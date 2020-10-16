finanzen.net
16.10.2020 21:30

Cubic Wins Contract to Supply F-35 P5 Ground Subsystem for UK Ministry of Defence Training

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a contract to deliver a P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) ground subsystem with live monitoring to support Royal Air Force (RAF) training and a Royal Navy (RN) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) exercise, taking place in the United Kingdom this fall.

"Used in more than 30 ranges worldwide, our advanced and interoperable P5CTS sets the standard for joint, multiservice and coalition training, said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of LVC Training, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. "We look forward to providing additional training capability via our P5 ground subsystem for the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force F-35 training.

P5CTS provides secure, tailorable and scalable instrumentation solutions that best support warfighter needs in air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat training missions. All partner F-35s are equipped with the P5 Internal Subsystem (IS), that provides encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) for coalition military forces to train on a common platform. To date, over 600 F-35 P5 IS have been delivered to Lockheed Martin, with the majority of those currently installed and flying on U.S. and partner F-35s.

A key component of the P5CTS, Cubics P5CTS ground subsystem is the first to be exported for training for the F-35, allowing multiple range service providers the ability to integrate the RN and RAF F-35 into its range training systems. The P5CTS ground subsystem enables the live monitoring and management of P5-equipped aircraft with a single ground station and remote range unit. These ground stations can be upgraded with an encryption module for the live monitoring of F-35s carrying P5 IS. The P5 ground station upgrade, referred to as Block 4A in the U.S., has been installed at six U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy bases. The Block 4A fielding plan currently includes an additional 18 encryption modules (EM) for the U.S. Air Force and 15 EMs for the U.S. Navy for training range upgrades.

The ground subsystem is a foundational element for air combat training exercises as it will enable combined training for squadrons from the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and U.K. partner nations. It incorporates the Individual Combat Aircrew Display System (ICADS), which supports individual pilot debriefs at homestations or mass debriefings in theater environments. The ground subsystem will be installed by Cubic at the MOD Hebrides Range and will add another training range to P5CTS global network.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in peoples lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the companys website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

