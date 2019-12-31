Cubic Signs Agreement with US Special Operations for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance R&D

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that its Cubic Mission Solutions business division signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology and Logistics (SOF AT&L) to work on research and development (R&D) for cutting-edge airborne payload technologies for use within the Department of Defense. The effort will primarily be performed by ISR Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cubic Corporation.

"We are pleased to join forces with SOF AT&L to support its mission in developing advanced and innovative technologies in support of global special operations, said Jerry Madigan, president of ISR Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions. "The CRADA agreement offers a great framework for Cubics autonomous systems team to collaborate and to share information.

Cubic delivers a low risk, robust Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) ISR platform with a highly expeditionary footprint to satisfy and enhance any ISR mission. Cubics ISR-ONE offers a unique blend of high capability and performance, delivered within a Group III UAS platform.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

