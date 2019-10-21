Cubic Showcases Intelligent Transport Management Technologies at ITS World Congress in Singapore

finanzen.net
Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will showcase innovative mobility technologies for the future of smart cities as well as participate in various speaking sessions at this years Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress in Singapore. Taking place from October 21-25, ITS World Congress brings together experts from all over the world to discuss how advancements in transportation technologies can shape tomorrows cities.

"We strive to develop revolutionary technologies that support evolving smart city ecosystems, said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We recognize that in order to solve the challenges of urban congestion and enhance the efficiency of transport networks, innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning will play a critical role. Our synergistic ITS capabilities optimize transportation infrastructure and improve mobility for travelers.

Cubic will be demonstrating the following ITS solutions at its stand located in the ITS Australia Pavilion, booth #73:

  • Cubic Transport Management Platform: Cubics cloud-based, ITS data integration management solution is a first-of-its-kind, built on a flexible and scalable platform that allows for the continued operation of legacy systems while reducing costs of operation. It allows for the integration of city management on many levels and gives transportation agencies situational awareness across multiple modes of transportation.
  • Cubic Virtual Ticket Agent: The Virtual Ticket Agent aims to provide passengers with the benefit of a walk-up ticket office that can connect them via a live video-link to a local ticketing expert. It can use the built-in camera for document validation and share information with passengers to help them select the right ticket and journey options. It also enables station staff to be deployed around stations, keeping human contact in public transit in a more efficient and effective way and improving staff visibility at platforms.
  • Trafficware ATMS Central Transportation Management System: ATMS delivers a powerful tool for monitoring and controlling an agencys traffic control and ITS infrastructure. ATMS is equipped with a modern and intuitive interface and allows an agency to bring traffic network data into a single repository for a real-time, integrated view of traffic operations.

Additionally, Cubics GRIDSMART System will be showcased at booth #472:

  • GRIDSMART System: Cubics GRIDSMART System delivers actionable real-time data to traffic professionals in communities of all sizes around the world. With more than 45 billion vehicles accurately counted, GRIDSMART is the only system in the world to track vehicle trajectory from approach through the center of the intersection to exit. The GRIDSMART vision is to "Improve One Billion Lives Through Intelligence by making transportation safer and more efficient for all drivers and vulnerable road users.

Cubic representatives will be participating at the following speaking sessions:

  • Date: Monday, October 21
    Session: TS-02: Analysis, Prediction and Management of Demand for Public Transport
    Time: 9:00 a.m.  10:30 a.m.
    Place: Room 309
    Moderator: Chris Bax
  • Date: Monday, October 21
    Session: CP 02: Crowdsourcing and Big Data Analytics Technologies Applied to ITS Solutions
    Time: 11:00 a.m.  12:30 p.m.
    Place: Room 320
    Speaker: Steffen Reymann
  • Date: Wednesday, October 23
    Session: ES 06: Managing Urban Space
    Time: 4:00 p.m.  5:30 p.m.
    Place: Nicoll 3
    Speaker: Andy Taylor
  • Date: Wednesday, October 23
    Session: CP 05: Innovative Solutions for Pricing & Travel Demand Management
    Title: "Delivering in Vehicle Signage to Connected Cars
    Time: 4:00 p.m.5:30 p.m.
    Place: Room 321
    Speaker: Chris Bax
  • Date: Wednesday, October 23
    Session: TS 44: Future Transport Systems
    Title: "The Impact of AI and Machine Learning Interfaces on Customer Experience at Transit Stations
    Time: 4:00 p.m.5:30 p.m.
    Place: Room 311
    Speaker: Steffen Reymann
  • Date: Thursday, October 24
    Session: SIS 41: Delivering on Proactive Congestion Management
    Time: 9:00 a.m.10:30 a.m.
    Place: Room 327
    Speaker: Chris Bax
  • Date: Thursday, October 24
    Session: TS 60: Innovative Use of Technologies for Travel Demand Management
    Time: 2:00 p.m.3:30 p.m.
    Place: Room 312
    Moderator: Mick Spiers
  • Date: Friday, October 25
    Session: TS 74: Case Studies of MaaS deployments
    Title: "Trust as a Service  Managing Riders Confidence in the Sharing Economy
    Time: 11:00 a.m.12:30 p.m.
    Place: Room 309
    Speaker: Mick Spiers

For more information, please follow Cubic Transportation Systems @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation using #ITSWC19.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.12.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.11.2018Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
21.11.2017Cubic BuyCanaccord Adams
21.11.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.09.2017Cubic BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.05.2018Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
26.11.2014Cubic HoldNeedham & Company, LLC
19.06.2009Cubic holdNeedham & Company, LLC

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Cubic Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

