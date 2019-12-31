Cubic Appoints Min Wei as Chief Customer Officer

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced the appointment of Min Wei as senior vice president and chief customer officer. Wei will be responsible for leading a new customer experience function that combines Cubics global quality, configuration management, logistics support and customer experience. He will also be a catalyst to further drive organizational alignment related to Cubics first strategic priority, Winning the Customer, which is critical to Cubics purpose of making a positive difference in peoples lives. The customer experience function will advocate for Cubics customers, enable quality engineering as well as manage all releases and deployments of products and services, while serving as the backstop for any issues. Wei will report to Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bradley H. Feldmann.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005803/en/

Cubic Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Cubic Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Min Wei, Chief Customer Officer, Cubic Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

"To create sustainable value for our customers, employees and shareholders, we remain focused on building technology-driven, marketing-leading businesses, said Feldmann. "I am confident Min will provide exceptional leadership in this crucial role, ensuring superior quality outcomes for our internal and external customers.

Wei joined Cubic in 2009 and has held various leadership positions at Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS). He successfully led global service strategy and innovation which significantly improved customer service performance levels and resulted in remarkable service expansion and growth for CTS. Most recently, Wei served as the senior vice president of operations for CTS where he oversaw the business worldwide transformative initiatives for services, operations and quality. With the strategic relevance of customer experience and services, Wei will continue his services and operations leadership duties for CTS in addition to his new role.

Wei earned an MBA with an emphasis in finance, banking and international business from the University of San Francisco and a bachelors in economics from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, China.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005803/en/