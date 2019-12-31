finanzen.net
02.04.2020 13:03

Cubic Announces Availability of Enhanced M3X Tactical Edge Solution

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division is now shipping the enhanced M3X networking, compute and power modules. Ideal for users that need to deploy fast and connect faster, the M3X product line offers customers a modular high performance, low size, weight and power (SWaP) solution. The M3X features Intel Xeon processing, the latest in Cisco networking, storage and smart battery backup power management.

"Guided by continuous customer collaboration, we have made some key enhancements to compute performance and power management in the product line that we believe will better meet and exceed the current and future requirements of an emerging internet of battlefield things, said Mike Barthlow, senior vice president and general manager of Rugged Internet of Things, Cubic Mission Solutions.

Created in close collaboration with Cubic Mission Solutions' customers, the M3X is a solution that was developed in response to customer-driven innovations. These innovations include enhancements to support the rigorous EMI requirements of tactical users, a hardened case rated up to IP67 for water and dust resistance and a patented modular rail system. The modular rail system allows users to interconnect modules vertically and horizontally without the need for a chassis, for increased mission flexibility and platform integration. The result is a solution that is more modular, scalable and capable than any other in its class and on the market today.

M3X core modules are now being delivered to customers, with additional servers, radio gateways and cross-domain modules being released later this year. For additional information about the M3X and full range of tactical edge solutions, please visit www.dtechlabs.com.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the companys website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

