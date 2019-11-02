finanzen.net
02.11.2019 01:22
Cubic Hosts Unconscious Bias Bus Tour to Raise Awareness on Importance of Diversity and Inclusion

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced it welcomed the CEO Action Check Your Blind Spots unconscious bias bus tour to give its San Diego-based employees an introspective look at the unconscious biases people face in their daily lives. The interactive bus featured innovative tour activities with virtual reality and gaming technology for attendees to better understand different perspectives and experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005647/en/

Cubic executives participate in the interactive bus tour. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cubic executives participate in the interactive bus tour. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I took the pledge with CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion because I believe it is imperative that we strive and work towards creating a diverse and inclusive workforce, said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "With innovation as the backbone of everything we do at Cubic, we must foster a work environment that is diverse and inclusive in order to drive a culture of innovative thinking.

The Check Your Blind Spots tour was created by CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to improve diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Cubic is a proud signatory of the CEO Action coalition.

The interactive bus activities included:

  • Look Through a Different Lens: Via gamification and digital viewfinder, participants watched an interaction between coworkers setting up a work-related event and then identified moments when unconscious biases were demonstrated.
  • Face Yourself, Face Reality: In front of a mirror, participants watched as their reflection faded away to reveal a different person staring back at them. Through this touchscreen experience, each new reflection shared a series of biases they've experienced.
  • I Act On pledge: Cubic employees joined thousands nationwide and committed to checking their blind spots and changing behaviors through the I Act On pledge.

"We are very honored to have hosted the CEO Action Check Your Blind Spots tour stop at Cubic for our Diversity and Inclusion Day, said Grace Lee, chief human resources and diversity officer, Cubic Corporation. "The event sparked meaningful conversations and raised awareness on the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We are very excited to continue our D&I initiatives and efforts globally.

Lee was joined at the event by members of Cubics leadership team including Anshooman Aga, executive vice president and chief financial officer; Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions; Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense; and Min Wei, senior vice president of operations for Cubic Transportation Systems, who each took their own "I Act On pledge to promote inclusive behavior in the workplace and their everyday lives. Local university relations representatives from UCSD, USD and SDSU were also in attendance.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

