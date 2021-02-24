  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
24.02.2021 22:15

Crucible Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing February 25, 2021

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Crucible Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CRU.U) (the "Company) today announced that, commencing February 25, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Companys initial public offering of 25,875,000 units completed on January 7, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE) under the symbol "CRU.U, and the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "CRU and "CRU WS, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Companys transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Credit Suisse acted as the sole book-running manager in the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on January 4, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Companys management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Companys filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Companys registration statement and prospectus relating to the Companys initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Crucible Acquisition Corp Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-3 Wt 26.12.25

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Crucible Acquisition A News
RSS Feed
Crucible Acquisition A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Crucible Acquisition Corp Cons of 1 Sh -A- + 1-3 Wt 26.12.25

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Crucible Acquisition A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Crucible Acquisition A News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gold: Comeback, aber wann?
ETFs vs. aktiv gemanagte Fonds | Unterschied zwischen Index-Tracking & Stock-Picking
Goodyear schluckt Konkurrenten
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Erneute Abgaben
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Riskantes Wachstum in China?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dividendenaktien nach Corona: Alter Hut oder voll im Trend?
Die moderne und einfache Art der Altersvorsorge
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Jetzt zum Webinar anmelden: Flexibel anlegen, ohne auf Sicherheit und Rendite zu verzichten.
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Kaufen Sie Bitcoin?
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Crucible Acquisition A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Crucible Acquisition A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Ende des Lockdowns naht  und diese Aktien sind die großen Profiteure
Die Preise sinken  So sichern Sie sich ein Immobilien-Schnäppchen in Spanien
Hunde, Katzen, Kois  Diese Kosten fürs Haustier sind steuerlich absetzbar
So viel habe ich mit Daytrading in einer Woche aus 500 Euro gemacht
Wenn Sie das beachten, kann der SPAC-Boom Sie reich machen

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Innerhalb von 24 Stunden - Nel Asa mit turboschneller Kapitalerhöhung
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Minus - Inflationssorgen setzen Börsen erneut zu - Warten auf Powell
DAX-Chartanalyse: Bislang keine Warnsignale
DAX im Plus: Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Inflationssorgen schwinden
Girokonto der Comdirect ist nicht mehr für alle gratis

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stärker -- Dow Jones erreicht neuen Rekord -- PUMA enttäuscht mit Zielen -- GameStop-Finanzchef tritt zurück -- Geely und Volvo blasen Fusion ab -- Square, Aareal Bank im Fokus

alstria office schaut vorsichtig auf laufendes Jahr. US-Behörde stellt Impfstoff von J&J gutes Zeugnis aus. Miller bleibt Chef des russischen Energiekonzerns GAZPROM. Suzukis Patriarch geht mit 91 Jahren in den Ruhestand. Bayer stellt Environmental Science für Profi-Kunden zum Verkauf. Apple-Fertiger Foxconn entwickelt Elektroauto mit Fisker. TAKKT will 2019er-Dividende nachholen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
Die wichtigsten Finanzmetropolen der Welt
Die Top 10
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen