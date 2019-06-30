finanzen.net
14.08.2019 15:05
Cubic Takes Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Awards

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems business division was named a winner of four Stevie® Awards in the 16th Annual International Business® Awards (IBA). As an industry leader of payment and information solutions for intelligent travel applications in the transportation industry, Cubic received Stevie Awards within four different categories: Big Data Solution; Integrated Mobile Experience; Travel; and Best New Product or Service of the Year  Transportation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005254/en/

"Were honored to receive this recognition. Our efforts to build a product portfolio in collaboration with our customers have paid off as is reflected in the contracts weve secured over the past 18 months, all leveraging our innovative product lines, said Erik Vlugt, vice president of product management, Cubic Transportation Systems. "Were tremendously proud of the entire team that helped define and deliver these award-winning products.

Cubic was recognized for its innovative offerings that revolutionize and streamline the travel experience:

  • Gold Stevie  Cubics Data Management & Analytics Platform (DMAP)
    Category: Big Data Solution
    Cubics DMAP equips transportation agencies and governments with a curated framework that can tackle complex transit challenges and provide real-time, actionable insight. Cubics framework improves service quality and reduces costs  allowing transportation agencies large and small to make the most out of their data.
  • Silver Stevie  Cubic Mobile for Merchants
    Category: Travel
    The Cubic Mobile for Merchants app allows customers to upload money on their transit card from the convenience of a growing network of grocery stores and supermarkets. The app increases the number of locations where travelers can purchase fares conveniently, while also supporting small businesses. By reducing the burden on transit systems to oversee payment, they can focus more resources on critical infrastructure improvements.
  • Silver and Bronze Stevie  Cubic Mobile for Travelers
    Category: Integrated Mobile Experience (Silver)
    Category: Best New Product of Service of the Year  Transportation (Bronze)
    The Cubic Mobile for Travelers app transforms your smartphone into a one-stop shop for all transportation needs, significantly streamlining how people engage with public transit. The app can be used to purchase tickets and add fare value without having to wait in line at a bus or train station. It can also be used as a ticket, using either a barcode or Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. Travelers can simply present their phone to pay for a trip, eliminating the need for cumbersome physical tickets.

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries, said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

The International Business Awards are the worlds premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide  public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small  are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

The awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on October 19. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the companys website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

