11.12.2020 01:18

Cubics Smart Ticketing Technology Now Available Across Gold Coast Light Rail

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business divisions smart ticketing technology is now available for travelers across the entire Gold Coast Light Rail network in Queensland, Australia as part of a trial.

Gold Coast Light Rail customers are the first to tap into the Queensland Governments $371 million world-class smart ticketing system, which is due for full deployment by 2022. This will bring a new era of speed and convenience for commuters, who will be able to use their credit cards, debit cards, smart phones and smart watches to pay for rides for the first time.

Queensland Minister for Transport, Mark Bailey said it marked a key milestone, delivering innovative public transport technology for all Queenslanders. "Today is possible due to a strong and productive partnership between transit provider TransLink, G:link Light Rail and our technology partner Cubic Transportation Systems, said Bailey.

The launch is a significant step in the rollout of Cubics contactless payment system across the state of Queensland, which is now underway.

"Cubic is delighted to bring contactless to the famous Gold Coast tourist mecca just ahead of the holidays. An influx of visitors is expected over the holiday break and were sure residents and visitors will enjoy the convenience that comes with using this new technology, said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director of Asia-Pacific, Cubic Transportation Systems.

Queensland joins cities such as London, New York and Chicago, among those using Cubics contactless payment technology. The Queensland Smart Ticketing project will service one of the largest geographical areas of any ticketing system in the world.

The Gold Coast program features the first global release of Cubics new platform validators  156 were installed at 19 light rail stations along the coastal strip.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

