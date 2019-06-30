Cubic Director Honored on Mass Transits 2019 40 Under 40 List

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Crissy Ditmore, director of strategy for its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, was recognized on Mass Transit magazines 40 Under 40 list. Mass Transit is a publication dedicated to the public transportation industry. Each year, it honors 40 professionals who have made significant contributions to the public transit industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005241/en/

Cubic's very own, Crissy Ditmore recognized on Mass Transit's Top 40 Under 40 list. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am fascinated by the ever-changing nature of public transportation. The recent shift toward Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is exciting and I truly enjoy the opportunity to enhance the lives of travelers, said Ditmore. "I am humbled and motivated by the positive impact Cubics work has on the environment, healthcare, the economy, etc. There are few careers that touch so many aspects of life and public transit offers that opportunity in a meaningful way.

As a 14-year veteran in the transportation industry, Ditmore has played a significant role in the development of the concept of MaaS since its inception and continues to work on the expansion of MaaS across the globe. Ditmore advocates for the future of mobility and works to address complex mobility challenges through educating the industry on innovative and emerging transportation technologies and services.

"We are very proud of Crissy and her accomplishments and contributions to the transportation industry, said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "Crissys passion for shaping transportation policy and commitment to maximizing the benefits of mobility has not only benefited our organization, but also the cities and communities we serve.

In her role as director of strategy for CTS, she refines the businesss approach to the future of partnerships as the transportation ecosystem continues to evolve. Ditmore collaborates with transit agencies and transportation authorities to identify new technologies that support their transportation network, including advancements in intelligent traffic management; fare collection systems; real time passenger information; multi-modal integrations; as well as congestion management. She works with policymakers at the state and federal level to ensure cities are working toward more equitable and accessible transportation, while meeting their regional goals.

Ditmore serves as board chair of the TravelSpirit Foundation North America and is a founding member of the Coalition for Smarter Transportation, which works toward refining open and accessible tools for an integrated mobility future while unifying public and private interests for the common good. Ditmore is an active thought leader and frequently presents at conferences and events for organizations such as American Public Transportation Association and UITP. She was recently named #5 on the 2019 "50 Tweeters in MaaS You Should be Following list.

Honorees for the 40 Under 40 list were nominated by their peers and judged on criteria that included job commitment, industry involvement and contribution, achievement in their position and innovation in their field.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005241/en/