Cubic Signs Agreement with US Special Operations for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance R&D

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions business division signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (SOF AT&L) to work on research and development (R&D) for cutting-edge airborne payload technologies for use within the Department of Defense. The effort will primarily be performed by ISR Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cubic Corporation.
"We are pleased to join forces with SOF AT&L to support its mission in developing advanced and innovative technologies in support of global special operations, said Jerry Madigan, president of ISR Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions. "The CRADA agreement offers a great framework for Cubics autonomous systems team to collaborate and to share information.
Cubic delivers a low risk, robust Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) ISR platform with a highly expeditionary footprint to satisfy and enhance any ISR mission. Cubics ISR-ONE offers a unique blend of high capability and performance, delivered within a Group III UAS platform.
About Cubic Corporation
Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness.
Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.
