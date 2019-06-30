Cubic Executive Honored with 2019 National Business Achievement Award

finanzen.net
26.09.2019
Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Vice President of Government Relations Jannet Walker Ford will be honored at the Miami Women Who Rocks (MWWR) sixth annual Fifty Shades of Pink RockStar Awards Luncheon, taking place at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida. Walker Ford will be recognized with the first-ever National Business Achievement Award for her leadership and dedication to the transportation industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005241/en/

Jannet Walker Ford (Photo: Business Wire)

Jannet Walker Ford (Photo: Business Wire)

MWWR is a women's network that promotes health and wellness causes and initiatives for women in local communities, throughout the U.S. and globally. Its mission is to support and cultivate a powerful, health-driven womens network through fundraising and other programs that serve educate and empower women.

"Living up to the position of a leader can be challenging, yet it is rewarding and satisfying when I remember my role to inspire women to continue to push industry boundaries and make a difference in their communities, said Walker Ford. "As leaders, we must remain committed to supporting one another both professionally and personally. Im humbled to be recognized by an organization, such as MWWR, that works to empower all women to be the best they can be, in every aspect of their lives.

With more than two decades of leadership experience in the transportation industry, Walker Ford strives to inspire women and minority professionals to pursue roles in STEM and mentor those within the transportation industry. In her role as vice president of government relations, she continues to advocate for bipartisan political support for major infrastructure investment in the U.S. She works with congressional staff on new transportation authorization language, positions our customers to navigate the legislative process and acts as a liaison with the Executive Branch, other key transportation administrations and lobbyists to advance for transportation policies and programs.

"MWWR has a global vision with a local mission and presenting our first-ever National Business Achievement Award to Jannet is very exciting for us, said Emily Zubizarreta, founder of Miami Women Who Rock. "We strive to honor women from all walks of life who show strength, resilience, passion and commitment to their community, work and families. Jannet is the perfect example of this.

In addition to her role at Cubic, Walker Ford currently serves on the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Board of Directors, APTA Foundation Board, Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville-Vice Chair, Womens Transportation Seminar (WTS) International, WTS Foundation as Vice Chair and ENO Transportation Advisory Board.

Prior to her role as vice president of government relations, Walker Ford served as vice president and general manager of eastern region, North America for Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), where she was responsible for the operations of programs including Miamis EASY Card system.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

