Cubic Delivers on Productivity with the Next Generation of Enhancements to Synchro

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division released version 11 of its flagship Synchro plus SimTraffic Signal Timing and Traffic Analysis Software during the International Road Federations annual R2T Conference and Exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, at booth A31.

Synchro Software and its suite of associated applications is a traffic signal timing software that assists engineers and transportation planners design, model, optimize, simulate and animate signalized and unsignalized intersections (including roundabouts). With more than 25 years of tested and proven results, Synchro Suite continues to set the standard as the industrys leading software for transportation agencies and consultants.

"Taking and managing millions of data points and creating valuable insights is a highly complex process. By simplifying aspects of the software, we can have a profound impact as traffic engineers and planners manage their infrastructure around the world, explains Jeff Cornelius, director of software engineering and product development, Trafficware, Cubic Transportation Systems. "With the version 11 release, we continue to make great strides improving our customers workflow.

Synchro is well-known as the applications that allow engineers to analyze signal timing in hours versus days and the new release continues to include key recommendations from customers. Version 11 introduces the much-anticipated Scenario Manager.

The Scenario Manager combines like models into a single-file format, simplifying electronic file management while also reducing development time and maintenance. New functionality includes:

Saving multiple scenarios such as AM peak, PM peak, existing and future traffic, to a single Synchro file versus the challenge of managing multiple files for each analysis scenario

Modifying the timing plans for each scenario separately

Modifying the volumes for each scenario separately

Updating geometry in one scenario while automatically applying to all scenarios

Switching between scenarios to easily compare analysis results with different volumes and/or timings

A significant benefit of the Scenario Manager within Synchro 11 is the mitigation of coding errors that are possible when managing multiple files with like data. In addition, version 11 standardizes to the global map language of longitude and latitude, allowing Bing Maps to default as the Synchro background. Using this new map default increases the efficiency of developing the geometry of a Synchro Network without putting extra effort into importing and scaling the background image.

Cubics Trafficware has more than 300 major installations with hardware and software products deployed at more than 50,000 intersections on four continents. It produces a full line of smart intersection technology including traffic signal controllers, traffic cabinets, a central traffic management system, and adaptive traffic control systems at its 100,000-square-foot technology and manufacturing center based outside of Houston, Texas.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

