|
|
|
16,927
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
$27,191
|
|
|
$2,819
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income percentage
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Non-Operating (Expense) Income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
GAAP non-operating (expense), net
|
|
($9,505
|
)
|
|
($1,068
|
)
|
Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the fair value of the Lextar investment
|
|
7,274
|
|
|
3,067
|
|
Accretion on convertible notes
|
|
1,786
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP non-operating (expense) income, net
|
|
($445
|
)
|
|
$1,999
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
GAAP net loss
|
|
($11,067
|
)
|
|
($19,857
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
12,053
|
|
|
10,135
|
|
Amortization or impairment of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
8,495
|
|
|
6,792
|
|
Costs associated with Lighting business restructuring
|
|
4,484
|
|
|
|
|
Costs related to the RF Power acquisition
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes in the fair value of the Lextar investment
|
|
7,274
|
|
|
3,067
|
|
Accretion of convertible notes
|
|
1,786
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjustments to GAAP net loss before provision for income taxes
|
|
35,726
|
|
|
19,994
|
|
Income tax effect
|
|
(2,661
|
)
|
|
3,974
|
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$21,998
|
|
|
$4,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
|
$0.22
|
|
|
$0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP shares used
|
|
101,884
|
|
|
97,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September 23,
2018
|
|
September 24,
2017
|
Cash flows from operations
|
|
$33,992
|
|
|
$54,123
|
|
Less: PP&E spending
|
|
(36,589
|
)
|
|
(36,450
|
)
|
Less: Patents spending
|
|
(3,153
|
)
|
|
(2,476
|
)
|
Total free cash flow
|
|
($5,750
|
)
|
|
$15,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREE, INC.
Business Outlook Unaudited GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 30, 2018
|
GAAP net loss outlook range
|
|
($6) to ($10)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
13
|
Amortization or impairment of acquired intangibles
|
|
7
|
Accretion on convertible notes
|
|
6
|
Total adjustments to GAAP net loss before provision for income taxes
|
|
26
|
Income tax effect
|
|
0 to 1
|
Non-GAAP net income outlook range
|
|
$15 to $19
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005981/en/