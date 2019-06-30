finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
16.09.2019 14:03
Bewerten
(0)

Cubic Director Honored on Mass Transits 2019 40 Under 40 List

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Crissy Ditmore, director of strategy for its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, was recognized on Mass Transit magazines 40 Under 40 list. Mass Transit is a publication dedicated to the public transportation industry. Each year, it honors 40 professionals who have made significant contributions to the public transit industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005241/en/

Cubic's very own, Crissy Ditmore recognized on Mass Transit's Top 40 Under 40 list. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cubic's very own, Crissy Ditmore recognized on Mass Transit's Top 40 Under 40 list. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am fascinated by the ever-changing nature of public transportation. The recent shift toward Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is exciting and I truly enjoy the opportunity to enhance the lives of travelers, said Ditmore. "I am humbled and motivated by the positive impact Cubics work has on the environment, healthcare, the economy, etc. There are few careers that touch so many aspects of life and public transit offers that opportunity in a meaningful way.

As a 14-year veteran in the transportation industry, Ditmore has played a significant role in the development of the concept of MaaS since its inception and continues to work on the expansion of MaaS across the globe. Ditmore advocates for the future of mobility and works to address complex mobility challenges through educating the industry on innovative and emerging transportation technologies and services.

"We are very proud of Crissy and her accomplishments and contributions to the transportation industry, said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "Crissys passion for shaping transportation policy and commitment to maximizing the benefits of mobility has not only benefited our organization, but also the cities and communities we serve.

In her role as director of strategy for CTS, she refines the businesss approach to the future of partnerships as the transportation ecosystem continues to evolve. Ditmore collaborates with transit agencies and transportation authorities to identify new technologies that support their transportation network, including advancements in intelligent traffic management; fare collection systems; real time passenger information; multi-modal integrations; as well as congestion management. She works with policymakers at the state and federal level to ensure cities are working toward more equitable and accessible transportation, while meeting their regional goals.

Ditmore serves as board chair of the TravelSpirit Foundation North America and is a founding member of the Coalition for Smarter Transportation, which works toward refining open and accessible tools for an integrated mobility future while unifying public and private interests for the common good. Ditmore is an active thought leader and frequently presents at conferences and events for organizations such as American Public Transportation Association and UITP. She was recently named #5 on the 2019 "50 Tweeters in MaaS You Should be Following list.

Honorees for the 40 Under 40 list were nominated by their peers and judged on criteria that included job commitment, industry involvement and contribution, achievement in their position and innovation in their field.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Nachrichten zu Cubic Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.09.19
Cubic zahlt vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
09.08.19
Cubic: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.08.19
Aktionäre von Cubic erhalten seit dem Jahr 1971 eine Dividende (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Ausblick: Cubic präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Cubic veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Ausblick: Cubic stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.02.19
Cubic schüttet seit dem Jahr 1971 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
04.02.19
Ausblick: Cubic mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cubic News
RSS Feed
Cubic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cubic Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.09.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
26.11.2014Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
19.06.2009Cubic holdNeedham & Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cubic Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Cubic News

09.09.19Cubic zahlt vierteljährliche Dividende aus
15.08.19Russia's Gazprom supplied 170 mln cubic meters of gas to Estonia in H1
Weitere Cubic News
Werbung

Inside

Neu: Entnahmepläne von Scalable Capital
Ölmarkt im Schockzustand
DZ BANK - Die Märkte am Tropf der Notenbanken - Das sollten Anleger jetzt tun
Tesla  Vor Durchbruch nach oben?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 mit Abpraller am Mehrjahreshoch
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, ThyssenKrupp, Continental
ING Markets: DAX mit Gap-down erwartet
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cubic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cubic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rezession?  Ehrlich gesagt finde ich das recht unwichtig
So retten Sie Ihren Prämiensparvertrag vor der Nullzins-Ära
Online mit Kreditkarte bezahlen wird komplizierter
Chance vertan, Mr. President  Trumps gefährliche Schuldenspirale
So revolutioniert die Luxus-WG das Wohnen der Freiberufler

News von

Strafzinsen überall: Warum Sparer jetzt schnell handeln müssen und wo sie noch attraktive Zinsen bekommen
Marktausblick KW 38: Anleger wenden sich nach EZB-Entscheid der Fed zu
Metro-Aktie: Real-Verkauf könnte die Trendwende bringen
DAX unter Druck: Ölpreis-Rally und Golf-Krise machen Anleger nervös
DAX: Atempause ist angesagt

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Wirecard zieht es nach China -- CompuGroup meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Spirituosenhersteller, Ölsektor, Hannover Rück, Lufthansa im Fokus

ams senkt Mindesannahmeschwelle für OSRAM-Kauf. Ölpreise nach Drohnenangriff stärker - Börse in Riad knickt ein - Trump droht mit Vergeltung. Senvion will Teile des Geschäfts an Siemens Gamesa verkaufen. Fresenius stoppt offenbar Verkauf von Transfusionssparte. TLG baut auf Aktientausch mit Aroundtown.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:22 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Wirecard zieht es nach China -- CompuGroup meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Spirituosenhersteller, Ölsektor, Hannover Rück, Lufthansa im Fokus
Sonstiges
14:05 Uhr
Krypto-Hype vorbei? Daten belegen weniger Bitcoin-Transaktionen über große Börsen
Sonstiges
14:03 Uhr
Darum gibt der Euro etwas nach
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
EVOTEC SE566480
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001