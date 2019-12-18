finanzen.net
18.12.2019
Cubic Executive Appointed to Board of Directors for Leading Transport Organizations

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director of Asia-Pacific for its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, was appointed to the board of directors for two leading transport industry organizations in Australia  iMOVE Australia and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Australia.

Tom Walker, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia-Pacific, Cubic Transportation Systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am honored and delighted to have been selected to join two organizations at the forefront of transport industry research and innovation in the region, said Walker. "I look forward to working closely with industry partners and government to find ways to improve transport industry outcomes both in Australia and globally.

There are strong synergies between iMOVE and ITS Australia. iMOVE is Australias leading applied research center in the transport and mobility sector. Partially funded by the Australian Governments Cooperative Research Centers program, iMOVE works with over 43 industry, government and research partners on research and development (R&D) projects to help tackle Australias transport challenges. iMOVE fosters collaborative engagement between partners to develop projects across a range of areas including Mobility as a Service, journey reliability and travel demand modeling, transport management and connected transport technologies  all topics of immense interest to Cubic.

ITS Australia is an independent, not-for-profit incorporated membership organization committed to delivering safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable transport solutions. Cubic has been a long-term supporter of ITS Australia, first joining in 2011 and becoming a platinum member in 2016. Cubic currently partners with ITS Australia, IAG, RAA and research partners at RMIT in Melbourne on an iMOVE project designed to better understand the implications shared mobility services on car ownership and public transit.

"The rapid spread of new technologies and access to vast data resources presents exciting opportunities for stakeholders to work cooperatively to improve transport for all, added Walker.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

