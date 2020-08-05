  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
30.03.2021 15:00

Cubic Executive Appointed to the National Defense University Foundations Board of Directors

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Strategy John Roberti was appointed to the board of the National Defense University (NDU) Foundation. Established to provide critical support to the National Defense University, the NDU Foundation is a non-partisan, nonprofit, philanthropic organization focused exclusively on championing NDUs mission of advanced national security education and leader development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005399/en/

John Roberti appointed to the National Defense University Foundations Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

John Roberti appointed to the National Defense University Foundations Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

"RDML Roberti understands the opportunities and challenges that NDU faces to accelerate cooperation and integration with the private sector on matters critical to national security. He also possesses a rare combination of defense and military acumen from three decades of leading key areas of transformation and commands in the U.S. Navy, stated James Schmeling J.D., president and chief executive officer of the National Defense University Foundation. "We look forward to working with him as our newest member of the NDU Foundation board of directors.

"I am honored and thrilled to join the NDU Foundations board of directors, said Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Roberti. "NDU is an esteemed institution, developing both military and civilian professionals into national security leaders. The NDU foundation enables collaboration on the nations most important and complex issues relative to national security and defense. I look forward to serving the foundation as it provides critical support for the university and facilitates further collaboration across the government and private sectors.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Nachrichten zu Cubic Corp.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cubic News
RSS Feed
Cubic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cubic Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.09.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
26.11.2014Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
19.06.2009Cubic holdNeedham & Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cubic Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Ist es möglich, Trading einfach so zu lernen und was sind die Geheimnisse von nachhaltigem Erfolg? Im Online-Seminar um 18 Uhr zeigt Ihnen Trading-Profi Markus Gabel, wie Sie mit einem festen Regelwerk Ihr Trading schützen können.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Cubic News

23.03.21STE's proposed acquisition of Cubic a leg up for smart city ambitions
22.03.21Cubic stock jumps into record territory after receiving potentially 'superior' buyout bid
22.03.21ST Engineering makes competing bid for Cubic Corp at US$76 per share
22.03.21Why Cubic Corporation Stock Jumped Nearly 10% at the Open Today
22.03.21STE makes competing bid for Cubic Corp
23.03.21Cubic (CUB) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
25.03.21Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers loads 300 cubic metres of pine logs at Kingscote wharf for customer in South Korea
Weitere Cubic News
Werbung

Trading-News

Podcast mit Prof. Dr. Stefan Mittnik: Jetzt Gold kaufen - eine gute Idee?
Vontobel: Erleben Zykliker einen Aufschwung?
Edelmetalle unter Verkaufsdruck
DZ BANK - Bullen übernehmen das Ruder
Allianz kauft in Polen zu - Aktie verliert an Dynamik
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Vorsorgen bedeutet nicht sparen. Sondern sicher investieren. Jetzt Allvest entdecken.
Die Lücke in der Rentenkasse - so schließen Sie Ihre Rentenlücke
Sind kurzfristige Kursschwankungen ein Grund zur Sorge?
my-si: Nachhaltig, sozial, mit attraktiven Renditen - statt zinsarmem Sparkonto!
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Stabile Divdenden
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Cubic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cubic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Lavendel, Zaubernuss, Pfeifenstrauch  So retten Profis Ihren Garten
34 Milliarden pro Saison  diese Aktien sind Deutschlands Dividenden-Gewinner
Mit Turbo reich oder ruiniert und Rendite mit Weltraumaktien
Angst vor Ansteckung  jetzt verknappt die Pandemie sogar das Immobilien-Angebot
Bis zum 31. März handeln  So erhöhen Sie jetzt Ihre Rente

News von

Deutsche Telekom-Aktie, Volkswagen & Co.: Neun kaufenswerte deutsche Werte mit Überraschungs-Potenzial
DAX-Chartanalyse: So viel Platz ist bis zum nächsten Stopp
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Goldman Sachs steigt bei Plug Power ein
Credit Suisse und Nomura drohen Milliardenverluste durch Hedgefonds-Schieflage
Ethereum gegen den Bitcoin zurückgeblieben

Heute im Fokus

Dow Jones vor schwächerem Start -- DAX knackt 14.900er Marke -- BioNTech mit kräftigem Gewinn- und Umsatzsprung -- Scout24 will Aktien zurückkaufen -- CANCOM, Uniper, Dermapharm, Westwing im Fokus

Börsengang steht an: Deliveroo dürfte Preis für Aktie bei 3,90 Pfund festlegen. ElringKlinger will 2021 wieder zulegen. DHL Express setzt auf Boom im Online-Handel zwischen Firmenkunden. Rheinmetall, Diehl und HENSOLDT: Kooperation bei Rüstungsauftrag. Lilium geht über SPAC an US-Börse. BMW findet einen zweiten Lithium-Lieferanten. Shop Apotheke kauft Medapp in den Niederlanden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier ist das Wohnen für Studenten am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 12 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten.
Die besten Wall Street Filme
Diese Streifen präsentieren die Welt des großen Geldes
Die ersten Geschäfte der Superreichen
Womit verdienten die Milliardäre ihr erstes Geld?
Die besten Fußballvereine der Welt 2020
Diese Fußballclubs waren 2020 am besten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die derzeitigen Corna-Einschränkungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen