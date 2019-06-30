Cubic Opens New Operations Center in Western New York

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division formally opened a 21,000-square-foot operations facility in Amherst, New York. The facility will serve as the site of its customer support center for One Metro New York (OMNY), the next-generation contactless fare payment system for New Yorks public transit system.

Cubics Western New York operations center currently fields inquiries from travelers on their OMNY accounts, troubleshoots payment issues and provides general support. Once fully operational, the center is expected to create more than 200 jobs for the local community, with an initial contract running until 2023.

"Our new operations center is a crucial step in fulfilling OMNYs promise to create an easier, faster and cost-effective payment system for public transportation in New York, while meeting our commitment to create job opportunities upstate, said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "Beyond OMNY, this center is crucial in supporting Cubics NextCityTM vision  empowering travelers to make smarter and more informed travel decisions with our innovative technologies and services. We are proud to work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and local officials to ensure this facility provides exceptional customer service for travelers, in addition to quality jobs for the local community of Amherst.

Cole was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Brian J. Kulpa, Amherst town supervisor; Maria Whyte, deputy county executive of Erie County; Thomas Kucharski, president and chief executive officer of Invest Buffalo Niagara; Cross Siclare, assistant vice president of MTA; Wayne Lydon, director of MTA fare payment programs; Amanda Mays, regional director of Empire State Development; as well as Steve Brunner, vice president and general manager of Tri-State Region, CTS.

The OMNY program has already exceeded all expectations. Travelers have used OMNY to get on the New York subway and buses upwards of one million times in the current pilot phase.

