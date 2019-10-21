Cubic Showcases Intelligent Transport Management Technologies at ITS World Congress in Singapore

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will showcase innovative mobility technologies for the future of smart cities as well as participate in various speaking sessions at this years Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress in Singapore. Taking place from October 21-25, ITS World Congress brings together experts from all over the world to discuss how advancements in transportation technologies can shape tomorrows cities.

"We strive to develop revolutionary technologies that support evolving smart city ecosystems, said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We recognize that in order to solve the challenges of urban congestion and enhance the efficiency of transport networks, innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning will play a critical role. Our synergistic ITS capabilities optimize transportation infrastructure and improve mobility for travelers.

Cubic will be demonstrating the following ITS solutions at its stand located in the ITS Australia Pavilion, booth #73:

Cubic Transport Management Platform: Cubics cloud-based, ITS data integration management solution is a first-of-its-kind, built on a flexible and scalable platform that allows for the continued operation of legacy systems while reducing costs of operation. It allows for the integration of city management on many levels and gives transportation agencies situational awareness across multiple modes of transportation.

Cubics cloud-based, ITS data integration management solution is a first-of-its-kind, built on a flexible and scalable platform that allows for the continued operation of legacy systems while reducing costs of operation. It allows for the integration of city management on many levels and gives transportation agencies situational awareness across multiple modes of transportation. Cubic Virtual Ticket Agent: The Virtual Ticket Agent aims to provide passengers with the benefit of a walk-up ticket office that can connect them via a live video-link to a local ticketing expert. It can use the built-in camera for document validation and share information with passengers to help them select the right ticket and journey options. It also enables station staff to be deployed around stations, keeping human contact in public transit in a more efficient and effective way and improving staff visibility at platforms.

The Virtual Ticket Agent aims to provide passengers with the benefit of a walk-up ticket office that can connect them via a live video-link to a local ticketing expert. It can use the built-in camera for document validation and share information with passengers to help them select the right ticket and journey options. It also enables station staff to be deployed around stations, keeping human contact in public transit in a more efficient and effective way and improving staff visibility at platforms. Trafficware ATMS Central Transportation Management System: ATMS delivers a powerful tool for monitoring and controlling an agencys traffic control and ITS infrastructure. ATMS is equipped with a modern and intuitive interface and allows an agency to bring traffic network data into a single repository for a real-time, integrated view of traffic operations.

Additionally, Cubics GRIDSMART System will be showcased at booth #472:

GRIDSMART System: Cubics GRIDSMART System delivers actionable real-time data to traffic professionals in communities of all sizes around the world. With more than 45 billion vehicles accurately counted, GRIDSMART is the only system in the world to track vehicle trajectory from approach through the center of the intersection to exit. The GRIDSMART vision is to "Improve One Billion Lives Through Intelligence by making transportation safer and more efficient for all drivers and vulnerable road users.

Cubic representatives will be participating at the following speaking sessions:

Date: Monday, October 21

Session: TS-02: Analysis, Prediction and Management of Demand for Public Transport

Time: 9:00 a.m.  10:30 a.m.

Place: Room 309

Moderator: Chris Bax

Date: Monday, October 21

Session: CP 02: Crowdsourcing and Big Data Analytics Technologies Applied to ITS Solutions

Time: 11:00 a.m.  12:30 p.m.

Place: Room 320

Speaker: Steffen Reymann

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Session: ES 06: Managing Urban Space

Time: 4:00 p.m.  5:30 p.m.

Place: Nicoll 3

Speaker: Andy Taylor

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Session: CP 05: Innovative Solutions for Pricing & Travel Demand Management

Title: "Delivering in Vehicle Signage to Connected Cars

Time: 4:00 p.m.5:30 p.m.

Place: Room 321

Speaker: Chris Bax

Date: Wednesday, October 23

Session: TS 44: Future Transport Systems

Title: "The Impact of AI and Machine Learning Interfaces on Customer Experience at Transit Stations

Time: 4:00 p.m.5:30 p.m.

Place: Room 311

Speaker: Steffen Reymann

Date: Thursday, October 24

Session: SIS 41: Delivering on Proactive Congestion Management

Time: 9:00 a.m.10:30 a.m.

Place: Room 327

Speaker: Chris Bax

Date: Thursday, October 24

Session: TS 60: Innovative Use of Technologies for Travel Demand Management

Time: 2:00 p.m.3:30 p.m.

Place: Room 312

Moderator: Mick Spiers

Date: Friday, October 25

Session: TS 74: Case Studies of MaaS deployments

Title: "Trust as a Service  Managing Riders Confidence in the Sharing Economy

Time: 11:00 a.m.12:30 p.m.

Place: Room 309

Speaker: Mick Spiers

For more information, please follow Cubic Transportation Systems @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation using #ITSWC19.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191020005056/en/