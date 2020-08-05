  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
15.04.2021 19:05

Cubic and MTC Launch Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) have introduced Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch, giving transit riders a contactless way to pay for their trips on trains, buses and ferries in the San Francisco Bay Area. Cubic and MTC have launched their first mobile app for the region, the Clipper app, a helpful tool for card and account management. Riders now have the convenience of a contactless fare payment option on their iPhone, eliminating multiple touchpoints throughout the transit riding experience and simplifying commutes.

With Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch, riders can add their Clipper card to Apple Wallet and easily use their iPhone and Apple Watch to tap at gates and fareboxes at Clippers 24 partner transit agencies. Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch offers the ability to instantly view balances and top-up cash value with Apple Pay through the Apple Wallet app, eliminating physical contact and standing in line at ticket vending machines.

"Contactless transit payment and the Clipper mobile app are changing the way Bay Area transit riders move around their city, giving users more control and making public transit safer and more convenient, said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "The expansion of digital payments to transit is a testament to technology companies and agencies working together to deliver customer-focused mobility solutions to the public.

"With COVID-19 safety procedures still in place, Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch offers convenient solutions for essential workers by honoring social distancing with no physical interaction needed by the rider, said Andrew B. Fremier, MTC deputy executive director for operations. "Plus, we think transit riders will enjoy the ease of managing their Clipper accounts from the new Clipper mobile app.

The Clipper app streamlines the benefits of the reloadable contactless smartcard used for transit fare payment in the San Francisco Bay Area into a user-friendly mobile app. Riders can download the Clipper app, add cash value or purchase their transit passes. All available retail tickets and pass types can be purchased via the Clipper mobile app.

The Clipper app will also be available on Google Pay in May, allowing Android users to pay fares, add value to their virtual cards and seamlessly board.

24 Bay Area transit services, including bus, BART, train, light rail and ferry, use the Clipper card system to deliver contactless fare payments and other benefits. Cubic launched the Clipper card system in partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in 2009.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Nachrichten zu Cubic Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cubic News
RSS Feed
Cubic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cubic Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.09.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
26.11.2014Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
19.06.2009Cubic holdNeedham & Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cubic Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cubic News

23.03.21STE's proposed acquisition of Cubic a leg up for smart city ambitions
22.03.21Why Cubic Corporation Stock Jumped Nearly 10% at the Open Today
22.03.21Cubic stock jumps into record territory after receiving potentially 'superior' buyout bid
22.03.21ST Engineering makes competing bid for Cubic Corp at US$76 per share
22.03.21STE makes competing bid for Cubic Corp
23.03.21Cubic (CUB) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
25.03.21Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers loads 300 cubic metres of pine logs at Kingscote wharf for customer in South Korea
31.03.21Cubic accepts raised takeover bid. to be bought out for $75 a share
31.03.21Cubic (CUB): Strong Industry. Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
30.03.21ST Engineering raises bid for Cubic Corp to US$78 per share
Weitere Cubic News
Werbung

Trading-News

ESG  Wie schlagen sich nachhaltige Indizes?
Vontobel: Krypto IPO - Handelsplattform Coinbase ist an der Börse
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones vorbörslich stabiler
JP Morgan verfünffacht Gewinn - Aktie fällt
DZ BANK - Brent verteidigt Support bei 60 USD erfolgreich!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Krypto-Plattform Coinbase elektrisiert die Börsianer
Erweitern Sie Ihr Portfolio um einen renditestarken Sicherheitsbaustein
Angst vor Inflation
Podcast: Aufholeffekte für Corona-Verlierer - Marktkommentar April mit Markus Koch
Der falsche Umgang mit ETFs kostet Privatanleger Geld: Worauf Profis achten
my-si: Sicher, nachhaltig, renditestark UND gesellschaftlich nützlich
Tech-Aktien: Auch künftig führt kaum ein Weg an ihnen vorbei
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cubic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cubic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So klimaschädlich sind transparente Gebäude
Nicht dabei beim Kursfeuerwerk? Wie Sie jetzt am besten 100.000 Euro anlegen
Die Geburt einer Epochen-Aktie und die Wiedergeburt eines Geld-Klassikers
Nach Amazon, Google und Facebook  es gibt eine neue Epochen-Aktie
Weltrettung und Reichtum  diese Indexfonds sind grün und lukrativ

News von

DAX leicht im Minus - Europas Börsen geht die Luft aus - US-Bilanzen im Blick
DAX-Chartanalyse: Keine Korrektur ist auch eine Antwort
Krypto 1x1: Alles was Sie zu dem mit Spannung erwarteten Börsengang von Coinbase wissen müssen
Branchentrends: Die Rückkehr der Zykliker - diese Aktien und Fonds dürften sich lohnen
Morgan Stanley setzt auf Megatrend Wasserstoff: Warum Nel Asa und ITM ein Kauf sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Citigroup übertrifft Erwartungen -- Bank of America verdoppelt Gewinn -- CureVac mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Drägerwerk, RWE im Fokus

Merck & Co stoppt Studie mit COVID-19-Mittel bei Krankenhauspatienten. SAP und Telekom sollen EU-Technik für COVID-Reisezertifikat bauen. PepsiCo wächst im Heimatmarkt. Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca. UnitedHealth erhöht nach Auftaktquartal über Erwartung Prognose. Gehaltsstreit überschattet Antritt des neuen UniCredit-Chefs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Fußballer der Welt
Welche Spieler sind die teuersten aller Zeiten?
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
20 Dinge, die man für 1,78 Billionen Euro kaufen könnte
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten
Top 10: Die zehn teuersten Unternehmen in Deutschland
Das sind die zehn teuersten Unternehmen Deutschlands
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen