10.12.2019 02:21
Cubic to Discuss Concepts of Trust and Confidence in Shared Mobility at Future of Transportation World Conference

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced Andy Taylor, strategy director for its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will speak on the importance of trust and its role in promoting shared mobility to further grow the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) vision at the 2019 Future of Transportation World Conference. Taking place December 1011 at the Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center in Vienna, Austria, the conference examines the broader issues of gridlock and under capacity in transportation networks with a futuristic view.

"In order to advance MaaS and shared mobility, it is imperative to establish trust among people and transportation services, said Taylor. "New technologies will not be adopted or used by travelers if they do not fully trust in the system or service. Peoples attitudes regarding sharing rides with strangers in environments with or without a driver will depend largely on the emergence of a new breed of trust models, tools and services.

Taylor will lead the following presentation as part of Stream 9: Alternative Thinking  Exploring Alternative Ideas:

  • Trust as a Service  Managing Riders Confidence
    Date/Time:     Wednesday, December 11 at 2:05 p.m. (local time)
    This presentation will help policymakers, technologists and transit agencies tread a delicate line between technological innovation and riders confidence.

Taylor is a global transportation expert who has spearheaded the MaaS vision to help cities and transit agencies evaluate the potential benefits of integrated multimodal transport options. He is currently educating user communities and transit agencies on the true benefits and impacts of MaaS and the importance of sharing pertinent data, improving operational performance and consolidating accounting solutions.

For more information, please visit cubic.com/transportation or follow CTS @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation surrounding the event using #FutureTransWC.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

