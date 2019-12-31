  • Suche
06.01.2021 00:40

Cubic and MTA OMNY Rollout Complete Across All 472 New York City Subway Stations

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has fully deployed the OMNY contactless payment system across all of New York City. Every New York City bus and all 472 subway stations across all five boroughs are now OMNY-enabled. The OMNY system features mobile and open payments via contactless bankcards and mobile wallets to improve customer convenience and service for travelers. Eastern Parkway Brooklyn Museum Station was the last station to be completed as part of a final wave that included enablement of all Queens and Brooklyn buses.

This is a major milestone for New Yorkers as OMNY allows riders to create personalized transit accounts to see ride history, check balances and add transit value, as well as report lost or stolen cards to protect their funds. OMNY also enables riders to use payment media such as credit and debit cards and mobile devices at the bus or turnstile, instead of purchasing or adding value to a separate fare card.

"We are grateful to our partners at the MTA for working with us  in spite of a pandemic and economic downturn  to deliver this benefit to New Yorkers and the whole New York region, on time and under budget, said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "As the region begins to return to offices in the coming year, a more seamless and safe trip awaits.

"I want to thank Cubic, our partner from day one on this project. They've been world class from top to bottom and are one of the most professional companies I've ever worked with, said Al Putre, executive director of MTAs OMNY Fare Payment Program. "They've learned key lessons from delivering similar contactless payment systems at transit systems around the world and applied them to New York and our customers will have a better customer experience because of it.

In 2021, Cubic and the MTA will focus on enhancing the digital experience for riders to support expanded fare options, including reduced fares, student fares and special programs across subway, bus, paratransit and commuter rail. The system will be expanded to the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and the Metro-North Railroad (MNR) during later phases.

Cubic is credited with inventing the MetroCard and also supports fare payment across many of the worlds largest public transit systems, from Boston to Chicago and London. The company was selected to replace the iconic MetroCard in 2017; OMNY will operate in parallel with the MetroCard system until its retirement in 2023.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
