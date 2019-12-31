finanzen.net
Üben Sie das Forex & CFD Trading kostenlos in einem risikofreien Demokonto bei Admiral Markets!-w-
30.06.2020 13:02

Cubic and Moovit to Redefine Mobile Engagement for Travelers

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, the worlds leading fare collection solution provider, is expanding its partnership with Moovit  an Intel company, a leading Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions company and the maker of the number one urban mobility app  to further co-develop mobile experiences that enable travelers to look, book and pay for multi-modal journeys. This expansion follows the initial partnership announcement in January 2020 integrating Moovits MaaS APIs with Cubics Traveler app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005277/en/

The two companies are now bringing their collaboration to Cubics advanced market-leading MaaS offerings for public transit agencies of any size. These solutions include Cubics account-based Urban Mobility Back Office; cloud-based ticketing solution, TouchPass; real-time passenger information system, NextBus; loyalty, incentive and advertising platform, Cubic Interactive; and Cubics MaaS Marketplace.

The extended partnership will leverage Cubics innovative mobile payment and fare collection technologies, and Moovits robust multi-modal journey planner to create a platform that offers travelers a seamless and frictionless mobile experience. This includes planning, ticketing and fare collection, step-by-step journey guidance and more. The platform is built to grow public transit ridership, reduce congestion and improve the travel experience, by also integrating real-time arrival information, digital engagement and incentives, and operator intelligence. The platform also includes robust customer communications tools, empowering agencies with the ability to communicate with their ridership via targeted in-app messages and push notifications.

The new solutions and platform will be made available to existing customers of Cubic and Moovit  enriching the user experience for both  and will also be promoted into new markets collaboratively.

"We are excited to further collaborate with Moovit in offering digital solutions that will redefine the future of urban mobility for travelers around the world, said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "As digital, mobile and platform technology continues to change the transportation landscape, we will deliver seamless, user-centric solutions that will improve the way travelers move through their cities.

Enhancements will be made to Cubics mobile user experiences by leveraging Moovits urban mobility and transit data expertise combined with Cubics vehicle- and agency-generated real-time transportation data. Additionally, enhancements to Cubics TouchPass Fare Collection-as-a-Service digital platform will include an integrated look, book and pay functionality.

"Currently, the trip planning and payment process of public transportation is largely disjointed, resulting in rider confusion and uncertainty, said Nir Erez, co-founder and CEO of Moovit. "Enabling people to plan and pay for mobility services  through one app  makes getting around much easier, and will help shift them from using private cars to public and shared transportation. We look forward to growing our partnership with Cubic and co-creating solutions to make transit frictionless for riders everywhere.

Cubic and Moovits traveler-focused solutions will further support Cubics NextCity vision and be a substantial advancement in the world of MaaS. To learn more, click here.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Moovit

Moovit (www.moovit.com), an Intel company, is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions company and the maker of the #1 urban mobility app. Moovit was acquired by Intel in May 2020 to join forces with Mobileye and advance its MaaS strategy. Together, Moovit and Mobileye will accelerate the global adoption of autonomous transportation.

Moovits iOS, Android and Web app guides people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2012, Moovit now serves over 800 million users in 3,200 cities across 104 countries.

Moovit amasses up to six billion anonymous data points a day to add to the worlds largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies. Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Uber and Cubic have partnered with Moovit to power their mobility offerings.

Nachrichten zu Cubic Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.05.20
Mai 2020: So schätzen Experten die Cubic-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
Cubic informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
05.05.20
Ausblick: Cubic verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
April 2020: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Cubic-Aktie (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Cubic-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
07.02.20
Cubic verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.02.20
Ausblick: Cubic vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
09.09.19
Cubic zahlt vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cubic News
RSS Feed
Cubic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cubic Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.09.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
26.11.2014Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
19.06.2009Cubic holdNeedham & Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cubic Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cubic News

31.05.20Mai 2020: So schätzen Experten die Cubic-Aktie ein
18.06.20Trillion Energy International forecasting recovery of nearly 5.8 billion cubic feet of gas from SASB operation in Turkey
Weitere Cubic News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gesundheitssektor: Auch nach Corona bleibt er interessant
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Continental, ThyssenKrupp
Corona-Virus Update 30. Juni 2020
Bayer  Beilegung zahlreicher US-Verfahren
3 Gründe für den durchschlagenden Erfolg von ETFs
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Hamburger Fischmarkt
Zeit für Qualität
Oskar: Herausforderungen beim ETF-Kauf
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cubic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cubic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit nur drei Fragen wissen Sie, wie Sie Ihr Geld anlegen sollten
Die Inflation wird kommen  aber anders als gedacht
Das Niedersachsen-Modell ist simpel, aber ungerecht
Jetzt gilt die 20-Milliarden-Wette  an die fast niemand glaubt
Kindersitz, Anhänger und Lastenrad  so sitzt Ihr Kind sicher

News von

Regierung bemüht sich um Schadensbegrenzung im Fall Wirecard
Wirecard-Pleite: Was Mastercard-Kunden und Sparer jetzt wissen müssen
DAX verteidigt 12.000er Marke - Corona-Sorgen bleiben - Wirecard mit größten Kursplus der DAX-Geschichte
Goldpreis: Kaufrausch unter Terminmarktprofis
Mojmir Hlinka - Was er Wirecard-Anlegern rät: "Steckt nicht den Kopf in den Sand! Dem Aktienmarkt den Rücken zu kehren, wäre fehl am Platz"

Heute im Fokus

DAX fester -- Wells Fargo senkt Dividende - Goldman, Citi, BofA mit stabiler Ausschüttung -- VW vor Ende des Dieselvergleichs -- Chartausbruch bei CompuGroup-Aktie -- Wirecard, Varta, Shell im Fokus

Änderungsanträge von Tesla für Fabrikbau werden öffentlich ausgelegt. HelloFresh-Chef: Zukäufe haben keine Priorität. Kaum Mietausfälle bei Vonovia wegen Corona. Studie: SAP bleibt wertvollste deutsche Marke. Gewerkschafter: Airbus stellt Stellenabbau-Pläne am Dienstag vor. TUI-Testbilanz auf Balearen: Neustart 'geglückt', teils auch Kritik. Thiele vor der Rückkehr in den Aufsichtsrat von Knorr-Bremse.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie nach Bewältigung der Corona-Pandemie gerne mehr von zu Hause aus arbeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:37 Uhr
DAX fester -- Wells Fargo senkt Dividende - Goldman, Citi, BofA mit stabiler Ausschüttung -- VW vor Ende des Dieselvergleichs -- Chartausbruch bei CompuGroup-Aktie -- Wirecard, Varta, Shell im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:01 Uhr
Wirecard-Aktie mehr als 70% im Plus: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Großbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Weitere Klage gegen EY und Braun
Ausland
12:58 Uhr
Änderungsanträge von Tesla für Fabrikbau werden öffentlich ausgelegt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TUITUAG00
Varta AGA0TGJ5
NetCents TechnologyA2AFTK
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BayerBAY001
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Allianz840400