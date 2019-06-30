finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
13.09.2019 00:03
Bewerten
(0)

Cubic Opens New Operations Center in Western New York

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division formally opened a 21,000-square-foot operations facility in Amherst, New York. The facility will serve as the site of its customer support center for One Metro New York (OMNY), the next-generation contactless fare payment system for New Yorks public transit system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005950/en/

Cubic celebrates the opening of its Western New York operations center with ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cubic celebrates the opening of its Western New York operations center with ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cubics Western New York operations center currently fields inquiries from travelers on their OMNY accounts, troubleshoots payment issues and provides general support. Once fully operational, the center is expected to create more than 200 jobs for the local community, with an initial contract running until 2023.

"Our new operations center is a crucial step in fulfilling OMNYs promise to create an easier, faster and cost-effective payment system for public transportation in New York, while meeting our commitment to create job opportunities upstate, said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "Beyond OMNY, this center is crucial in supporting Cubics NextCityTM vision  empowering travelers to make smarter and more informed travel decisions with our innovative technologies and services. We are proud to work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and local officials to ensure this facility provides exceptional customer service for travelers, in addition to quality jobs for the local community of Amherst.

Cole was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Brian J. Kulpa, Amherst town supervisor; Maria Whyte, deputy county executive of Erie County; Thomas Kucharski, president and chief executive officer of Invest Buffalo Niagara; Cross Siclare, assistant vice president of MTA; Wayne Lydon, director of MTA fare payment programs; Amanda Mays, regional director of Empire State Development; as well as Steve Brunner, vice president and general manager of Tri-State Region, CTS.

The OMNY program has already exceeded all expectations. Travelers have used OMNY to get on the New York subway and buses upwards of one million times in the current pilot phase.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the companys website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Nachrichten zu Cubic Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
09.09.19
Cubic zahlt vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
09.08.19
Cubic: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.08.19
Aktionäre von Cubic erhalten seit dem Jahr 1971 eine Dividende (MyDividends)
04.08.19
Ausblick: Cubic präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Cubic veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.19
Ausblick: Cubic stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.02.19
Cubic schüttet seit dem Jahr 1971 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
04.02.19
Ausblick: Cubic mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Cubic News
RSS Feed
Cubic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Cubic Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.09.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
26.11.2014Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
19.06.2009Cubic holdNeedham & Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cubic Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Cubic News

09.09.19Cubic zahlt vierteljährliche Dividende aus
15.08.19Russia's Gazprom supplied 170 mln cubic meters of gas to Estonia in H1
Weitere Cubic News
Werbung

Inside

DekaBank: Es fehlen positive Konjunkturimpulse
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones kennt keinen Halt
Katrin Müller-Hohenstein im Interview mit Scalable Capital
Trump erwägt Lockerung der Iran-Sanktionen, Ölpreise verlieren deutlich
Vontobel: MTU Aero Engines wird neues DAX-Mitglied
Siemens  Gap vor Schließung?
ING Markets: DAX vor nächstem Gap-up!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Cubic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Cubic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Gerecht oder gemein? So denken die Deutschen über ihre Miete
Selbst eine beispiellose Revolte konnte Draghi nicht stoppen
Mit positiven Renditen können deutsche Sparer nicht mehr kalkulieren
Mario Draghi begründet Zinssenkung und erneute Anleihenkäufe
Fünf Dax-Aktien versprechen jetzt den größten Erfolg

News von

DAX im Plus: EZB dreht den Geldhahn auf - Euro unter Druck
DAX stärker: Bewegung im Zollstreit gibt Börsen Auftrieb - EZB im Blick
Osram-Übernahmekampf: Top-Manager wandern ab - Allianz macht Druck
DAX schließt stark in der Wochenmitte - und was Anleger außerdem wissen sollten
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie bricht ein: Was ist da los?

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich mit Gewinn -- Wall Street schließt höher -- EZB erhöht Strafzins für Banken, Leitzins unverändert -- TeamViewer-IPO spezifiziert -- Aurora Cannabis, Oracle, Apple, VW im Fokus

Google zahlt in Steuerstreit eine Milliarde Dollar an Frankreich. Trump verschiebt Anhebung von China-Strafzöllen - Berater denken wohl über vorläufigen Deal nach. Banken tagen in Dubai zur Einleitung des Aramco-Underwritings. ams hat potenzielle Käufer für OSRAM-Digitalsparte.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 36 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12.09.19
DAX letztlich mit Gewinn -- Wall Street schließt höher -- EZB erhöht Strafzins für Banken, Leitzins unverändert -- TeamViewer-IPO spezifiziert -- Aurora Cannabis, Oracle, Apple, VW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
12.09.19
Ist der Stern von FAANG-Aktien gesunken? Experten sehen nur noch einen Tech-Wert vorn
Aktie im Fokus
12.09.19
TeamViewer legt Preisspanne fest - Börsen-Start am 25. September geplant
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Infineon AG623100
NEL ASAA0B733
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB