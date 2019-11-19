Cubic Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced the appointment of Denise L. Devine and Carolyn Flowers to its board of directors, effective November 21, 2019. Devine is the founder and chief executive officer of FNB Holdings, LLC and co-founder, chief administrative officer and chief financial officer of RTM Vital Signs, LLC. She will serve on Cubics Audit and Compliance Committee and Technology Strategy Committee. Flowers is a partner and managing principal of InfraStrategies LLC; she will serve on the Executive Compensation Committee as well as Technology Strategy Committee.

"On behalf of Cubic and our board of directors, I am very pleased to welcome Denise and Carolyn as the newest members of our board, said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. "Both join us at an exciting time as we continue to build our technology-driven, market-leading businesses with a strong focus on digitalization. I look forward to our continued growth and innovation with Denise and Carolyns strategic governance and leadership.

A financial leader with a breadth of experience spanning from startups to Fortune 100 companies, Devine will draw upon her deep experience developing technology platforms resulting in commercialized product applications and executed IP strategy, licenses and strategic alliances. Devine was the founder and CEO of Nutripharm, Inc. and also held executive positions at Campbell Soup Company where she was responsible for executing financings, devising and implementing investment strategy, structuring and negotiating various capital markets transactions, acquisitions, divestitures and joint ventures in the food business. A certified public accountant, Devine holds a bachelors degree in accounting and a masters in taxation from Villanova University. She also earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Flowers is a seasoned transportation executive who was formerly the senior vice president of Americas Transit Market Sector at AECOM where she was responsible for client and industry relations and business development in the U.S. and Canada. Prior to joining AECOM, she served as the acting administrator of the Federal Transit Administration under President Obama. Flowers was also the CEO and director of public transit for Charlotte Area Transit System and spent 19 years at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority where she completed her tenure as its chief operating officer. Flowers received a bachelors degree in history and political science as well as an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

With the appointment of Devine and Flowers, Cubics board will consist of 10 members, including: Chairman Bradley H. Feldmann; Lead Independent Director David F. Melcher; and Independent Directors Prith Banerjee; Bruce G. Blakley; Maureen Breakiron-Evans; Janice M. Hamby; Steven J. Norris; and John H. Warner, Jr.

