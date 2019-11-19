finanzen.net
19.11.2019 13:03
Bewerten
(0)

Cubic Delivers on Productivity with the Next Generation of Enhancements to Synchro

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division released version 11 of its flagship Synchro plus SimTraffic Signal Timing and Traffic Analysis Software during the International Road Federations annual R2T Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth A31.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005371/en/

Synchro Software and its suite of associated applications is a traffic signal timing software that assists engineers and transportation planners design, model, optimize, simulate and animate signalized and unsignalized intersections (including roundabouts). With more than 25 years of tested and proven results, Synchro Suite continues to set the standard as the industrys leading software for transportation agencies and consultants.

"Taking and managing millions of data points and creating valuable insights is a highly complex process. By simplifying aspects of the software, we can have a profound impact as traffic engineers and planners manage their infrastructure around the world, explains Jeff Cornelius, director of software engineering and product development, Trafficware, Cubic Transportation Systems. "With the version 11 release, we continue to make great strides improving our customers workflow.

Synchro is well-known as the applications that allow engineers to analyze signal timing in hours versus days and the new release continues to include key recommendations from customers. Version 11 introduces the much-anticipated Scenario Manager.

The Scenario Manager combines like models into a single-file format, simplifying electronic file management while also reducing development time and maintenance. New functionality includes:

  • Saving multiple scenarios such as AM peak, PM peak, existing and future traffic, to a single Synchro file versus the challenge of managing multiple files for each analysis scenario
  • Modifying the timing plans for each scenario separately
  • Modifying the volumes for each scenario separately
  • Updating geometry in one scenario while automatically applying to all scenarios
  • Switching between scenarios to easily compare analysis results with different volumes and/or timings

A significant benefit of the Scenario Manager within Synchro 11 is the mitigation of coding errors that are possible when managing multiple files with like data. In addition, version 11 standardizes to the global map language of longitude and latitude, allowing Bing Maps to default as the Synchro background. Using this new map default increases the efficiency of developing the geometry of a Synchro Network without putting extra effort into importing and scaling the background image.

For more information, download the new Synchro brochure and pricing list or call 281-240-7233, option 1. All current customers will receive a discount when upgrading to version 11.

Cubics Trafficware has more than 300 major installations with hardware and software products deployed at more than 50,000 intersections on four continents. It produces a full line of smart intersection technology including traffic signal controllers, traffic cabinets, a central traffic management system, and adaptive traffic control systems at its 100,000-square-foot technology and manufacturing center based outside of Houston, Texas.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Nachrichten zu Cubic Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cubic News
RSS Feed
Cubic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cubic Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.09.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
26.11.2014Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
19.06.2009Cubic holdNeedham & Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cubic Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

USA vs. China

Diese Unternehmen hat kaum ein Anleger auf dem Zettel: die Profiteure des Handels­konflikts zwischen China und den USA. Welche das sind, erfahren Sie heute im Webinar ...

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Cubic News

13.11.19Cubic (CUB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Weitere Cubic News
Werbung

Inside

Handelskonflikt: Das übliche Gemeckere
RWE  Großer Anlass zur Zuversicht
DZ BANK - RWE: Ausblick bestätigt
HSBC: LEG Immobilien und Grand City Properties  Immobilien bleiben gefragt
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Adidas, Deutsche Telekom, Volkswagen
Die Brennstoffzelle - Klima-Hoffnungsträger und Mega-Investmenttrend?
Solidvest: Tausche Staatsexamen gegen Gehaltscheck: Endlich Geld verdienen und Vermögen aufbauen
ING Markets: DAX kaum verändert
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cubic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cubic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd
Mit diesen zehn Aktien können Sie nur gewinnen
Mindestens jede vierte Bank nimmt Negativzinsen von Sparern
So erkennen Sie, ob sich der Kauf einer Immobilie noch lohnt
So soll Deutschlands Wohnungslücke geschlossen werden

News von

Wie muss ich Kursgewinne und Dividenden von norwegischen Aktien wie Nel Asa, Tomra oder Mowi versteuern?
DAX leicht im Minus: Europas Anleger fürchten Autozölle in den USA
Der Morgen kompakt: Sechs Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
DAX: Fehlende Verkäufe sind ein Zeichen
Allianz-Aktie: Kursfantasien gebremst - Anleger könnten Schwäche zum Einstieg nutzen

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit neuem Hoch -- Aroundtown legt Offerte für TLG vor -- thyssenkrupp beauftragt wohl Bank mit Untersuchung von Industrial Solutions -- Drägerwerk, easyJet, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus

Home Depot senkt Prognose für Umsatzwachstum im Gesamtjahr. Deutsche Börse offenbar ebenfalls mit möglichem Interesse an BME. innogy liefert Solarstrom an Audax in Spanien. Boeing ergattert 737-MAX-Aufträge im Wert von 5,9 Mrd. Dollar. easyJet bestellt bei Airbus zwölf A320neo.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 46 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im Oktober 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:40 Uhr
DAX mit neuem Hoch -- Aroundtown legt Offerte für TLG vor -- thyssenkrupp beauftragt wohl Bank mit Untersuchung von Industrial Solutions -- Drägerwerk, easyJet, VW, MorphoSys im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:06 Uhr
Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Aktie im Fokus
13:08 Uhr
thyssen-Aktie steigt: thyssenkrupp beauftragt offenbar Bank mit Untersuchung von Industrial Solutions
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
K+S AGKSAG88
AramcoARCO11
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11